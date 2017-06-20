Geely Still Hard On The Throttle

The market is expecting a lot from Geely and the comps will get very difficult later this year, but Geely has shown it can build cars that Chinese consumers want.

The upcoming launch of the Lynk brand will mark Geely's entry into higher-end segments and is the first real-world application of the shared architecture developed with Volvo.

Geely shares have soared as the company's new models (particularly SUVs) have caught on well with Chinese buyers and driven monthly sales volumes well ahead of the underlying market.

I've been bullish on Geely (OTCPK:GELYY)(0175.HK) for a while, but China's third-largest domestic car company has surpassed even what I regarded as bullish expectations on my part. The company's new SUV line-up has gone over well with customers, as have new sedans, and Geely's upcoming Lynk brand could take the company to yet another new level. Volume growth continues to blow away underlying market growth in China, sending the local shares up over 100% from my last write-up.

How much further can Geely go? The company's overall share in China is still only around 3%, and its share of domestic brands is still below 10%. Additional sedan launches are slated for this year, as well as significant launches for Lynk in 2017 and 2018.

The health of China's market and the sequential weakness in monthly results are both concerns, as are higher baked-in expectations and the ongoing murkiness in the company's operations vis a vis its parent company. Even so, the company seems to have made meaningful strides in addressing past engineering and marketing challenges and success outside of China could provide an unexpected new driver for growth.

New Products Driving Major Growth

Since I last wrote about Geely in September of 2016, the company's monthly sales reports have been nothing less than outstanding. Monthly volumes have grown on a year-over-year basis by 82%, 94%, 99%, 101%, 71%, 167%, 74%, 95%, and 67%, far surpassing the underlying market. The China Association of Auto Manufacturers reported a 4% decline in April passenger vehicle sales (against Geely's 95% growth), while May sales were up a little more than 1% (versus the 67% growth rate for Geely).

Years ago, Geely was languishing in large part because it missed the rise of the SUV in China's market, but management has more than made up for that. The launch of the Boyue, Emgrand GS, and Vision SUVs have gone a long way toward driving sales growth, with SUV sales making up more than 50% of unit volume in the month of May and driving a very large portion of Geely's exceptional growth over the last year.

There are some concerns, though. The Chinese auto market has definitely slowed, Geely's May volume was the weakest result since October of 2016, and the company has now seen five straight months of sequential decline. Some of this is due to an "artificial" surge late in 2016 driven by an expected increase in taxes, but there are also some signs that the growth in the SUV lines is plateauing.

The Missing Lynk?

This year will also mark the launch of Geely's first product built on the Compact Modular Architecture (or CMA) platform in conjunction with Volvo (owned by Geely's parent company). The first product, the "01" will be a compact SUV, with three additional launches planned in 2018 (including sedans).

Geely is launching these products under a new brand - Lynk & Co. - and will be positioning this as a mid-to-high-end brand with ASPs ranging from 40% to 100% higher than its existing line-up (Geely has traditionally positioned itself as a mid-to-lower-range car company). These vehicles will come with a range of technological perks, as well as generous warranty and sales provisions, but should still offer meaningfully better margins to Geely once they're launched and operating at scale.

Unfortunately, there is still a lack of clarity regarding the financial side. Geely could pay royalties to its parent company and operate more as a contract manufacturer or acquire the IP and take on more risk. There are advantages and disadvantages to both approaches; a greater stake will have more upfront costs, but could also give the company a significant boost if/when the Lynk models prove popular. That there is this uncertainty is a reminder of a key issue with Geely - while I think Geely's parent company has generally done right by Geely shareholders, the relationship leads to a lot of murkiness and uncertainty.

It's also worth noting that Geely has launched Lynk with a plan to sell in the EU and the U.S. in a few years' time. That's a bold projection. While there have been expectations for some time that Chinese auto OEMs would try to enter the U.S. market, there are a lot of challenges associated with such a launch. Leaving aside technical issues like meeting U.S. emissions and safety rules, any new entrant has to create a sales and distribution network (dealerships) and will likely have to offer generous warranty terms to encourage U.S. buyers to give the new brand(s) a chance.

Lynk may also not be the only ex-China foray on tap for Geely. Geely's parent company recently acquired 49.9% of Malaysia Proton and 51% of Lotus. Proton has been struggling, as its 15% or so share of Malaysia's market is not enough to drive good leverage, but this is a potentially interesting transaction for Geely.

Even without asset dropdowns from the parent company, Geely could leverage Proton's manufacturing and distribution assets in Southeast Asia - a market with annual volumes around 3.5 million where Geely has no presence today. Geely could also leverage the technical know-how at Lotus - Lotus cars have their issues (although they're fun to drive, at least in my opinion), but the company's knowledge base in areas like lightweight composites could be useful to Geely.

The Opportunity

Geely has done a very good job of correcting past issues, and the technological collaboration with Volvo (owned at the parent company level) has already started producing dividends for the company.

I'd also note that the company remains committed to ongoing R&D - the company's new iNTEC initiative is targeting areas like navigation/networking, active safety technology (with a goal of "no serious injuries" in a Geely car by 2025), increasingly efficient engines, and other advances like smaller engines and weight-saving technologies. Geely is also continuing to invest in electrification, with new hybrid launches slated for 2017 and 2018 and a company target of 90% of sales in 2020 being either hybrid or pure electric.

The company will have some challenges in 2017, though. Leaving aside the health of the market (a situation Geely can't do much to influence), Geely does have to manage through a supply bottleneck for automatic transmissions and continue to manage significant capacity additions. While launch costs tied to the Lynk could be a headwind (depending upon how Geely and the parent company handle the accounting), management is expecting lower overall launch costs and start-up costs in 2017, as well as improved plant utilization, to drive higher gross margins.

All of this said, I don't think there are any reasons why Geely cannot continue to gain share within the Chinese market. The company has markedly improved the quality and attractiveness of its line-up and the additional of Lynk will give it broad exposure to multiple price points in the Chinese market. If anything, I think successfully managing growth will be the biggest challenge for management over the next couple of years, though if volume growth does slow and come in meaningfully below management expectations, overcapacity-driven margin deleverage is a real risk.

I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-teens, driven by ongoing share growth in the Chinese market and growth opportunities in new export markets. Geely's growth is materializing faster than I expected, though, and that helps boost the DCF-driven fair value pretty significantly. I'm also more bullish about the long-term margin/FCF margin possibilities. I'm not currently projecting big things for Lynk in markets like the EU and U.S., so that is a possible driver higher estimates in the future.

The Bottom Line

As Geely has outperformed even my bull case assumptions for volume growth, my fair value estimate has roughly doubled since September of 2016. The shares have done exceptionally well since then, though, so it is hard to call this wildly undervalued unless you believe Geely can continue to blow the doors off with its monthly sales numbers (and those comps are going to get challenging in September and beyond).

I'd also note that there's a pretty sharp divide in the analyst community concerning Geely, with some bearish analysts convinced that volume growth is going to contract sharply and that margin leverage won't materialize. I still think there is room for Geely to outperform, but the bar is getting higher and higher and that leads me to be more cautious… even as I recognize that caution could cost me more upside from here as Geely continues to gain share with its popular new models.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.