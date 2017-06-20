Why Vivint Solar Is Up 60% This Month

Sometimes we are criticized of having a portfolio of depressed stocks rather than owning momentum stocks that are loved by the investment community. Our approach in investing under current market valuations is buying stocks that are hated by the market and which have a valuation that is so ridiculous to the extent that if we are assuming zero growth the stock will still be undervalued.

One of these stocks is Vivint Solar (VSLR).

Over the last 4 months, we wrote 3 consecutive articles on Vivint Solar, trying to let readers/investors understand the true value of the company. After falling 80% from its peak following the SunEdison (SUNE) failed acquisition offer, the stock became hated by the public to the extent that we were the only contributors who wrote about the stock since December 2016.

However, things have changed. It has been 4 months since we first wrote an article about the company. In that article (Vivint Solar: 30% Potential Upside) we explained why Vivint Solar is undervalued by at least 30%. Since that time the stock is up 28% and we still expect significant upside even from current levels due to the changes that occurred in the last month (It's up 60% including today's surge).

It's worth to note that Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee upgraded Vivint from "neutral" to "buy", citing the company as a likely takeover target. The analyst explains that the new cash/loans model will spur growth for the company (we mentioned that months ago). The stock is up 20% today as a result.

The chart below does not include today's 20% surge.

What happened?

Two news fueled Vivint’s rally. The first, and the most important, is the new bill that is expected to pass in Nevada which will enable solar system-owners to sell excess electricity generated from their panels back to the utility companies at 95% of the retail rate per kilowatt (you can read the full bill here). This comes after Nevada’s PUC (Public Utility Commission) decided last year to decrease the net-metering rate in nearly half (from retail price per kilowatt to wholesale price per kilowatt) over four years, which resulted in SolarCity and Vivint Solar halting operations in the state. Last year’s decision was a result of extensive lobbying from NV Energy (NYSE:NVE), Nevada’s utility company.

This has suddenly changed over the past few weeks. The bill which is highly expected to pass into law will allow residential solar companies to restart their operations in the state; Sunrun (RUN), Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) SolarCity, and Vivint all announced they would restart their operations there once Gov. Sandoval signs the bill into law.

The Nevada solar market is huge. It is expected that in the next 5 years Nevada will add 2,392 MW to its solar capacity.

If we assume that Vivint will have only a 10% market share, then the Nevada market alone should nearly double Vivint’s revenues in 5 years (in the last twelve months Vivint installed 213 MW).

It’s also worth to mention that two weeks ago Vivint announced its expansion into Colorado state. The state is expected to add 1,681 MW over the next 5 years. Again, if Vivint only was able to take 10% market share, that will add 168 MW, a 78% revenue increase resulting from Colorado alone.

Another piece of news that we think might have triggered Vivint’s surge is the new $100 million tax-equity commitment. While the raise itself is not that significant for a $1.1 billion company, the timing of the raise re-affirms that tax-equity funding will remain for solar companies until the expiration of the ITC credits. It seems that investors are not expecting any tax-reform this year, or they are not seeing significant changes that might affect their decision to invest in solar companies over the coming years.

We believe that tax cuts won’t come as expected due to the huge deficit these cuts will cause. Also, Goldman Sachs expects that the corporate tax rate will decline from 35% to just 28%, as opposed to the 20% rate proposed by the house.

If that happens, solar companies will be the most to benefit from such shy reduction in the corporate tax rate as companies would still regard investing in solar companies as profitable and mandatory to decrease tax burden.

Conclusion

The surge in Vivint’s stock wasn’t caused by a shift in investors’ sentiment towards the solar industry. Instead, it seems that investors are starting to recognize Vivint's value. For example, Sunrun, a major competitor to Vivint, is only up 13% YTD while Vivint is up 70%.

Also, in the last 10 days, Vivint’s volume almost doubled when compared to the 3-month volume, which indicates that more investors are interested in the stock, which translates to a better value recognition for the company.

We are strong believers in Vivint’s success. The company reduced its cost per watt from $1.87 in Q1-2016 to $1.53 in Q1-2017, an 18% increase in efficiency in just one year. We are also excited about Vivint’s entrance to Nevada and Colorado as both states will add significant revenues to Vivint. If we just assume a 10% market share, these two states can add 381 MW to Vivint over the next 5 years. It’s worth to mention that the cumulative megawatts that Vivint installed since its foundation in 2013 is 727 MW, so a 381 MW added over the next 5 years should increase Vivint’s capacity by nearly 50% from these two states alone.

Vivint is now operating in 18 states.

At last, it's worth to note that Vivint Solar is now trading above its 200-day moving average. The last time VSLR traded above that average was on 16/10/2015, nearly two and a half years ago. This achievement for the stock means that we should expect higher levels in the coming months as investors' sentiment shifts. But, due to the fear of over-extention of the trend, we prefer potential buyers to wait for a better buying opportunity.

After today's surge, we rate Vivint Solar as a "hold".

Note to readers: We invest in stocks that have significant value and are misunderstood by the public. While some of the stocks that we wrote about achieved their huge targets like Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Vivint Solar, there is no guarantee that other stocks will follow the same path.

Readers should also know that our approach can be painful and costly over the short-term, as it takes a lot of time for the market to understand a neglected stock. We recommend readers and investors to make their own due diligence and to understand the arguments of both sides before investing in any stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.