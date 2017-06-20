BP: Steer Clear

BP (NYSE:BP) has a solid asset base which should help the company in withstanding the much-lower-for-much-longer oil price environment. But it still may not be the best pick for investors.

On Tuesday, oil prices dropped to their lowest level in seven months, with the US benchmark WTI crude plunging to $42.93 a barrel, thanks to the surge in US gasoline stocks and ongoing fears about a global supply glut. The increase in the value of the US dollar to its highest level in more than two weeks also compounded woes as it made the black gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Oil has also notched a fourth consecutive weekly loss. The market sentiment has turned bearish. A number of analysts, including those at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, have recently lowered their oil price forecast for this year and 2018. Analysts at Wells Fargo have warned that prices could hover in the $30 to $60 a barrel range in the next few years. The Wall Street is preparing for a much-lower-for-much-longer oil price scenario.

The market sentiment, however, could change in a heartbeat, particularly if we witness a slowdown in the US production growth or a decline in OECD inventories to five-year average levels. But for now, I believe investors should stay cautious. The ongoing weakness has taken a number of energy stocks lower, but investors should use this as an opportunity to buy only the highest quality oil stocks - companies that have a low-cost asset base as well as great financial health.

BP has a great asset base, with a large portfolio of exploration and production assets that hold 17.8 billion barrels of proved oil equivalent reserves. In addition to this, BP also has large downstream operations which provide crucial support to the company's earnings and cash flows in the downturn. Last year, the company's downstream segment refined 1.7 million barrels of oil per day and produced 14.2 million tonnes of petrochemicals.

The high-quality asset base translates into a solid business model which allows BP to generate decent levels of cash flows even in a weak oil price environment. Last year, for instance, with the WTI oil price averaging less than $45 a barrel, BP generated $17.8 billion of underlying operating cash flow (excluding oil spill-related payments) which easily covered organic capital expenditure of $16 billion, leading to adjusted free cash flows of almost $1.8 billion.

Moreover, BP aims to significantly grow its oil and gas output in the near future. The company plans to bring seven major projects online this year which can help offset the negative impact of field declines and asset sales and fuel production growth.

BP has already brought three major projects online (Quad 204 in the offshore UK, Trinidad onshore compression and the Taurus/Libra development of the West Nile Delta project in Egypt), the Juniper natural gas facility in Trinidad could begin operations in the coming weeks and the Khazzan Phase 1 in Oman, Persephone off the coast of Western Australia, and Zohr gas project in Egypt are on track to come online in the second half of 2017. These projects will add 500,000 of new barrels of oil equivalent per day of production by the end of 2017. Over the long-term, by 2021, the company expects to add more than 1 million barrels per day of new volumes as compared to last year's production. The new barrels carry higher cash margin than the existing volumes.

A strong production growth profile puts BP in a great position to withstand another dip in oil prices. The increase in higher-margin oil equivalent production could offset the negative impact of weak oil prices. As a result, the company could continue to report strong levels of adjusted free cash flows, even as oil tumbles to mid-$40s.

However, BP's financial health is far from pristine. That's because firstly, BP has the weakest balance sheet in its peer group. At the end of the first quarter, the company carried a net debt of $38.6 billion which translated into a leverage ratio (net-debt-to-equity ratio) of 28%. That's not only close to the high-end of BP's target range of 20% to 30% but also the highest among its oil major peer group which includes Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Total (NYSE:TOT).

Secondly, a look at BP's cash flow statement reveals that on an unadjusted basis, the company has failed to self-fund its operations. The company has been consistently reporting negative free cash flows, based on the GAAP cash flow and capital expenditure numbers. In 1Q17, BP generated $2.11 billion of net cash from operating activities, which wasn't enough to cover the total cash capital expenditure of $4.07 billion or the expenditure on PP&E and other assets (total capex excluding acquisitions and investments) of $3.82 billion. By comparison, its peers Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, and Total have all reported positive free cash flows in recent quarters.

The high debt levels and weak cash flows can be largely attributed to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill-related payments which have driven a large cash flow deficit and forced the company to rely on asset sales and additional borrowings to bridge the funding gap. Last year, the spill-related payments translated led to $7.1 billion of pre-tax cash outflows. The outflows are expected to be between $4.5 billion and $5.5 billion in 2017 and $2 billion in 2018. BP expects to fund these payments entirely from asset sales, but the company may find it difficult to sell assets at a decent price in a much-lower-for-much-longer oil price environment. Its debt levels could remain high while it could continue to lag behind peers in terms of free cash flows, at least through 2018.

Therefore, I believe investors should steer clear of BP in the downturn. The company's shares have fallen almost 3% since late-May and continue to head lower on persistent weakness in oil prices, but I don't think this is a buying opportunity. Instead, I suggest investors consider Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell who have a superior balance sheet, generate higher free cash flows and are also targeting production growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell.