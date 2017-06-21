Darling And The Diamond In The Rough

Investment Overview/Background

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is an international processor of animal and plant by-product streams, turning waste into fuel, food, and other products. Over the past few years, the business has been transformed from a highly commoditized processor of fats into a higher-quality business that has shifted some of the commodity risk. Through their core internal segments and their Diamond Green Diesel JV, Darling has turned into a global powerhouse of fat rendering and processing.

Darling's JV with Valero (NYSE:VLO) will be a significant earnings contributor over the next few years thanks to stricter environmental standards in a number of states that incentivize alternative fuels like ethanol, biodiesel, and renewable diesel. By my calculations, Darling will see earnings power double over the next four years. The strong asset base coupled with near-term tailwinds will allow Darling to re-rate to a better price, and under a blue-sky scenario, a better multiple. Dichotomy estimates that the fair value of Darling is more than $30 per share.

Main Operations

Darling can be thought of as two segments. Their internal operations and their Diamond Green Diesel JV, which will be explained in detail later. There are three divisions within their internal operations: Feed, Food, and Fuel.

The Feed division generated $2.089 billion in sales during 2016 and $294.6 million of EBITDA while processing 7.97 million metric tons of raw material. This is the largest division for Darling and it's a hodge-podge of business activities including: grease trap services, animal feed production, blood processing, and fertilizer. Going forward, the focus will be on new blood plants and expanding into the pet and aquaculture industry.

Profitability for the Feed division is largely tied to the price of raw materials. About roughly 70% of their production in the Feed division is a spread managed margin and 20% is commodity exposed. The incremental upside occurs from higher prices of raw materials.

The Food division hit 2016 sales of $1.062 billion, $131 million of EBITDA, and is a 100% spread managed margin. This division manufactures edible fats, casings, and gelatin. With a good distribution system and adequate scale, the Food segment is a consistent earner for Darling.

The Fuel division generated $247 million in 2016 sales, $58 million of EBITDA, and is a 100% fee for service business. They take raw material, turn it into fuel, and they get a small fee from it. Profitability is heavily influenced by government incentives such as the Renewable Fuel Standard and the Blenders Tax Credit.

Overall, Darling's main segments are quietly rooting for higher prices. A majority of their business is fee-based or some sort of fixed spread. However, the marginal dollar of profit comes from their commodity exposed volume. Diamond Green Diesel helps hedge this and in some ways is rooting for lower commodity prices.

Diamond Green Diesel JV

The Diamond Green Diesel segment is a joint venture between Valero and Darling. As far as fat processing plants go, this plant is a monster. Currently, the Norco, Louisiana, plant is capable of processing more than 1.3 billion pounds of fat and turning it into more than 160 million gallons of renewable diesel. It is an important distinction to remember that Diamond Green Diesel produces renewable diesel and not biodiesel. Some comparative information about renewable diesel versus other similar fuels can be found in the picture below.

Picture 1. Characteristics of Renewable Diesel. Source: UOP White Paper

The plant has been very profitable for both Valero and Darling, which each own a 50% stake. The focus now is on expanding the plant to 275 million gallons of nameplate capacity, a construction project that should be complete by Q1 2018. Darling has good reason to be enthusiastic about the expansion. Beside the profitability of the facility, the JV provides some end market diversification from Darling's main business and it will move in different ways than the Fuel/Food/Feed segments.

The Norco plant utilizes the UOP Ecofining process and can be run on a variety of feedstocks including, but not limited to: used cooking oil, tallow, poultry fat, and virgin vegetable oils. The name of the game is to procure feedstock that offers the highest margin. This has a distinct advantage over most biodiesel plants in North America which must run on virgin soybean/canola oil. Feedstock costs are the biggest part of renewable diesel and currently cost Diamond Green Diesel about $2.85/gallon. These input costs are not static and will move up/down with fat prices. Add in production costs (~$0.40/gal) and transportation costs ($0.07/gal) and the all-in cost to produce renewable diesel, for this JV, runs at roughly $3.30/gal.

Determining price on the market is a bit trickier. Despite the better cloud point and Cetane numbers, renewable diesel is just a commodity. Gallon pricing for this commodity is as follows:

(No. 2 Wholesale diesel = $1.50)

Plus (RIN value * 1.7 = $1.70)

Plus (Blenders tax credit $0.00-$1.00)

Plus (Excess naptha/propane produced = $0.25)

Plus (Low Carbon Fuel Standard Credits, if applicable = $0.20)

All-in, Darling captures $3.65 today (no Blenders Tax Credit). The expansion will likely reduce production costs and transportation costs should trend down. The biggest boost to earnings power though will likely come from the Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits.

Low Carbon Fuel Standard

The push to become more "green" has resulted in an avalanche of new regulations and aspirations across different states in America. The primary push for reducing greenhouse gas emissions has come from Renewable Portfolio Standards (incentivizing renewable energy production methods like wind/solar) and Low Carbon Fuel Standards (LCFS). Most pertinent to Darling is LCFS.

