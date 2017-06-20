Identifying Risk In BDCs - Fidus Investment Corporation

The purpose of this series on Business Development Companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend declining companies while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). This BDC sells at a 73 bps lower than average yield. BDC with lower yields should be safer BDCs. But FDUS lacks 2017 dividend coverage based on projected NII, or net investment income. Is this attribute correctly priced into the stock? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 24-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of TICC's income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of Fidus Investment Corporation.

Before I show the Q1-17 numbers, I want to show the analyst projections.

Earnings Estimate from Yahoo Finance

Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 6 6 6 5 Avg. Estimate 0.37 0.39 1.57 1.64 Low Estimate 0.36 0.37 1.52 1.6 High Estimate 0.38 0.42 1.70 1.81 Year Ago EPS 0.43 0.29 1.45 1.57

Revenue Estimate Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 4 4 4 3 Avg. Estimate 16.68M 17.02M 70.49M 83.00M Low Estimate 15.98M 16.28M 67.34M 77.34M High Estimate 17.14M 17.77M 75.45M 90.40M Year Ago Sales 14.69M 13.83M 60.23M 70.49M

Actual NII was $0.35. Actual TII (or Total Investment Income) was $14.748 million. These two pieces of bad news was offset by FDUS having NAV growth of four cents per share.

My current and historical data for FDUS:

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Realized & Unrealized Gains 1.673 4.802 1.859 7.850 .458 .660 -1.563 .207 .180 .677 -.326 -2.081 -2.066 -1.326 -.737 +10.256 -.286 Realized & Unrealized Gains/share $0.0745 $0.2369 $0.0968 $0.4530 $0.0281 $0.0405 -$0.0961 $0.0128 $0.0112 $0.0423 - $0.0236 - $0.1512 - $0.1512 - $0.0965 - $0.0537 $0.7486 - $0.0221 Incentive Fee 2.378 3.157 2.142 3.190 1.880 1.959 1.366 1.557 1.599 1.842 1.320 0.853 0.842 1.149 1.134 3.352 1.157 Incentive Fee/share $0.1059 $0.1557 $0.1116 $0.1841 $0.1153 $0.1203 $0.0840 $0.0962 $0.0995 $0.1150 $0.0955 $0.0620 $0.0612 $0.0836 $0.0827 $0.2447 $0.0895

FDUS has had gains in 10 out of the last 18 quarters. This is a superior record.

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Interest income 14.748 14.297 12.206 12.797 13.477 13.806 12.748 12.116 11.923 11.312 10.128 9.306 9.551 9.804 9.246 9.590 9.010 Dividend income 0.658 1.737 .929 .748 .243 .167 .498 .158 .137 .518 .607 .513 .377 .490 .479 0.350 0.359 Fee income 0.782 1.215 1.253 .250 .975 1.102 .288 .506 .764 1.812 .572 .783 .610 .927 .516 0.465 0.406 Other income 0.040 .026 .043 .037 .026 - .003 .023 .019 .014 .010 .017 -.021 .021 .019 .022 0.071 0.038 Total_investment_income 16.228 17.275 14.431 13.832 14.691 15.075 13.557 12.799 12.838 13.652 11.324 10.581 10.559 11.240 10.263 10.476 9.813 % of income from Fees 4.82% 7.03% 8.68% 1.81% 6.64% 7.31% 2.12% 3.95% 5.95% 13.27% 5.05% 7.40% 5.78% 8.25% 5.03% 4.44% 4.14% PIK income YTD 1.698 5.380 3.503 2.201 1.087 5.170 3.968 2.630 1.074 5.617 4.150 2.838 1.501 5.811 4.152 2.683 1.209 PIK income 1.698 1.877 1.302 1.114 1.087 1.202 1.338 1.556 1.074 1.467 1.312 1.337 1.501 1.659 1.469 1.474 1.209 % PIK income 10.46% 10.86% 9.02% 8.05% 7.40% 7.97% 9.87% 12.16% 8.37% 10.75% 11.59% 12.64% 14.22% 14.76% 14.31% 14.07% 12.32%

BDCs with a high percentage of income from PIK (or payment in kind) usually have inferior NAV records. This is not the case with FDUS. While interest income is growing with the portfolio, this is not the case with fee and other income. This is a problem. Three of the components of TII are volatile. And that results in total income that is more difficult than average to accurately project.

