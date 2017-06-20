Sturm, Ruger & Company: A Good Value Stock?

Company Overview:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc (NYSE:RGR) business is primarily involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of firearms to domestic customers under the Ruger brand name with 95% of total sales coming from local sales.

Products:

RGR sales are separated into two segments Firearms and Castings, with firearm sales accounting for 99% of totals sales.

Firearms: The firearm products can be separated into four categories: Rifles, Pistols, Revolvers, and Accessories.

Castings: The casting segment manufactures the metal gun parts using either investment casting or metal injection molding primarily for use in Ruger firearms when it has the available capacity it will produce castings to be sold to third parties. All sales in casting exclude intercompany transactions.



Net Sales (Dollars in Millions) Rifles Pistols Revolvers Accessories Castings Total 2016 $264.90 $250.00 $104.90 $38.60 $5.90 $664.30 2015 $208.50 $192.20 $113.30 $30.30 $6.20 $550.50 2014 $203.90 $198.20 $112.80 $23.90 $2.20 $541.00 Percent of Sales Rifles Pistols Revolvers Accessories Castings Total 2016 39.88% 37.63% 15.79% 5.81% 0.89% 100.00% 2015 37.87% 34.91% 20.58% 5.50% 1.13% 100.00% 2014 37.69% 36.64% 20.85% 4.42% 0.41% 100.00%

Industry Attractiveness:

Barging Power of Suppliers: Low, RGR vertical integration into castings has allowed itself to control better their input prices. Their raw material prices can have an adverse effect on their bottom line, but with many suppliers for those raw materials, any cost increases would be due to an industry-wide lack of supply of those materials and not from the lack of suppliers.

Barging Power of Buyers: High, around 65% of company sales is to four wholesalers as of 2016, and the percentage of the sale to these four wholesalers has increased in both 2015 and 2014 with 59% of sales and 57% of sales in 2015 and 2014 respectively between those four wholesalers.

Threat of New Substitutes: Low, people have a propensity towards guns for safety and recreation, even though there are substitutes, the main thing that may move them away from guns would be any firearm regulations that limit or restrict firearm ownership in the United States.

Rivalry Among Competitors: High, RGR has much competition from both foreign and domestic manufacturers, some of their competitors are much larger than RGR and have greater financial resources. RGR primary has to rely on product innovation, quality, availability, brand, and price to remain competitive.

Threat of New Entrants: High, with lower initial upfront cost and the ability of smaller manufacturers to be able to compete with larger manufacturers the barriers to entry in the industry is relatively small.

Earnings Overview:

Looking at the past five years earnings from 2012 to 2016 for RGR, it has averaged yearly earnings of $74,025,000 with totals sales averaging $587,999,000 which represents an average growth of 5.49% and 7.81% in net income and total sales respectively. In 2016, RGR had a net income of $87,472,000 and total sales of $664,328,000 which were both above the 5-year averages. In my opinion, based off of the variance in sales and net income around the averages, it would lead me to conclude that RGR should be classified as a low to no growth company which will be taken into account when discounting their cash flows to come up a with a valuation.

Below is a table of the income data along with the income growth data:

Selected Yearly Income Data (In Thousands) 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Average Total Sales $664,328 $551,094 $544,474 $688,276 $491,824 $587,999 Cost of Goods Sold $444,774 $378,934 $375,300 $429,671 $312,871 $388,310 Gross Profit $219,554 $172,160 $169,174 $258,605 $178,953 $199,689 Operating Expenses $85,145 $77,615 $112,836 $83,699 $67,887 $85,436 Operating Income $134,409 $94,545 $56,338 $174,906 $111,066 $114,253 Other Income $1,512 $1,555 $902 $326 $1,043 $1,068 Income Before Taxes $135,921 $96,100 $57,240 $175,232 $112,109 $115,320 Income Tax $48,449 $33,974 $18,612 $63,960 $41,480 $41,295 Net Income $87,472 $62,126 $38,628 $111,272 $70,629 $74,025

