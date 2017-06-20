Enbridge - Is It Just A Pipe Dream?

Introduction

After the most recent earnings call, which was the first since Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) had merged with Spectra Energy, there were some increased expenses related to the merger as a result of timing such as the derivative fair value gains and costs both realized and unrealized which were in relation to the Spectra Energy merger and the restructuring that occurred. The majority are non-recurring costs and should not put a damper on earnings moving forward and management forecasts the full CAD$540 million in efficiencies gained from the merger should be realized by the year 2019.

Enbridge has pulled back from its "above $40 territory" and I think is still a great, long-term buy and hold investment despite the P/E still being around 44 at the time of this writing. But what is important before the high P/E paralyzes us is to see what all that the company still has - pardon the pun - "coming down the pipe". In this article I will lay out why I am long ENB and even though there may be some more restructuring costs for another year and a half, anyone seeking some substantial dividend growth should seriously consider a long position in Enbridge.

Dividend Aristocrat in the Making

Enbridge has paid dividends to shareholders for over 64 years - while increasing the payout the past 22 years in a row. While the company flirts with the status of "Dividend Aristocrat" it is also important to note that these increases haven't been petty at all, with an average compound annual rate over 11% the past 20 years.

The company's goal is to have its dividend equate to between 50 and 60 percent of its ACFFO balancing the ability to reward investors while retaining earnings for investing into new opportunities. It is these new opportunities that will allow the company to keep growing the dividend annually at the forecasted rate of 10-12%

What's Feeding this Dividend Machine?

As shown above, Enbridge has some lofty goals to meet when it comes to paying out about half of its ACFFO to investors while growing that payout 10-12% annually. This tall order will be met by what it's doing with that other half of the company's cash - a massive capital backlog, the largest in the industry.

ENB is currently in the middle of a gargantuan expansion in both the United States and Canada linking locations of supplies with market centers and is expecting to finish CAD$13 billion of projects. These projects should boost company cash flow which can be used for the dividend or reinvested into more growth opportunities. A second pipeline project that ENB is currently tied into is the "Line 3 Replacement Program" that is worth CAD$7.5 billion. This project alone almost doubles the capacity of the oil export pipeline bringing the barrel-per-day total to 760,000.

In addition to the above secured projects, the company also has an additional CAD$48 billion in its probability weighted project inventory that comprises of various pipeline types, such as the proposed T South Expansion worth CAD$1 billion. Along with the T South Expansion and other pipelines, there are various utilities and renewable energy projects as well in the portfolio.

Enbridge's Investment in Renewable Energy and the Future

Back in 2002, ENB invested in a wind farm and has since committed CAD$7.4 billion in capital to renewable energy and power transmission projects. Not only is the company growing a backlog in traditional energy capital projects, but also in its renewable segment. The company is one of largest wind and solar power generators in Canada and in addition its 18 wind and 4 solar energy operations the company also has 5 waste heat recovery facilities, a geothermal project, and a hydroelectric facility.

Enbridge is also quite active in the renewable energy market overseas and most recently (and quite notably) the company invested CAD$1.7 billion in an offshore wind farm in Germany - the 497-megawatt Hohe See project. This massive project should start generating electricity (and cash) sometime in late 2019. In addition to the Hohe See project the company also has another European offshore windfarm under construction in the United Kingdom, the Rampion Project, and already owns a 50% stake in an offshore wind developer in France which has 3 projects in their final phase of construction which have fixed price agreements for as long as 20 years with one of the largest European energy companies, EDF.

Conclusion

While ENB is the biggest energy infrastructure company in North America, they are not showing any signs of slowing down and not only have continued to grow in their presence among traditional energy, but have also heavily invested themselves in renewables both in North America and Europe to set them up for success many years into the future. Looking back at the proven track record of successfully growing both the dividend and the company investors should be confident in the company's plan going forward involving a growing backlog of capital projects in both traditional and renewable energies and the acquisition of Spectra Energy was a smart move and will play out in the coming years once all the operational efficiencies are realized. Investors must lengthen their horizon for at least several years to truly appreciate what this stock can do and cannot let one quarter of one-time costs determine the rest of the company's future performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.