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Total_investment_income 16.228 17.275 14.431 13.832 14.691 15.075 13.557 12.799 12.838 13.652 11.324 10.581 10.559 11.240 10.263 10.476 9.813 Net investment income 7.859 7.841 6.735 4.943 7.082 7.175 7.050 6.039 6.229 6.701 5.627 5.509 5.444 5.935 5.274 3.164 4.923 Investments @ fair value 0.537 0.524 0.470 0.453 0.456 0.443 0.431 0.420 0.413 0.396 0.336 0.310 0.310 0.307 0.307 0.307 0.307 Wt Av Share Count 22.447 20.271 19.201 17.330 16.301 16.287 16.268 16.187 16.060 16.012 13.833 13.766 13.755 13.737 13.718 13.700 12.932 TII/share $0.7229 $0.8522 $0.7516 $0.7981 $0.9012 $0.9256 $0.8334 $0.7907 $0.7994 $0.8526 $0.8186 $0.7686 $0.7676 $0.8182 $0.7481 $0.7647 $0.7588 NII/share $0.3501 $0.3868 $0.3507 $0.2852 $0.4345 $0.4405 $0.4334 $0.3731 $0.3878 $0.4185 $0.4068 $0.4002 $0.3958 $0.4320 $0.3844 $0.2309 $0.3807 Dividend/share $0.39 $0.43 $0.39 $0.39 $0.39 $0.43 $0.39 $0.40 $0.38 $0.48 $0.48 $0.38 $0.38 $0.76 $0.42 $0.38 $0.38 NAV/share $15.80 $15.76 $15.58 $15.52 $15.25 $15.17 $15.12 $15.18 $15.19 $15.16 $15.18 $15.09 $15.22 $15.35 $15.98 $16.06 $15.46 Wt Av Yield 12.9% 13.1% 13.1% 13.3% 13.3% 13.3% 13.4% 13.3% 13.3% 13.4% 13.8% 14.0% 14.4% 14.5% 15.0% 15.1% 15.2% TII/Portfolio 12.09% 13.19% 12.28% 12.21% 12.89% 13.61% 12.58% 12.19% 12.43% 13.79% 13.48% 13.65% 13.62% 14.64% 13.37% 13.65% 12.79% Portfolio Co Debt/EBITDA 3.5x 3.3x 3.1x 3.1x 2.9x 3.1x 3.0x 2.9x 3.1x 3.2x 3.5x 3.1x 3.9x Portfolio Co Interest Coverage 3.5x 3.5x 3.8x 3.6x 3.5x 4.1x 3.5x 3.5x 3.3x 3.7x 3.4x 3.3x 3.0x Debt metric data is from Conference Calls. The number is NOT for total debt (the metric usually provided) - but for "net debt through Fidus' debt investments" - which is why the numbers are low NII/TII Ratio 48.43% 45.4% 46.7% 35.7% 48.2% 47.6% 52.0% 47.2% 48.5% 49.1% 49.7% 52.1%% 52.8% 52.8% 51.4% 30.2% 50.2%

The number is use for Portfolio Weighted Average Yield is the number from the "Wt AV Yield" column. The TII/Portfolio number takes the current TII times four (to have an annualized run rate). That number is dividend by the portfolio amount. That comes from the "investments at fair value" column. That number is in billions. The other numbers are in millions.

I purchased my shares in FDUS when it was having NII/share in the 40s. I am not happy about the current low numbers.

