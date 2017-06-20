E.ON: Unsustainable Growth

At first sight, E.ON's trading update for Q1 2017 seemed disappointing: sales and profit both fell back significantly. However, the stock market reacted differently. The stock has increased 28% ever since the trading update was published. This is why we look into the growth, and whether or not it is still justified.

The company

E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) is a European holding with headquarters in Essen, Germany. The company is one of the largest electric utility providers in the world, and was founded in 2000 after the merger between the two energy companies VEBA and VIAG. In 2016 E.ON separated all of its fossil fuel assets into a different company, called Uniper. Ever since E.ON only focuses on renewable energy.

After the spin-off, E.ON organized itself into three main business units: Customer solutions, Energy Networks, Renewables. Furthermore there is also a segment called PreussenElektra, which holds several nuclear energy plants spread across Germany.

The stock

E.ON is one of the largest German utility companies with a market capitalization of €20.11B. The stock now trades at €9.14, under the ticker EOAN on the German Stock Exchange Xetra. E.ON has an average daily volume of about 14.26 million shares. The stock is reasonably stable with a beta of only 0.83. E.ON's is known to be relatively steady as the company faces relatively little competition in the German markets.

EONGY data by YCharts

Over the last 5 years, E.ON (in blue) is down more than 48.9%. In comparison: the DAX Midcap Index (in orange) and the S&P500 (in red) are up 94.53% and 80.29% respectively. Although the company is a very cyclical stock, it is clear that E.ON underperformed the market in the long term.

In the last two months, the stock took off again and increased over 28.41%, in comparison to the average German market return of 7% over that period. The question remains if this significant return is just an upward correction, or a new trend that could continue for the next years. Therefore, we take a look at the underlying financials of the company.

Financials

As we mentioned before, both sales and EBITDA dropped in Q1 2017. Sales was down 7% to €10.5B, and EBITDA dropped 25% to €1.5B. These numbers are most definitely not the best, and can potentially form a threat for the company. The main cause for the drop in the company's results was the customer solutions business unit, where profits were cut due to higher costs in Germany and the UK. Furthermore there are also higher gas procurement costs in Eastern Europe. In total revenue decreased 8% and EBIT was down 44% for this segment. The other segments, Renewables and Energy Networks, both supply 41% of the company's revenue and remained relatively stable in the first quarter.

EONGY Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

When looking at the company's profitability we see further decrease in both cash generation and profit margin. These two declining indicators both lead us to believe that the company has some work to do in the profitability department.

So what could have triggered the growth spurt in stock price then? Admittedly, there are some good parts in the trading updates as well. For example, the total economic net debt decreased from 26.3 in Q1 2016 to 24.7 in Q1 2017. This is a total decrease of 6%. Furthermore the company could pull its net financial position out of the red. In 2016, E.ON still reported a negative financial position of 937 million euro, while in 2017 there was a net financial position of 763 million, as a result of the increase in liquid funds.

Another positive note is the company's plans for dividend payout. Currently, E.ON's dividend is fixed at €0.30 per share for fiscal year 2017. However, the company plans to increase the overall dividend up to a payout ratio of 50-60%. This would (if approved by the annual shareholders meeting) probably lead to a decent increase in dividend.

Lastly, there is also some positive news backing the stock price increase. In the last months, rumors have spread that Uniper, E.ON's spin-off, would possible be taken over. More importantly, there was also the news that E.ON won in a German court ruling that said that the nuclear fuel tax that was imposed between 2011 and 2016 was illegal. This would lead to German utility companies being able to claim back over €6 billion. This news led analysts to improve ratings for the stock, even though this would contain a one-time advantage and not a structural improvement of the company's situation.

All of these factors contribute to the positive growth of the share price of E.ON. However, financially we do not believe that this is a substantial support for the stock price increase of 28.4%.

Conclusion

We can understand why there was a peak in E.ON's stock price after the trading update. However, we don't think that this increase is really justified. The fundamentals of a company can easily be forgotten in the euphoria of a one-time cash position increase. The company still needs to prove it can attain a steady growth, which it has not done in recent times.

That being said, we do not believe that E.ON is a bad stock. The company has some potential, and probably will be able to benefit somewhat from an increase in cash position. However, we believe that there are superior alternatives with more potential when it comes to European utility stocks (e.g. National Grid, cfr. our article)

