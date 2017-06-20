The A-Team: May 2017 Review

With both spreads and monetary policy experiencing a tightening-contradicting mode - the risk/reward has clearly shifted, especially for mortgage REITs.

Over the last couple of months we sold out of most components and are left with only two positions.

When it comes to the A-Team it seems like it may have already peaked.

May 2017 was a tough month for the A-Team. All components but Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) posted negative total returns, ranging from -3.1% to -13.7%:

While NEWT has clearly outperformed, the two names that stood out on the other-negative side were Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) HTGC and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC).

For HTGC it was the very poor announcement that the company is considering a change to its structure - possibly shifting from an internally managed to an externally managed entity. Since internally managed entities usually benefit from a significant premium - the market immediately punished the stock with a decline that at some point was circa 20% (off peak).

In the case of PSEC those were very poor earnings that were not only disappointing on a stand-alone basis but also reinforced the doubt regarding the dividend safety. At the moment, PSEC is not able to cover the distribution through net interest income - and this is always a red flag that in many cases lead to a dividend cut.

Also worthwhile noting is Ares Capital's (NASDAQ:ARCC) inability to improve its ranking/performance. Although its >20% performance is by no means disappointing, after being ranked ninth at the end of both April and May (see detailed data hereinafter) as of today ARCC ranked last among all A-Team ten components. Perhaps it's the ACAS deal that still holds it behind but from a solid name like ARCC. And when the markets (as well as the A-Team) are performing that well - I would expect ARCC to outperform and not the other way round.

Taking into consideration that while the A-Team struggled, equity markets kept rallying causes me to think that the A-Team's glory days might already be behind us.

Let's pause for a minute and refresh our memory a bit. Here's how things look (for the A-Team) back at the end of April 2017:

Here is how things look for the end of May 2017:

The average total return for the A-Team (assuming equal weightings) since launch date (3/31/2016) was 33.86% with New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and NEWT topping the list. Nonetheless, if you take a closer look at the chart you can see that all three names already gave up few percentage points from their April peaks. In the case of NRZ, the loss of value (from peak) is significant - circa 15%.

If the 33.86% looks like a great return - and it is - I wish to remind you all that the average total returns for the team were 37.79% at the end of March 2017 and 41.02% at the end of April 2017. In more simple words, the A-Team lost more than 7% during the month of May alone.

When did the A-Team (as a whole) peaked? The answer is May 1, the International Workers' Day, in which the A-Team recorded an average total return of 41.66%:

Although the PSEC and HTGC were the clear laggards that dragged the A-Team performance down during May, at the end of April those were the mortgage-REITs (mREITs) that we were mostly worried about. We, therefore, stated the following back then:

Since Q1 2016, we were very bullish on this segment. At the end of 2016 we declared that we remain bullish, but were not adding to any of the positions. During April we turned even more cautious and we're now neutral, perhaps even slightly bearish, on the segment.

The A-Team contains four mREITs, out of which three are commercial mREITs (STWD, ARI, LADR) and one is a hybrid mREIT. Although these types of mREITs are less vulnerable to credit spreads (as traditional-agency mREITs are), the current environment spells more risk than reward to this segment.

It's important to note that mREITs indices (REM, MORT) are trading at or near record highs and have outperformed the broader equity market (NYSEARCA:SPY) since 3/31/2016:

I won't repeat the reasons that have led me to be cautious about mREITs specifically and about the A-Team as a whole but I do wish to emphasize that we are witnessing a contradiction that can't be settled logically and must be broken/changed soon enough.

On one hand, we have a central bank that has clearly shifted its monetary policy and is now adopting a tightening mode.

On one hand, we have credit spreads that have tightened to extreme, historically low levels. That is especially true when looking at high-yield rated bonds (HYG, JNK).

Putting it differently, we have two contradicting elements that are both tightening simultaneously while the latter (monetary policy) suppose to have inverse effect on the other. I mean, if rates go up the way they do (thanks to the Fed) and expected to (based on the Fed's "dot plot" - shouldn't spreads (at least high yield) widen?

A tightening monetary policy can't live happily ever after with tightening spreads; that's fundamentally false and logically impossible. Something's gotta give.

I know that at this point many of you shout: "Guess what? The Fed ain't gonna doing half of what it communicated..." - fair enough. But if so, I must ask you in return: What does it say about the state of the US economy? You can't have the cake and eat it too.

According to the Fed's "dot plot" we should expect another one hike this year and additional 2-3 hikes in each of the following tow years.

On one hand, if the Fed can and is going to implement the "dot plot" then by definition much higher rates (the Fed sees 3% Fed funds by the end of 2019) must be translated into higher yields and much wider spreads. In such case, i.e. decent economy, investors should sell both stocks and bonds (NYSEARCA:BND).

On the other hand, if the Fed can't and isn't going to implement the "dot plot," what does this say about the state of the US economy? Surely things are much worse than we (and the Fed) currently assume. Furthermore, this means that equity valuations are way higher than where they suppose to be. Then by definition much higher rates (the Fed sees 3% Fed funds by the end of 2019) must be translated into higher yields and much wider spreads. In such a case, i.e. lousy economy, investors should sell both stocks and high-yield bonds while buying investment-grade bonds (AGG, LQD)

As you can clearly see, under both scenarios there are two asset classes that "can't"/"aren't suppose to" gain: Equities and high-yield bonds. Since the long/short equities is a never-ending debate, allow me to focus on the high yield space. Not only that my view here is much more within the consensus but it's also way more relevant when it comes to the A-Team, consisting mostly of HY-rated entities.

Yesterday, I've shown that credits are a good-trusted bellwether for equities. Perhaps the A-Team is a good bellwether for the HY space? After we took a closer look at the performance of the A-Team's 10 components during May - that's may not be illusionary/unthinkable.

Finally, let's take a look at how things look right now for the A-Team:

Average total return: 36.06%, up from the 33.86% at the end of May but still ~5% off peak.

I'm not trying to scare anyone here but to me it seems as if the A-Team already peaked. Even if I'm wrong - always a possibility - it's hard, perhaps impossible, to see how HY-rated assets can gain much more from current levels. If anything, it's clear that risk/reward has skewed towards the risk - in a meaningful way.

It's impossible to be positive on the high yield space at a time when we face great uncertainties when the Fed is adopting a tightening monetary policy, when equities trade at all-time highs and when HY spreads have contracted to levels that the last time they existed was when oil (NYSEARCA:USO) prices traded north of $100 per barrel.

It's a very scary-gloomy picture for high yield, no matter how you interpret the data and scenarios.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was the first stock that I dumped out of the A-Team (big, big mistake... but I still to it) and over the last two months or so I sold out of another seven stocks. I'm now left with only two stocks (NEWT and GAIN) and it should be no surprise that those are BDCs. Although BDCs can't and mustn't be viewed as risk free, I do believe that under the current conditions they offer more safety than mREITs. On the other hand, BDCs are high yield themselves so I don't suggest that your take out of this article would be to stick to BDCs.

My best advice to all of you, at the moment, is to lighten up on high yield specifically and on risky assets, generally speaking. Those are times that call for more cautiousness, not for more bravery.

Personally, I don't recall any other time over the past eight years when Warren Buffett famous "be fearful when others are greedy" advice was more relevant than in mid 2017.