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Debt 195.405 219.901 209.394 209.617 220.388 229.000 204.700 190.200 189.300 183.500 145.500 145.500 145.500 Debt/share 8.7052 10.8481 10.9054 12.0956 13.5199 14.0603 12.5830 11.7502 11.7870 11.4602 10.4444 10.5695 10.5780 Debt/share to NAV 55.10% 68.83% 69.99% 77.93% 88.65% 92.68% 83.22% 77.40% 77.60% 75.59% 68.80% 70.04% 69.50% Interest expense 2.584 2.692 2.648 2.654 2.600 2.607 2.388 2.303 2.130 2.025 1.934 1.795 1.753 Interest expense/share 0.1151 0.1328 0.1379 0.1531 0.1595 0.1601 0.1468 0.1423 0.1326 0.1265 0.1398 0.1304 0.1274 Interest expense/TII 15.92% 15.58% 18.35% 19.19% 17.70% 17.29% 17.61% 17.99% 16.59% 14.83% 17.08% 16.96% 16.60% Annualized Int expense/Debt 5.29% 4.90% 5.06% 5.06% 4.72% 4.55% 4.67% 4.84% 4.50% 4.41% 5.32% 4.93% 4.82% PWAY - Interest expense/Debt 761 bps 820 bps 804 bps 824 bps 858 bps 875 bps 873 bps 846 bps 880 bps 899 bps 848 bps 907 bps 958 bps Average_Interest_rate_on_Debt 3.9% 4.1% 4.2% 4.2% 4.1% 4.0% 4.2% 4.2% SBA 4.6% SBA 4.6% SBA 4.5% SBA 4.5% SBA 4.6% Due to amortization of deferred financing cost and fees on the used portion of the credit facility, the percentage cost will be above the interest rate FDUS began having credit facility debt during Q4-14 - but did not begin reporting a cost of debt that included that facility until Q2-15 For Q2-16 SBA debt was over 100% of debt. SBA maturities start in 2018. Some SBAs have costs in the low 6s until 2026 when costs fall into the low 3s

The weighted average cost of debt for FDUS is atypically low. A low cost of debt is usually a sign of a lower risk BDC. But FDUS is using only two of the lower cost sources of debt: the SBA and its credit facility. So I credit the low cost of debt to a superior business plan and not due to lower risks.

The Red Flag Checklist For FDUS - where a fail is worse than average and a superior is at or close to the best in the sector. Half a flag is given for an "incomplete" grade.

( 1) Has a well covered dividend. FDUS has a "regular" annual dividend of $1.56; a 2017 NII projection of $1.42 (Q1 NII was low and Q2 has a low-ish projection - Q3 and Q4 have projected coverage) and 2018 projection of $1.62. Grade = Incomplete.

( 2) Has a rising LTM NAV. FDUS is a pass with a 3.61% LTM NAV change compared to the sector average change of 0.10%.

( 3) Has a lower than sector average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield. FDUS is a fail with a PWAY of 12.90 compared to the sector average of 10.99%.

( 4) Has higher than average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. FDUS has a 10% projection shortfall in 2013, a 9% shortfall in 2014 and a 13% shortfall in 2016. Fail.

( 5) Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. Any volatility comes from surprises - not disappointments. FDUS has higher than average volatility due to surprises. Pass.

( 6) Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. FDUS primarily uses SBA and credit facility debt - with lower costs being the result. Pass.

( 7) Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. Fail. Fee income is not rising as share count rises. PWAY is falling.

( 8) Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY for BDCs with PWAYs over 10. The Q1-17 dividend/NAV ratio was 9.9% compared to a PWAY of 12.9%. Pass.

( 9) Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. The Q1-17 number was 55. Pass.

(10) Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. The Q1-17 ratio was 55.10% and the ratio was lower than 80% only for the last four quarters. Pass - but keep and eye on this.

