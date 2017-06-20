Will You Buy When There Is Blood In The Streets?

Cenovus probably overpaid but will likely be rescued by significantly higher oil prices down the line.

Acquiring with so much stock from a seller not motivated to hold on to shares has compounded the selling pressure.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) just cannot catch a break. The stock is down about 54% in 2017 and now trading below its 2016 low (when oil bottomed at $26/barrel). It has severely underperformed even the beleaguered oil stock ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) which is down about 12% in 2017. This morning with the CEO departure announced, the stock is now in freefall. Such a gruesome decline definitely qualifies for this saying.

What caused this crimson tide?

Cenovus made an acquisition from ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to purchase the remaining 50% in the FCCL joint venture along with other COP assets in the deep basin. The total consideration was a hefty $17.7 Billion CAD, with $14 billion in cash and the remaining in Cenovus shares. The size of this acquisition was so large in relation to Cenovus' market size that it had to pull multiple levers to finance this.

Source: Cenovus Investor Presentation

Of particular interest was the total shares issued. Cenovus has 833 Million shares outstanding at the end of Q1-2017. Including the equity raise and the vendor takeback, Cenovus issued an additional 400 million shares. ConocoPhillips stated that it would sell its acquired shares in CVE after the lock-up period of 6 months although it later felt the need to add "in an orderly manner" on the conference call.

The Concerns:

The market had 4 major concerns with this deal

1) The Price

At $17.7 billion CAD, Cenovus paid somewhere between $55,000 and $60,000 per flowing barrel on the oil sands portion depending upon how the other assets are valued. This was at a significant premium to both the Suncor (NYSE:SU)-Canadian Oil Sands deal and Athabasca (OTCPK:ATHOF)-Statoil (NYSE:STO) deals.

2) A lack of commitment from ConocoPhillips to hold on to the shares

Statoil as part of its transaction agreed to hold on the shares of Athabasca Oil Corporation. With the Cenovus deal, ConocoPhillips was basically a flow through to dump the shares on the market.

3) Use of creative procedures to bypass a shareholder vote

Cenovus issued equity in two spots. As a public market raise and directly to ConocoPhillips. Both these were individually under the 25% threshold, hence did not require a shareholder vote. Many large shareholders felt that Cenovus had violated the spirit of the rule even though it followed the letter of the rule. A few shareholders sued Cenovus and while Ontario Securities Commission did not rule in favor of dissenting shareholders, it felt compelled to add that it would rexamine its policies in light Cenovus' move.

4) Poorly timed

The sentiment towards oil stocks was already negative in March and oil has fallen another 10% since, compounding the selling pressure.

Why purchase Cenovus now?

1) Price is a cure for most bad decisions

Source: Stockcharts.com

Cenovus has lost about 35% of its value since the deal was announced. The price has fallen by about $5.50 USD or about $7.00 CAD. On a total of 1.25 Billion shares outstanding, that is a loss in value of $8.5 billion CAD. In essence regardless of the price CVE paid for the deal, you are getting the same assets for a whole lot cheaper.

2) Focus on the cost efficiencies

Cenovus was already an highly efficient oil producer and produced free cash flow in 2016 with oil averaging $43.

Given full control of the FCCL partnership it should be able to squeeze out additional savings. CVE forecasts operating costs of around $8.40/barrel in 2019.

3) In scarcity market will refocus on reserves

CVE added 3.25 Billion barrels of 2P reserves in the oil sands and another 0.75 Billion barrels 2P reserves in the deep basin. 4 Billion barrels of oil at $17.7 Billion does not sound like an awful metric. When adjusted for the value lost in CVE, current buyers are getting quite the deal. While shale oil can respond quickly to price changes the total delta it can offer is quite limited. Cancellation of megaprojects will be the key driver of oil prices. Geopolitics has not impacted oil much but in a tighter market, western oil assets in the ground will once again be highly prized.

4) ConocoPhillips will not flood the market

Despite the idea floated that ConocoPhillips will sell shares after the lock up, at current prices, ConocoPhillips intelligent deal looks a lot less intelligent. Assuming ConocoPhillips got $1-1.5 billion USD more for the deal than they deserved, at current Cenovus stock price that entire premium has been wiped out. They will hold on and sell shares only at a significant premium to current prices.

5) Cenovus now has growth built-in

The acquisition has now created a massive pipeline of projects and expansions and Cenovus should be able to grow its production by 6% annually over the next 4 years.

Conclusion:

Cenovus could have probably handled this deal a lot better. With oil prices now even lower than when the deal was done, Cenovus is going to have a hard time hedging effectively. Cenovus was also planning on deleveraging with some asset sales and with oil prices in sharp retreat, they are struggling on getting good value on that front as well. Nevertheless, for those even mildly bullish on oil prices, CVE presents the best asymmetric upside potential. The CEO departure is just the kind of capitulation selling we think can create a meaningful bottom. We believe oil prices will be significantly higher in 24 months and Cenovus offers the best leverage on that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE, ATHOF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to buy a Nissan Leaf as my next car.