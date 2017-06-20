Innovation And Execution A Powerful Combination For NuVasive

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is a case in point as to why I'm a little cautious sometimes stepping away from strong growth stories driven by innovation and strong operational execution, particularly in markets/sectors that don't always have as much of those as they should. While NuVasive had a great run going into my last write-up in October, and did offer investors a brief pull-back, the shares have since climbed another 20% or so on the back of respectable financial performance and strong "in the field" innovation.

Valuation remains problematic. NuVasive is a relatively rare combination of good growth, strong margin leverage, and expanding market share, and I'm not surprised that it has become a popular go-to name in the space. That said, the shares are now pricing in a high teens FCF growth rate that may be hard to surpass. Given the history here of the market swinging too far during both the bad times and the good times, I'd be careful buying near the highs, but I'd certainly reconsider if the sector sells off on another bout of health insurance reform uncertainty and/or a company-specific shortfall in earnings/guidance.

Climbing The Ladder

There was a time, not all that long ago, when NuVasive was a distant third to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with only about one-third of that company's share. In recent years, though, JNJ has continued to lose share in U.S. spine due to a lack of innovation and a ongoing exodus of high-quality sales reps. Instead of innovation, JNJ appears to be concentrating its efforts on bundling and marketing to hospital administrators rather than surgeons. While Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) hasn't under-innovated to the same extent as JNJ, it too has been a "share donor" to more agile, surgeon-responsive, and innovative companies like NuVasive, Globus (NYSE:GMED), and K2M (NASDAQ:KTWO).

The end result is that I believe NuVasive now stands at around 13% share in the U.S., and within striking range of JNJ's mid-to-high teens share. Medtronic is still a ways off (in the 25%-35% range), but NuVasive has done a lot to close the gap by bringing strong minimally-invasive technologies to the market and using M&A to target new opportunities, not to mention working with hospitals and doctors to find new ways to address the market.

One of the things I noticed with last year's North American Spine Society meeting in late October was that differentiation seems to be going by the wayside and a lot of companies are avoiding the riskier, longer, and more expensive PMA process (for new devices) in favor of incremental improvements and line additions through 510(k)s. There are a lot of me-too products out in the market, with a lot of the product-to-product distinctions coming down to marketing copy. Instead of innovation, then, many of the larger companies seem focused on bundling efforts - pitching lower overall costs to hospitals, but leaving themselves exposed to companies (like NuVasive and K2M) with meaningfully better mousetraps.

Looking at 2017, NuVasive has new cervical products under its Integrated Global Alignment (or iGA) platform (which prioritizes improved alignment to drive better patient outcomes), a new external fixation product called Unyte that uses the MAGEC rod system (which allows for adjustments without new surgeries) it acquired with Ellipse that addresses a $800 million opportunity in non-union fractures, more 3D-printed implants, and a new expandable cage product. In addition to all that, NuVasive is also moving ahead with LessRay - an imaging platform that can reduce medical personnel radiation exposure to a tenth of conventional approaches without compromising image quality.

Not Just An R&D Story

With the exception of biologics, NuVasive has never really had a problem developing strong technologies that shift market share in its favor … not to mention, acquiring other strong technologies like Ellipse. But this isn't just an R&D story, and that is a good thing because translating strong R&D into real revenue and profits is a key capability that is often overlooked.

To be sure, the reported non-GAAP margins from NuVasive have looked less than amazing lately. Gross margin improved in the third quarter of 2016 on a year-over-year basis, but the last two quarters have seen declines - due mostly to the company's M&A activity (Biotronics in particular). Likewise, operating margin leverage hasn't been in full flower just yet.

Even so, management has laid out what I think is a pretty bold vision to reach 25% non-GAAP operating margins over time (less than a decade). Management at NuVasive expects to wring another 400 bps of margin out of manufacturing in-sourcing; NuVasive was manufacturing about a third of its products exiting last year and could be at 100% in a couple of years (with internal 3D-printing a potential bonus). Another 400 bps could still come from asset efficiency efforts like improved inventory and freight management, as well as SKU rationalization. NuVasive is just now reaching positive operating scale overseas, and the company is looking for another 200 bps from OUS scale, as well as another 200 bps improvement from sales force productivity. Against that, management is also expecting increased R&D spending (negative 200 bps to margins) and pricing headwinds (negative 300 bps).

These targets aren't entirely new; management laid out some of these components previously as part of a goal of 20% non-GAAP OPM in 2018-2019, including the enhanced asset efficiency and in-sourced manufacturing. Moreover, they don't look wholly unreasonable given progress in areas like the improvements in the OUS business and increasing sales force productivity as the company continues to see a strong rate of competitive surgeon conversions. What's more, the company is pursuing new sales models like a risk-sharing arrangement with a facility in the Midwest whereby the company guarantees a price point for procedures and is on the hook for overages (but shares in the upside if the costs come in lower).

The Opportunity

The spine market as a whole isn't growing especially strongly, around 2% to 3%, but NuVasive continues to gain share. In the most recent quarter, NuVasive saw U.S. organic growth of close to 4% (with 7% growth in hardware against a tough comp), while JNJ saw a 4% decline, Stryker (NYSE:SYK) a 2% decline, and Medtronic a 3% increase. More importantly, though, NuVasive has started entering markets like cervical deformity - markets that collectively make up close to 30% of the market but where NuVasive previously had low share.

NuVasive is also still investing heavily in R&D and looking to continue committing resources to M&A. I would expect trauma to be an area of ongoing focus, as well as imaging and navigation. NuVasive also appears to be doing some research and development, but the nature of that is unknown to me - I know that NuVasive management doesn't think there's much value-added in existing robot platforms in spine care. As for M&A, I would expect imaging, navigation, and automation to be areas of interest. I think NuVasive might like to do more to improve its biologics business (a source of weakness in recent quarters), but that's easier said than done. At the risk of talking my book, I know there was once optimism that Wright Medical's (NASDAQ:WMGI) Augment could have real use in spinal procedure, but I'm not sure Wright will pursue this on their own - perhaps a licensing/partnership arrangement could be worked out.

I still believe revenue growth in the neighborhood of 7% is attainable, but I'm getting more bullish about the long-term margin and FCF possibilities as NuVasive continues to gain share and leverage. That said, very strong expectations are already in the share price (over 20% long-term FCF margins) and this has been a company/stock where expectations have run hot and cold over the years.

The Bottom Line

I said in the open, it's tough to walk away from a strong story just because the shares look expensive - the stocks of good companies can go from "expensive" to "really expensive" so long as the business continues to perform well. I'd be hesitant to jump in with new money here, but NuVasive continues to gain share and is doing so on the back of new product development at a time when many major rivals have not been keeping up. I can't say that these shares are cheap, but that may well not matter so long as management continues to execute and investors regard this as a high-quality go-to name in the sector.