(11) Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%.The FDUS ratio has been under 50% for the last 6 quarters. Fail.

(12) Has a better than sector average trend in "portfolio gains". FDUS has had gains in 10 out of the last 18 quarters. This is a superior record.

(13) Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). FDUS does not have CLO investments. Pass.

(14) Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. Q1-17 PIK income was $1.698 million compared to TII of $16.228 million - a ratio of 10.46%. Fail.

(15) Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. FDUS has oil and Gas loans to LNG Indy of $5.975 million and Pinnergy of $14.414 million. The weighting is (20.389/524.454) 3.89% of the loan portfolio. Pass.

(16) Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" under 1.0. The Q1-17 beta was 0.72. This is a "Pass" - but 0.72 is higher than sector average.

Valuation Comparisons to BDCs with similar attributes:

(17) BDCs with close to the same PWAY of 12% or more have an average yield of 10.27% compared to the FDUS yield of 9.13%. Fail.

(18) BDCs lacking 2017 dividend coverage but having 2018 coverage have an average yield of 9.31% compared to FDUS at 9.13%. Pass.

(19) Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. Pass.

Transparency - the wanted quality of the earnings release or supplemental reports:

(20) Reports weighted average Debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. Pass.

(21) Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. Prepayments do go to fee income, but accelerated amortization amounts are not provided. Grade = Incomplete.

(22) Has never had a secondary offering below NAV and will not in the future. Pass.

(23) Reports Q4 numbers. Pass.

FDUS fails on (3, 7, 11, 14, 15, 17) 6 of the 23 points - and two incomplete ratings result in 7 red flags. Bad BDCs have fails or red flags in the mid teens. Good BDCs in the low single digits. Seven red flags is a less than "good" rating. FDUS is performing below its historically good trend on some important metrics.

the current valuations suggest that FDUS is being given the benefit of the doubt that things will turn around. Their shareholders need to keep a close eye out to verify that things turn out that way.

Showing the math for point 7:

Total Investment Income Calculation Metric Fee Income ---------- Interest Income ---------- Totals Formula average for last 4 quarters portfolio times yield / 4 Sum of components Numbers 0.911 90% of 537 million times .129 / 4 16.497 Fee income and dividend income are both volatile - causing the NII/TII ratio to also be volatile

Net Investment Income Calculation Metric NII/TII Ratio NII NII/share Result Formula average for last year TII times NII/TII NII/ share count Numbers 46.8% .468 times 16.497 7.721 / 22.477 $0.3435/share The consensus analyst TII projection is (67.500 / 4) 16.875 and NII projection is ($1.54 / 4) $0.385/share/quarter.

FDUS is having problems. Fee income is not rising as share count rises. The PWAY is falling. New investments are not bringing in income at the same yield. It is evident that the analysts are projecting this will change due to their higher projections. As already shown, the analysts have a history of being overly optimistic.

Showing the numbers for point 8 (this is important):

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Co. Q1-10 Q2-10 Q3-10 Q4-10 Q1-11 Q2-11 Q3-11 Q4-11 Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 FDUS Div 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.32 0.32 0.34 0.36 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 NII/share 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.28 0.36 0.38 0.36 0.40 0.40 0.38 0.23 0.38 0.43 0.40 0.40 0.41 0.42 0.39 0.37 0.43 0.44 0.43 0.29 0.35 0.39 0.35 NAV 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 14.82 14.77 14.90 14.94 15.02 15.27 15.32 15.46 16.06 15.98 15.35 15.22 15.09 15.18 15.16 15.19 15.18 15.12 15.17 15.25 15.52 15.58 15.76 15.80 Div/NAV na na na na na na 8.7 8.6 9.1 9.6 10.0 9.9 9.8 9.5 9.5 9.9 10.0 10.1 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.3 10.3 10.2 10.1 10.0 9.9 9.9 WtAvYld 15.3 15.2 15.1 15.0 14.5 15.0 14.0 13.8 13.4 13.3 13.3 13.4 13.3 13.3 13.3 13.1 13.1 12.9

The bull case for FDUS lies in the above numbers. FDUS had a record of good dividend growth when the Dividend/NAV ratio stayed below 10%. Dividend growth has slowed recently. And that will probably stay the case as long as NII/share has to struggle to cover the current dividend. It is not a coincidence that dividend growth slowed when the Dividend/NAV ratio was stuck above 10%.

