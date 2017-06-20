Brookfield Business: Strategic Growth Initiatives

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN), a member of the Brookfield platforms, is thriving its business. However, its current business is prone to the risk of commodity pricing and economic cycles. With its latest strategic acquisition initiatives, the company will reduce its exposure to these mentioned risks. Given the excellent management history of its parent and sister companies, investors should have the confidence that these strategic initiatives will indeed unlock values of the stock. Investors with long term investing strategy should consider adding this company to their portfolio.

Business Overview

Brookfield Business Partners (TSX:BBU.UN), which spun-off from Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) in June 2016, is a business services and industrials company that operates in more than three hundred locations across the world. The company, like all other Brookfield platforms (BIP) (BEP), has a robust business strategy that aims to improve the value of its business through acquisition, active management, and capital recycle. The management has a special focus on owning and acquiring high quality businesses with barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Since Brookfield Business just spun-off from mid-2016, its share price have been on a steadily healthy trend upward.

The company's operation is divided into four main segments: Construction, Business Services, Energy, and Industrial Operations. The construction segment provides construction and related services globally, including design, program management and procurement. Its business segment offers real estate services, logistics, facilities management, and financial advisory services. The energy supply chain operations involve oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services. Their industrial manufacturing operation manufacture pre-cast concrete construction products, graphite electrode production, and mine specialty metals.

Q1 2017 Financial Highlights

In this past quarter, Brookfield Business Partners had $1.9 billion of revenue in total. As the chart below shows, its largest revenue source came from its Construction operation. It generated about $1 billion of revenue. The second largest revenue stream came from its business services which generated $616 million revenue. Industrial Operations generated $231 million and its energy division generated $69 million.

In terms of the funds from operation (FFO), Brookfield Business Partners generated $95 million. Surprisingly, even though its construction division has generated the most revenue, it was its Industrial operations that accumulated the most FFO.

Company FFO by segments (Source: Q1 2017 Earnings Release)

Industrial Operations

Industrial operation's FFO was $79 million. This was largely due to the sale of its bath and shower manufacturing operations. The transaction resulted in $82 million gain. The company's restructuring focus on its graphite electrode manufacturing operation likely will contribute to improvement in FFO in the future. Volumes and prices of graphite electrode have also increased significantly from last year. However, since the pricing was fixed in a yearly contract signed in Q4, the company does not expect to see a big impact in the next few quarters. In the past quarter, company FFO contribution from its palladium operations increased. This was due to a rebound in the market price of palladium metal.

Construction

Construction operations contributed to a negative $3 million FFO in the past quarter. It is disappointing as last year's FFO was a positive $22 million. The company explained that this was mainly due to a margin compression on three Australian projects. Apparently, a combination of errors made in the tendering process had resulted in the escalation of costs. The company currently have over 100 projects under construction. Even though we do not know the scale of these three Australian projects compare to the rest, it is odd to that these three projects can cause a turbulence in the Construction Operations' FFO. On the positive side, the company has a backlog of $7.3 billion of construction projects.

Energy Segment

The energy division contributed $20 million to Brookfield Business Partners' company FFO this past quarter. The company continue to benefit from the higher commodity price in its Canadian operations. The company received $25 million dividend from its Australian energy operation as they continue to benefit from its large hedge position for long term fixed price contracts for gas with their customers.

Business Services

Business services segment generated FFO of $4 million in the past quarter. The two acquisitions in its facilities management business in 2016 impacted the segment positively.

The impact of commodity pricing and economic cycle

In this past quarter, we see a mixed story in each of the four major segments of the company's business. Compared to its sister companies, Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) and Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN) whose businesses are less dependent on commodity pricing and economic cycle, Brookfield Business Partners' businesses are more prone to these risks. A significant rise or drop in commodity pricing can have a huge impact on the company FFO. In its construction operations, the company's projects can also be impacted negatively in an economic downturn. An economic recession may cause delay or cancellations in many of these projects.

Balance Sheet

The company's balance sheet is healthy with $8.1 billion of total assets and $4.1 billion of total liabilities. Long term debt is about $743 million. Its total debt in the end of past quarter was around $1,417 million. These numbers are low. The company also has a very healthy level of cash, with cash and cash equivalents of about $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2017. This allows the company the flexibility to grow when opportunities arise, or to pay up its debts.

Currently, the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per unit, equivalent to a yield of 0.93% based on the company stock's share price on July 16, 2017. The company started with a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per unit in its third quarter dividend payment and has since paid $0.0625. As Brookfield Business is a relatively new company spun-off just last year, we do not have a history of its dividend payment and it is difficult to predict the growth of dividend will be like in the future. It appears that the company would rather focus to use its cash to grow the business further. As the management's Q1 letter to its unitholder stated, "our primary focus this year is to complete and integrate our announced strategic initiatives, which will significantly expand the scale of our operations and add to our overall earnings and cash flow over the long term". (Source: Q1 2017 Letter to Unitholders)

Strategic Initiatives

In this past quarter, Brookfield Business Partners have started or completed a few strategic acquisition initiatives aiming to grow its business. I believe these acquisitions helps the company to reduce its exposure to the risk of economic cycles an commodity pricing. Below are some analyses and updates on these initiatives.

BRK Ambiental

Brookfield Business Partners struck a deal last year to acquire a 70% controlling interest in the largest private water company in Brazil, BRK Ambiental. BRK Ambiental operates water and sewage treatment systems and serves approximately 17 million people, representing 8% of the country's population. Brookfield Business Partners' investment share is approximately $384 million.

This deal was done in an opportune time as Brazil was in deep economic recession, its currency weakens and the corruption scandal implicated the seller who needed cash to pay substantial fines to the government. Brookfield Business took advantage of these conditions. With a young and rapid growth population, and the country's economic condition continues to improve, this business is expected to continue to grow and generate predictable and stable FFO. It is important to keep in mind that Brazil, like many emerging markets has a much volatile economy and currency.

Greenergy

In the past quarter, the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire an 85% controlling stake in Greenergy Fuels Holdings Ltd. Greenergy, a leading supplier of road fuels in the UK with over 300kT of bio-diesel production capacity, significant import and storage infrastructure, and an extensive distribution network to deliver over 18 billion liters of road fuels annually, will help Brookfield Business Partners to have a foothold in UK. The deal is expected to close imminently. Brookfield Business Partners and its institutional partners will contribute $45 million and $262 million respectively.

Loblaw gas station operations

The latest strategic move of Brookfield Business Partners is to acquire Loblaw's gas stations in Canada. Loblaw, Canada's largest grocery store chain, has 213 stations. Most of the stations are conveniently located adjacent to Loblaw-owned grocery stores. With its institutional partners, the company will spend C$540 million in which Brookfield Business Partners has an ownership interest of 25%. The deal is expected to close in Q3 2017. Brookfield will re-brand the station to "Mobil" and entered a long-term agreement with Imperial Oil to supply its fuel.

Both Loblaw's gas station in Canada, and the distribution network, production capacity and storage infrastructure of Greenergy in UK will further diversify Brookfield Business Partners' cash generation portfolio. The distribution network and gas stations offers a stable cash flow which further reduces the company's dependence on its construction and energy segment.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, we see the company well-positioned for long term growth with its strong balance sheet and strategic initiatives that effectively diversify its businesses and reduces exposure to economic cycle risks and commodity pricing. These acquisitions are also expected to fuel the company's growth in the upcoming quarters. Investors whose focus is on long term capital appreciation should consider adding this stock to their portfolio. In the long run, they will likely be rewarded!