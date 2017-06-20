A Quick Look At Overnight FX Shenanigans

This is something you should keep close tabs on if you fancy yourself a savvy investor.

If you like a good FX story, this may be for you.

If you'll spare a few moments out of your day to focus on China, I think it will be worth your time.

I've talked a good bit about the yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB) recently and Beijing's move to introduce what they're calling a "counter-cyclical adjustment factor" to the daily fix.

You'll recall that the move to transition back to the fixing mechanism that existed prior to the August, 2015 deval helped trigger a brutal short squeeze late last month (there's a hilarious breakdown of that saga here for those interested).

The reason you should care about that is because in retrospect, it looks like it was an attempt to frontrun the June Fed hike. Simply put, China had two options to prevent rate differentials from compressing (and the yuan from falling) following the Fed move: 1) hike OMO rates hours after the Fed hike like they did in March, or 2) do something to ensure the yuan couldn't respond when Yellen moved.

Option one wasn't actually an option, because hiking OMO rates again could potentially trigger still more chaos in the bond market (where the curve is already inverted) or otherwise cause an unwind in trades financed via shadow conduits.

So the PBoC went with option two: reintroduce an opaque fixing mechanism that allows China more discretion over where the yuan trades. More simply: the PBoC now exerts more control and can thereby stave off capital flight.

But the interesting thing about the adoption of the counter-cyclical adjustment factor is that China is using it in conjunction with spot market interventions. In other words, they're manipulating the spot and the fix simultaneously.

On Tuesday morning, we got a hilarious example of this when, just 20 minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. local time, policy banks were seen selling dollars. The result: the onshore yuan rallied 0.16% in the 10 minutes before 4:30 p.m.:

Any guesses why they did that? It's because 4:30 p.m. just happens to be the timestamp the PBoC uses to help determine the next day's fix.

Unsurprisingly, this comes on the same day that the onshore spot was trading at a 0.35% discount to the fix, the widest in a month.

This is so painfully obvious that some traders are now trying to game it. Consider this from Bloomberg:

Beijing said May 26 it would start considering a "counter-cyclical factor" when calculating the yuan's daily fixing -- the currency is limited to moving no more than 2 percent either side of this rate each day. Some analysts say the authorities were motivated to do this by the currency being consistently weaker than the fixing at the official close each day. Investors should capitalize on this by building short dollar-yuan positions toward the end of each session on bets the counter-cyclical factor will be used to bolster the yuan the next day, says Zhao Pengyong, a foreign-exchange analyst at GF Securities Co. in Shanghai.

So in short, they're now stepping into the spot market to close the gap between where the yuan is trading and the previous day's fix, and then they're using that artificially inflated price to influence the next day's fix which is itself manipulated higher at China's discretion using the counter-cyclical adjustment factor.

And all of this to help avoid a scenario wherein capital outflows pick up again in a delicate year politically and amid a concerted (and exceedingly precarious) effort to squeeze leverage out of the shadow banking complex without causing chaos in the trades those channels are used to finance.

If you're someone who thinks this isn't something you should concern yourself with, do remember that when the Dow plunged 1,000 points on the morning of August 24, 2015, it was directly attributable to the global chaos that followed the PBoC's move to transition to a more liberalized FX regime.