But that bad news is projected to change by the (usually too optimistic) analysts. The really good news is that the Dividend/NAV ratio is back below 10%. And there is a good spread between the PWAY and the Dividend/NAV ratio - another very positive metric.

Here are the year-to-date numbers and valuations used to make my assessment of TICC:

BDCs 06-16-17

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q2-17 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price YTD. The next display price change plus YTD dividends accrued on the payment date - not the earned date. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the 2017 EPS projection since the beginning of the year; the second measures the change in the price target since the beginning of the year; the third measures the change in the Q2-17 dividend from the Q2-16 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q1-17 and Q1-16. Special dividends are not included in this data. ARCC, FDUS, MAIN and TCPC have paid special dividends on a near regular schedule. On 8-05 AINV cut its dividend. On 8-09 MCC cuts its dividend. On 9-22 CPTA cut. On 11-02 HRZN cut. On 11-09 TCRD cut. On 11-09 CMFN cut. On 11-09 GARS cut. On 11-21 PNNT cut. On 12-08 OHAI cut. On 12-14 KCAP cut.

Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 06-16 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) 11.97 13.28 10.24 11.70 95.8 91.3 85.6 10.1 13.43 0.99 10.94 16.62 -4.70 1.79 0.00 -6.80 0.00 -9.01 American Capital Senior Floating 11.90 12.55 9.24 6.71 99.1 99.1 96.6 8.5 13.66 0.92 5.46 7.90 0.00 7.17 0.00 16.55 3.57 -9.60 Apollo Investment Corporation 5.86 6.46 9.29 10.90 95.2 93.8 90.0 8.7 6.86 0.94 10.24 15.36 -4.55 0.16 -25.00 -5.77 -25.00 -20.88 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) 16.49 16.30 9.33 9.30 102.7 91.6 104.1 9.2 16.50 0.99 -1.15 1.15 -8.07 9.53 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.49 BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) 6.96 7.46 9.65 11.70 86.7 81.8 76.3 8.8 8.22 0.91 7.18 12.36 -3.49 1.38 -14.29 -14.73 -14.29 -14.29 CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) 9.30 10.20 9.80 9.72 87.7 93.5 81.6 8.1 12.32 0.83 9.68 15.05 -2.56 0.00 -27.95 3.01 -26.04 -15.90 Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) 12.93 13.66 11.42 13.20 99.4 96.3 88.8 9.9 15.71 0.87 5.65 8.66 -2.48 0.92 -17.02 -3.56 -17.02 -22.73 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) 15.73 17.08 9.13 12.90 101.3 96.3 113.6 9.9 15.80 1.08 8.58 11.06 -4.94 3.80 0.00 3.61 2.63 3.81 Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) 5.37 3.98 12.56 10.40 87.7 83.3 74.4 6.9 7.23 0.55 -25.88 -23.56 -24.00 -23.73 -30.56 -13.21 -49.98 -26.30 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR) 8.71 7.44 10.22 8.10 102.7 100.0 95.4 7.0 10.83 0.69 -14.58 -12.40 -18.68 -10.53 -15.56 -3.13 -29.63 -28.42 Franklin Square Investment Corp (NYSE:FSIC) 10.30 9.30 9.59 9.20 103.7 107.5 103.4 9.4 9.45 0.98 -9.71 -5.38 -1.15 3.02 0.00 7.14 0.00 -8.07 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) 8.46 9.45 8.13 12.70 103.8 108.2 105.1 7.8 9.82 0.96 11.70 13.97 0.00 10.51 2.40 6.51 28.00 17.75 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) 9.35 8.36 13.40 10.80 100.9 110.9 103.5 9.4 11.90 0.70 -10.59 -7.59 -9.02 -9.42 -20.00 -11.85 -20.00 -22.98 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 18.39 19.30 6.63 7.70 102.4 100.0 103.5 8.1 15.88 1.22 4.95 6.69 -4.58 5.43 0.00 0.19 0.00 3.05 Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) 9.39 9.94 8.45 11.40 100.0 98.8 100.0 9.8 8.53 1.17 5.86 8.09 -2.33 15.35 0.00 7.70 0.00 -12.87 Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) 23.52 22.64 7.95 11.80 91.8 89.1 89.6 9.9 18.26 1.24 -3.74 0.09 -3.92 9.67 0.00 -2.20 9.76 -8.61 Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) 13.75 13.16 10.26 14.80 99.3 97.1 87.5 9.7 13.89 0.95 -4.29 -1.10 -4.90 1.75 0.00 -0.07 