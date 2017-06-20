Tesla's Warranty Expense And What It Means To Its Future

Tesla (TSLA) had a rough time in first half 2016: Model X was brought to market nearly two years late with several issues, its production ramp-up was slow, and the company parted ways with several high-profile executives on the manufacturing side. Management explained the delay with "hubris in adding too much new technology to the Model X in version 1."

During that time many scathing articles, including this one, were published on Tesla's relatively high warranty costs. Since then, however, there has been a dearth of articles on this important subject. I present here the recent developments and compare Tesla to its primary competitors.

Tesla's warranty expense has declined

Since the Model X debacle, as the following graph shows, Tesla has seen its warranty expense decline as a percentage of its revenues, which is the most commonly used metric when comparing warranty costs among competitors.

Source: Tesla Investor Relations, SEC Filings, Form 10-K and 10-Q

Readers should note that, for accounting purposes, warranty expenses are accrued at the time of the sale based on historical experience and management's estimates of warranty expenses that will be incurred in the future. The accounting rules are not perfect and may not be perfectly comparable among competitors. Having said that, I did my best to point out any material differences so the readers can see and compare the underlying trends.

The following is the note included in Tesla's most recent Form 10-K:

We provide a manufacturer’s warranty on all new and certified pre-owned vehicles, production powertrain components and systems, and energy products we sell. In addition, we also provide a warranty on the installation and components of the solar energy systems we sell for periods typically between 10 to 30 years. We accrue a warranty reserve, which includes our best estimate of the projected costs to repair or to replace items under warranty. These estimates are based on actual claims incurred to-date and an estimate of the nature, frequency and costs of future claims. These estimates are inherently uncertain and changes to our historical or projected warranty experience may cause material changes to our warranty reserve in the future.

As the note above makes it clear, warranty expense accruals rely on management estimates. A rule of thumb that I keep in mind to understand if management's estimates have previously been reliable is to compare the actual warranty expense incurred in a given year to the provision for warranty expense recorded in the previous year. Again, this is not a perfect method, but should capture the underlying strength of management's estimates.

This is better explained with an example. The following table was included in Tesla's most recent annual filing, the Form 10-K, on page 70:

The table above shows that the company accrued warranty expenses (titled provision for warranty) of $97 million, $103 million, and $154 million for fiscal years 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. In comparison, actual warranty costs incurred during fiscal years 2016 and 2015 were significantly below management accruals recorded in 2015 and 2014, respectively. This can point to management's conservatism in projecting warranty expenses.

Moreover, the net changes in liability for pre-existing warranties totaled approximately zero in the last four fiscal years, which is favorable compared to certain of Tesla's competitors, as I will discuss below.

Even with this conservatism, however, the company's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue has improved throughout the last three years.

How does this trend compare to those of Tesla's competitors?

For the purposes of this article, I selected BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), the publicly traded parent company of Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), as these companies are the major players in the niche luxury market in which Tesla has participated in the last three years with Model S and Model X. In addition, I also included General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) since Tesla will soon enter the mass-market segment with Model 3. Readers should also note that most industry participants report warranty expense on an annual basis, whereas this information is available quarterly to Tesla shareholders.

BMW

Source: BMW Investor Relations, Annual Reports

BMW's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue has increased each year from 1.6% in 2013 to 2.3% in 2016. The last fiscal year's 2.3% is slightly above Tesla's 2.2% for the same year.

Daimler

Source: Daimler Investor Relations, Annual Reports

The parent company of Mercedes-Benz, Daimler's, warranty expense as a percentage of revenue has ranged between 2.0% and 2.2% in the last four fiscal years. The last fiscal year's 2.1% is slightly below Tesla's 2.2% for the same year.

Audi

Source: Audi Investor Relations, Financial Reports

Audi's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue has significantly increased from 4.9% in 2014 to 7.1% in 2016, from already elevated levels compared to its competitors (this is also true for its parent company Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY)) in part due to the company's massive diesel-emissions scandal.

General Motors

Source: General Motors, SEC Filings, Form 10-K

GM's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue was stable near 2.2%, except for 2014, which is when the company recorded a significant "catch-up adjustment" of $0.9 billion to adjust the estimate for recall costs for previously sold vehicles, which means that the previously recorded accrual was too optimistic on management's part.

Ford

Source: Ford, SEC Filings, Form 10-K

Ford's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue has ranged between 1.4% and 1.5% for the last four years, significantly below those of its competitors. This is misleading, however, because in addition to the initial accruals in the last four years, Ford recorded $4.5 billion in changes in accrual related to pre-existing warranties. The orange line above incorporates both the initial and catch-up accruals. When looked at through a more complete lens, the last fiscal year's 2.4% is slightly above those of most industry participants discussed in this article, including that of Tesla's.

As I mentioned previously, Tesla's catch-up accruals totaled net zero (not to be confused with zero emissions - ba dum tss!) in the last four fiscal years.

Investor Takeaways

Warranty expense, although heavily reliant on management estimates based on historical experience, is important, because it inversely affects gross margin and flows through the income statement all the way to the bottom line. When considered with any subsequent adjustments, as mentioned above, trends in warranty expense can be an early indicator of a company's future liabilities, and therefore, major swings in profitability.

Key takeaways from the data presented in this article are:

Tesla's warranty expense as a percentage of revenue has generally improved throughout the last 13 quarters, and is now inline with, or favorable to, those of its competitors. This is despite the fact that Tesla's warranty extends beyond those of its competitors to cover its batteries and drive units for "8 years or unlimited miles."

A number of Tesla's competitors have recently experienced significant increases in initial warranty accruals or needed to record significant catch-up accruals due to large recalls and unforeseen events. In comparison, Tesla's catch-up accruals have in total approximated zero, indicating that Tesla's management may be more conservative in its forward-looking warranty expense estimates.

More importantly, however, Tesla's management has repeatedly talked about becoming the best manufacturer on earth and predicted improvements in manufacturing speed, cost, and build quality, which has suffered at times in the past. I will keep a close eye on warranty expense as a percentage of revenue as well as actual expenses incurred compared to previous accruals in order to measure management's effectiveness in achieving its goals.

Bottom Line: Tesla has come a long way since the Model X debacle and is now up against its most important test thus far: achieving volume production for Model 3. Given the recent significant rise in the stock price, investors may not be as forgiving this time around as they were following issues in 1H16. But if the company can continue the improving trend in its warranty expenses, then the company's margins will improve and its future will look brighter.

If you would like further proprietary analysis on Tesla and its competitors, click the "follow" button at the top of this page and sign up for my service here.