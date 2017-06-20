Why Choosing A Well-Performing Closed-End Fund Is Getting Harder: CEF Weekly Update

Recent violent price swings in CEFs demonstrates the need for caution and the dangers in relying on one or a few data points when buying.

Bond CEF discounts aren't moving as radically, indicating potentially better returns to be found in this side of the market.

Over the last month, I have written repeatedly about the trend of smaller discounts among closed-end funds. In the last week this trend hit an inflection point that demonstrates the importance of creating a CEF portfolio carefully by taking into consideration discounts both past and present and future expected returns.

This does not mean looking at Z-scores, despite their popularity as a metric on Seekingalpha and some other CEF-focused websites. On this issue I highly recommend reading Left Banker's in-depth article on the subject, in which he notes the correlation between NAV/price returns and Z-scores is weak or non-existent.

It also does not mean choosing funds that have large premiums or large discounts. I have had a surprising number of readers write to me to ask whether this alone is enough to select a closed-end fund. Not only is it not, but the nominal amount of the premium/discount tells us little about the fund itself and is thus a minor consideration when determining the value of a fund. At Closed-end Fund Insider I use a 53-point checklist of quantitative and qualitative data points before determining whether a fund is worth purchasing or not; that methodology has yielded a 24.2% annualized return in almost three months.

Without a sound methodology in choosing CEFs, there is a strong possibility of earning low or negative returns by choosing funds that quickly revert to mean valuations or lose premiums in moments of market corrections. This truism has been recently demonstrated in the sudden fall of several highly priced CEFs.

Highest Premium Funds

In the last week, we have seen a significant change in the most premium-priced funds as a result of this market correction.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 11.12 17.87 60.7 9.85 PZC 1.33% 9.92 12.78 28.83 5.63 PHK 1.08% 6.81 8.7 27.75 11.13 RCS 1.28% 7.77 9.92 27.67 8.71 GUT 1.67% 5.63 6.84 21.49 8.77 DMO 2.58% 21.73 26.32 21.12 10.71 PCQ 1.29% 14.26 16.86 18.23 5.48 PCK 1.38% 8.69 10.15 16.8 5.59 ECC 10.05% 17.71 20.66 16.66 11.62 BHV 2.32% 15.72 18.1 15.14 4.18

Pimco's best-selling California municipal income funds remain in the top 10, with PIMCO CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PCQ), PIMCO CA Municipal Income II (NYSE: PCK), and PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (NYSE: PZC) remaining investor favorites. It's interesting to compare their premiums from a week ago. While there is some directional correlation, actual changes in the premiums have little relationship with one another despite the fact that these are sibling funds:

The "random walk" nature of CEF premiums/discounts is a phenomenon I have observed for years. To see it demonstrated in these funds is thus not surprising, but it again is a lesson in looking solely at discounts/premiums when making investment decisions in this asset class.

Of course, the last two weeks has shown us the fast-evaporating premium of Pimco's Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP):

PGP's discount has evaporated from 75.2% to 60.7% in two weeks. Its lead over other heavily premium-priced funds has shrunk, but it is still far ahead of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) and other heavily premium-priced funds. The Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEMKT:CRF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value (NYSEMKT:CLM) have dropped out of the top 10, turning the short-term gains in these funds to losses almost overnight:

For investors who think they can predict these sudden price swings by looking at NII figures on CEFconnect.com and similar websites, this should be a sober wake-up call. Not only did these funds not announce a dividend cut, but July, August, and September's dividends were already announced a month ago. Plus, caution is needed when looking at NII figures on CEFconnect; they are not always correct.

What's more, if you think tracking NAV alone is going to help you avoid these sudden collapses in price, think again. CLM and CRF's NAV trends show no major change to correspond with the sudden market price drop:

Clearly a more sophisticated and nuanced approach to CEFs is necessary.

Biggest Discounted Funds

Looking for the biggest discounts in CEFs doesn't work either. The most heavily discounted funds remain heaily discounted this week, as in weeks prior:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price DNI 1.69% 14.87 12.25 -17.62 4.9 BIF 1.43% 11.64 9.61 -17.44 4.27 RIF 2.24% 26.34 21.93 -16.74 6.02 GAM 1.24% 40.48 33.94 -16.16 0.85 ADX 0.62% 16.96 14.31 -15.62 0.35 RGT 1.71% 11.1 9.5 -14.41 1.47 GGZ 1.63% 14.23 12.24 -13.98 0.41 USA 1.08% 6.51 5.61 -13.82 9.27 PEO 0.79% 21.85 18.87 -13.64 0.53 ISL 1.72% 21.89 18.91 -13.61 1.05

The Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) remains the most heavily discounted (18.38% discount a week ago) with Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) again second (versus 17.3% discount a week ago). Note little change in the discounts from the prior week; while premiums were shaken up very heavily in a short period of time, discounts have seen little movement.

Average Discounts and Premiums

Data from the Closed-end Fund Association is released with a one-week delay (and is sometimes released later than that), so the figures below are actually better than what we are seeing now. At Closed-End Fund Insider we create indexes of YTD returns and average premiums/discounts for U.S. equity funds, foreign equity and bond funds, taxable bond funds, and tax-free bond funds; each indicator implies smaller discounts on average for the closed-end bond funds and closed-end equity funds data provided by the CEFA shown below.

The average discount for CEFs shrunk slightly from 4.19% the week ending June 2 nd to 4.11% the week ending June 9 th.

That is largely a result in the significant shrinking of discounts for equity funds, which is in no small part a result of the collapsing premiums for equity funds-although the declines for PGP, CLM, and CRF postdate this release significantly, and so the hit from most-premium priced funds to the average discount is not being captured here:

By the week ending June 9 th, discounts shrank from 5.18% to 5.02%, the lowest point in 2017 and an indication that the early 2017 bull run in CEFs is over and picking funds that will provide positive price returns will be significantly harder going forward.

With bond funds, the picture is a bit murkier-an unexpected result considering bond fund portfolios are much harder to analyze from the outside. Discounts for bond CEFs have barely budged from 3.45% to 3.43% in a week by June 9 th, and that is far from the lowest discounts of earlier this year:

At least on the surface, this would indicate there is more value to be found in the average bond CEF than in the average equity CEF, although the significant drop off in CLM/CRM pricing is a warning that much closer due diligence is necessary before making any CEF purchasing decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF, USA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.