0.00 -4.07 Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) 10.53 11.24 10.68 15.50 104.3 101.7 86.2 9.9 12.11 0.93 6.74 9.59 -4.17 -3.49 -13.04 -11.09 -13.04 -15.43 Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 06-16 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) 14.11 13.28 9.34 13.40 99.2 88.6 91.7 12.7 9.76 1.36 -5.88 -3.69 -5.30 2.22 0.00 -0.51 0.00 -7.75 KCAP Financial,Inc. 3.98 3.46 13.87 8.75 123.1 120.0 105.3 9.3 5.14 0.67 -13.07 -10.05 -20.41 -10.53 -20.00 -6.55 -52.00 -32.55 Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) 36.77 38.99 5.69 9.68 99.1 96.5 98.5 9.9 22.44 1.74 6.04 7.55 -2.61 10.19 2.78 5.95 12.12 11.42 Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) 7.51 6.38 13.79 11.60 122.2 114.3 115.8 9.8 8.94 0.71 -15.05 -12.12 -12.20 -8.32 -26.67 -8.78 -40.54 -29.55 Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 15.38 15.16 9.23 9.50 95.9 88.6 94.0 9.8 14.34 1.06 -1.43 0.85 -8.18 2.88 0.00 -0.76 2.94 2.50 New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) 14.10 14.40 9.44 11.10 100.0 97.1 100.3 10.0 13.56 1.06 2.13 4.54 -1.45 5.61 0.00 5.36 0.00 -6.68 OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) 13.76 14.07 9.67 12.03 100.7 91.9 95.3 9.1 14.98 0.94 2.25 4.72 -9.40 10.43 0.00 2.25 0.00 3.67 Oak Hill Advisors (NASDAQ:OHAI) 1.73 1.22 6.56 12.20 21.6 18.6 23.4 2.0 3.99 0.31 -29.48 -28.32 -13.95 0.00 -66.67 -17.73 -87.50 -54.30 Prospect Capital Corporation 8.35 8.06 12.41 12.30 113.6 114.9 109.2 10.6 9.43 0.85 -3.47 0.42 -5.38 -3.81 0.00 -1.87 -24.81 -11.70 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) 14.11 14.00 8.14 7.90 103.6 96.6 104.7 8.1 14.05 1.00 -0.78 1.24 -4.35 2.00 0.00 3.77 5.56 -2.84 PennantPark Investment Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) 7.66 7.48 9.63 11.90 84.7 88.9 79.7 7.9 9.09 0.82 -2.35 0.00 -1.16 7.82 -35.71 2.94 -35.71 -18.33 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) 20.61 21.20 8.68 10.80 105.7 105.7 88.0 8.3 22.21 0.95 2.86 7.33 -18.31 9.48 12.20 0.68 Infinity 3.98 Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) 12.06 13.66 9.96 11.30 104.6 97.1 97.8 9.8 13.84 0.99 13.27 16.09 -4.41 11.96 0.00 5.97 0.00 -4.49 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 20.82 21.78 7.35 10.20 95.8 87.9 95.9 7.4 21.75 1.00 4.61 8.45 -7.73 4.61 0.00 3.18 0.00 -3.03 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) 16.44 16.76 8.41 8.00 100.0 98.6 99.0 8.4 16.81 1.00 1.95 4.09 -0.70 7.52 0.00 0.66 0.00 -6.82 Triangle Capital Corp (NYSE:TCAP) 18.34 17.66 10.19 11.50 102.9 95.2 103.3 11.8 15.29 1.16 -3.71 -1.25 -7.41 1.72 0.00 1.80 -16.67 -2.74 TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) 16.90 16.77 8.59 11.10 94.1 91.1 96.2 9.7 14.92 1.12 -0.77 1.36 -2.55 3.53 0.00 1.77 0.00 -2.61 THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) 10.01 9.86 10.95 11.40 96.4 93.9 87.2 9.2 11.71 0.84 -1.50 1.20 -6.67 -2.76 -20.59 -4.33 -20.59 -12.22 TICC Capital Corp. 6.61 7.03 11.38 14.00 127.0 148.1 148.0 10.6 7.53 0.93 6.35 9.38 -3.08 1.45 -31.03 27.84 -31.03 -23.01 TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) 11.78 13.40 10.75 10.10 94.1 97.3 96.8 10.8 13.38 1.00 13.75 19.86 1.32 7.84 0.00 -0.15 20.00 -8.23 TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) 18.68 20.48 7.62 10.50 86.7 87.6 82.5 9.7 16.04 1.28 9.64 13.81 2.27 10.72 0.00 6.15 2.63 3.42 WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) 12.17 14.35 9.90 11.80 96.6 97.9 97.7 10.3 13.80 1.04 17.91 23.75 1.38 18.85 0.00 3.92 0.00 -9.39 Sector Average 9.86 10.99 98.3 9.1 0.97 0.51 3.64 -5.84 2.92 0.10 -10.13 With the 10 Treasury at 2.15% and sector average yield on Q2 dividends at 9.86% - the spread is 771 bps. The cap weighted ETN BDCS has a price change of -0.62% year to date - with dividends its total return is 3.29%. The SPY or S&P 500 EFT is 8.55% year to date. - and with unreinvested dividends is 9.01% year to date.