Low Carbon Fuel Standards work to lower the carbon intensity of fuels used in transportation. Analysis is done on the womb-to-tomb impact of a fuel and total carbon intensity is calculated. The analysis gets complex very quickly as biodiesel produced from soybean oil in California will have completely different carbon intensity scores from soybean oil produced in Maine. In general, the more unwanted the feedstock, and the closer to its end destination, the lower its carbon intensity and the more valuable it is to producers.

Many states have adopted LCFS, but California, as usual, has pushed ahead with the largest and strictest implementation. To grossly simplify the program, each fuel pathway is assigned a Carbon Intensity (CI) score from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Each year fleetwide CI drops, going from an easy 1% reduction in 2015, rising to 5% in 2018 and eventually hitting 10% in 2020. As a result, refiners will be required to blend an ever increasing amount of low-CI fuels to achieve the CI targets. Failure to achieve these targets requires the fuel blenders to pay a fine or purchase credits. This is where things start to get interesting.

CARB instituted revised CI goals in 2014 following litigation from POET. In 2015, they believed that by 2020 the excess credits banked (from years of low standards) would provide enough credits to meet the mandate. While surprising, regulators executed a doctrine with little protocol on how to hit it. The picture below shows the sources of credits in 2014 vs. expectations for 2020.

Now that we are into 2017, it is becoming more and more obvious that CARB's goals for 2019/2020 are unlikely to be hit. This is bad if you are a refiner. This is good if you are a generator of LCFS credits. End of 2016 expectations were for a bank of 11.4 million LCFS credits. The actual bank (where the "bank" is the amount of excess credits generated and available for future use) for EoY 2016 came in at 9.7 million LCFS credits. While that seems like a large bank, remember that CARB forecast that cumulative bank would be 1.6 million LCFS credits in 2021 and 1.1 million LCFS credits cumulatively banked in 2022. In other words - it's going to be very tough to hit the targets. The graph below shows the past three years expected bank (as of April 1, 2015) versus the actual end of year bank of credits.

Graph 1. LCFS Credit Bank Source in Millions of Metric Tons: Air Resources Board

The program was designed so that the CI targets were easy to achieve in the initial years, but became increasingly difficult in each subsequent year. Refiners would be forced to buy increasingly more low-CI fuel, or they would need to purchase credits to stay within regulatory CI limits. The gradual increase in credits required was supposed to allow time for infrastructure investment to catch up with the regulations. The large excess credit bank at the beginning of the program was necessary to offset large deficits in credit generation in 2019/2020/2021, as CI standards became increasingly more difficult to hit.

There are a number of reasons for the likely shortage and CARB gives out plenty of data to dig through. Regulators were highly optimistic on a number of pathways. The largest overall swing factor to LCFS credit supply/demand is how many miles are driven each year. When the regulations were being written, oil was expensive and vehicle miles driven were dropping. Since LCFS has been enacted, oil has gone down and vehicle miles driven have risen. This has not changed in 2017, and according to data released by California, vehicular miles driven in the first four months of 2017 have risen by 1.57 billion over the first four months of 2016. Ignoring all other factors that will drive continued shortages, the increase in miles driven will further erode the credit bank. CARB expected 13.2 million credits banked by the end of 2017, by my estimates the actual figure will come in closer to 11-11.5 million, which would set the program up for a supply deficit by 2020.

The bottom line is, for Darling, this is a great program. Overall demand for biodiesel and renewable diesel will skyrocket thanks just to California and it's likely that the netback Darling receives will increase quite a bit as well. Other LCFS programs have been implemented in Oregon, a number of provinces in Canada, and are close to being implemented in other states.

Picture 2. LCFS Credit Source Expectations Source: CARB Presentation Feb. 19, 2015 Slide 17

Staying on California, in 2016, refiners blended 249.3 million gallons of renewable diesel and 162.5 million gallons of biodiesel as fuel. By 2020, CARB expects the state to consume 177 million gallons of biodiesel and 400 million gallons of renewable diesel. Given the lack of renewable diesel capacity in North America, a significant portion of renewable diesel capacity will be barged in from Singapore. The closer the production is to the consumption, the lower the CI score, so this is all good for Darling and their earnings.

Summing this all together, California regulators have overestimated the amount of banked credits that will be available for compliance by 2020 (6.3 million credits are expected, per Picture 2 above). The Air Resource Board was overly optimistic on various compliance pathways (electric vehicle sales were estimated at more than 6% of the fleet in 2020), while extrapolating 2014's driving habits into the future (driving miles in California have not dropped, as ARB expected, but instead increased as oil prices fell). The combination of factors will lead to a likely shortage of credits in 2020.

Valuation

Overall, I believe that Darling is a solid business trading at a fair price, but if a few things swing in their favor, namely LCFS, the name is very cheap. In 2016, Darling generated $441.9 million of EBITDA. Total debt was $1.75 billion, and at a price of $15/share, market cap is $2.47 billion. Operating cash flow was $391 million and I estimate that maintenance capex is roughly $100 million per year. This maintenance capex figure was arrived at by talking with management and discussing capex at other similar plants with private owners. Currently, Darling is priced at 9.5x EV/EBITDA and 8.5x free cash flow based on those metrics.