Year Over Previous Year Growth 2016 2015 2014 2013 Average ¹ Total Sales 20.55% 1.22% -20.89% 39.94% 7.81% Cost of Goods Sold 17.38% 0.97% -12.65% 37.33% 9.19% Gross Profit 27.53% 1.77% -34.58% 44.51% 5.24% Operating Expenses 9.70% -31.21% 34.81% 23.29% 5.83% Operating Income 42.16% 67.82% -67.79% 57.48% 4.88% Other Income -2.77% 72.39% 176.69% -68.74% 9.73% Income Before Taxes 41.44% 67.89% -67.33% 56.31% 4.93% Net Income 40.80% 60.83% -65.29% 57.54% 5.49% Source All data was calculated by author from company's 10-K's ¹ Geometric Average is Used

Looking at RGR Income statement, on a per sales basis, some of the trends is that the cost of goods sold has been steadily rising, leading to a decrease in RGR gross profit margin. Their ability to reduce their operating expenses has been able to offset the increase in the cost of goods sold leading their profit margin to remain around its average. For 2016, RGR profit margin was 13.17% and their most recent quarter for Q1 of 2017 their profit margin was 13.28%.

Selected Yearly Income Data Per Total Sales 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Average Cost of Goods Sold 66.95% 68.76% 68.93% 62.43% 63.61% 66.14% Gross Profit 33.05% 31.24% 31.07% 37.57% 36.39% 33.86% Operating Expenses 12.82% 14.08% 20.72% 12.16% 13.80% 14.72% Operating Income 20.23% 17.16% 10.35% 25.41% 22.58% 19.15% Other Income 0.23% 0.28% 0.17% 0.05% 0.21% 0.19% Income Before Taxes 20.46% 17.44% 10.51% 25.46% 22.79% 19.33% Income Tax 7.29% 6.16% 3.42% 9.29% 8.43% 6.92% Net Income 13.17% 11.27% 7.09% 16.17% 14.36% 12.41% Source All data was calculated by author from company's 10-K's

Intrinsic Value:

Based on RGR free cash flow, growth rates and unsystematic risks I would place an Intrinsic value at $78 which is around a 14% discount to its current price as of 6/16/12017.

Recommendation:

Buy

Conclusion:

In my opinion, Sturm, Ruger & Company is a good value stock. Even though it will have some volatility in earnings from year to year, the overall growth of the net income and sales is still above the current US GDP growth rates. In 2016 and what is estimated for 2017 and 2018 based on OECD data which had 2016 growth at 2.95% and has estimated growth for 2017 and 2018 at 4.27% and 4.71% respectively.

Looking at their position in the industry it does have two things to their advantage; the first is with firearms being the preferred product for both personal safety and recreational/hunting uses. The second is the way RGR has positioned the company so that it is less susceptible to unsystematic pricing risks of their supply inputs.

The negatives that RGR has against it is having a small number of buyers with such a large concentration of their sale being to a handful of wholesalers. Another negative is that the Firearms industry is highly competitive with many firms, both large and small that it has to compete with and that new firms can easily enter the industry.

Looking at both the positives and negatives of the industry, it is in my opinion that RGR should not enjoy larger than average profit margins, but rather just average. I would not expect the profit margin over the long term to change much over the next 5 to 10 years.

Other positives with the company are that it does have both positive earnings and positive free cash flow and it also has a healthy balance sheet with it having zero debt. Another positive is the dividend that is paid, the company pays a dividend quarterly using a residual dividend policy and has paid a dividend every quarter since 2013. The current dividend is yielding about 2.8%.

Overall, RGR is not a company where you are going to see high sales growth, but rather a business that will see steady growth and with companies that are expected to produce somewhat stable returns and not much growth in sales and net income. It is important to buy these companies when it is not trading at a premium to their intrinsic value. With RGR selling at a 14% discount to my intrinsic value, it is in my opinion that I would think RGR would be an excellent value addition to your portfolio.