FDUS' price is up 8.58% in a sector (using numbers from my coverage universe) that is up 0.51% year to date in 2017. FDUS' price was up 14.90% in a sector that was up 6.58% in 2016. FDUS was down 7.81% in a sector that was down 12.90% in 2015. FDUS' price was down 31.69% in a sector that was down 15.53% in 2014.

The lesson I get from the 2014 number - timing matters.

My Assessment of FDUS:

I love the NAV trend and hate the lack of dividend coverage. FDUS sells at a PWAY to equity yield spread of (12.90 - 9.13) 377 bps while the sector average spread is (10.99 - 9.86) 113 bps. That calculation is based on the regular dividend. FDUS does pay special dividends. But even taking that into account. FDUS is really expensive.

I believe that conservative investors are best served if they "never buy an uncovered dividend". Historically, that advice has been too good to ignore. I am also uncomfortable that FDUS is selling shares during a period when debt on its credit facility was not being utilized. (FDUS is probably selling because the Price/NAV makes this a good time to do so.) Usually a share offering is followed by a reduction it total debt expenses. That should not happen this time. I would want to see a turnaround in NII/share performance before I put money into FDUS.

Summation - Don't buy the secondary offering. Wait for improved performance. That "potential" good news is already priced in. Wait for better visibility that the good news will happen.