If a more conservative measure of FCF is desired, using the average deprecation over the past three years ($195M), we arrive at a 2016 FCF figure of $391M-$195M, or $196M, pricing shares of Darling at 12x FCF. In either case, there is plenty of cash to redeploy back to the business, back to shareholders, or back to the balance sheet.

Diamond Green Diesel is not consolidated on Darling's sheets so we'll have to adjust accordingly. In 2016, Darling's share of EBITDA was $87.224 million. As of 12/31/2016, net cash for the JV was $96.1 million. It is my understanding that most, if not all, of this cash will be going towards the plant expansion, but no debt will be incurred. In 2016, free cash flow for the JV (operating cash flow less all capex) was $250.9 million, aided by a large swing in working capital. Normalizing that working capital swing, the JV sees about $110-$140 million of free cash flow per year, 50% of which is attributable to Darling.

Worth noting, right now Diamond Green Diesel is seeing only about $0.20/gal of LCFS credits. When the JV was originally designed, a series of pipelines were set up to distribute the fuel. The rush to get into California resulted in the pipeline contracts being renegotiated. Part of the new agreement between parties has the JV sharing LCFS credits with former pipeline partners. These contracts go away in 2017 and will provide a meaningful boost to the JV's profitability, regardless of overall LCFS prices. Assuming that LCFS credit prices stay the same, the JV would see netback from LCFS more than double, simply from the pipeline contracts rolling off.

So, when combined, Darling produced $441.9 million of EBITDA internally and $87.2 million in the JV, providing a pro forma EBITDA figure of $529 million. Consolidated free cash flow is $421 million, assuming working capital normalizes. Since 2009, EBITDA margin has ranged from 11% (2014) to 21.9% (2011) with an average of 15.5%. Some estimates for a 2018 valuation can be found below.

The Diamond Green Diesel estimates are based on EBITDA/gallon of ~$1.25, which would correlate to an LCFS price of $100-$130/MT. If one believes that LCFS prices could climb even more in 2019-on, the earnings potential of the JV climbs even more. The table below shows a few scenarios and the impact on the JV's EBITDA and FCF.

Table 1. Valuation Framework for Darling Source: Author's calculations

Bear Base Bull EBITDA Margin 11% 13% 15% EBITDA (000's) $373,793 $441,755 $509,717 DGD 2018 EBITDA to DAR $179,858 $229,858 $254,858 Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDA $553,651 $671,613 $764,576 EV Multiple 9 10 9 Enterprise Value $4,982,860 $6,716,134 $6,881,181 Net Debt $1,750,943 $1,750,943 $1,750,943 Equity Value $3,231,917 $4,965,191 $5,130,238 $/Share $19.63 $30.17 $31.17

Table 2. Diamond Green Diesel Profitability All Numbers Based on Pro Forma Production

Current Bear Case 2019 Base Case Severe shortage % Gallons to California 50% 50% 85% 90% RINs netback/gal $1.70 $1.20 $1.70 $1.70 LCFS netback/gal $0.78 $0.60 $1.50 $4.00 Estimated EBITDA $341,000 $176,000 $560,000 $1,206,000 Estimated FCF $300,000 $140,000 $525,000 $1,100,000 DAR share of FCF $150,000 $70,000 $262,500 $550,000

Clearly, any rapid spike is unlikely to stick around for years, and eventually, the LCFS credit should settle back down as new credits are generated from incremental investment in LCFS pathways. Still, the cash flow for a few years is quite powerful, and by my estimates, DGD will pay $1-$2 billion in dividends to Darling, just from LCFS in California over the next six years. Any new states that decide to implement a similar program should provide incremental upside for Darling. Outside of the United States, countries in Europe have begun pursuing low carbon fuel standards as well.

The bear case is based on conversations with industry suppliers who indicate that an LCFS market that prices credits for less than $60/metric ton would render the program marginal at best. Many suppliers have said they would refuse to ship product for less than $70/metric ton. Over the past year when the viability of the program was thrown into doubt, credits dipped into the 60's but recovered since. Currently, LCFS credits trades in the mid-70's.

The bottom line - if LCFS credits improve as a shortage develops, Darling stands to see significant free cash flow growth from Diamond Green Diesel. While there are a myriad of assumptions, a business like Darling's with a good distribution network, advantaged assets, and growing end markets is worth more than the current $15/share. I estimate the fair value of Darling is in excess of $25/share. That estimate assumes a sharp drop in LCFS credits from 2021-on, something that is unlikely given the likely continued shortage in 2021/2022 and the expansion of LCFS to other states and countries.

Conclusion

The gradual push in many countries to integrate cleaner transportation fuels will provide a long-term tailwind to Darling. While a good business in general, Darling's JV with Valero will provide clean fuel with low Carbon Intensity scores to a number of different end markets. California in particular will provide significant cash flow to Darling as the LCFS market is likely to see credit shortages in a few short years. While the credit shortage may be a short-term event, perhaps only lasting a year or two, Darling is uniquely positioned to take advantage of any spike and future legislative requirements for greener fuels.

