Sprouts Farmers Market: Buy, Hold Or Sell After Amazon's Deal With Whole Foods Market?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shook up the grocery sector and made an offer last week to buy Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) materially strengthening its brick-and-mortar presence in the grocery business. And this offer made many market participants claim that Jeff Bezos will disrupt another industry. CNBC's Jim Cramer called it "the most disruptive deal in ages", while other analysts noted that our retail experience will change forever thanks to new grocery store concepts such as drive-through grocery stores and high-tech stores with no cashiers.

Sure, Bezos has done it before. Sure, Bezos has changed key things on some segments of the retail sector over the last years boosting Amazon's profits and driving several brick-and-mortar peers out of business. But every rule has an exception. And when it comes to the "grocery experience", I will go against the grain saying that Bezos will hardly disrupt the grocery industry while boosting the profits of his online grocery business and driving brick-and-mortar peers out of business.

The reason is that certain categories of shopping are unlikely to move completely online. Selling fresh vegetables, fruits and yoghurt online is inherently different from selling shoes, watches and books. Buying strawberries is like buying a car and the physical presence is a key part of the process. This is why brick-and-mortar grocers have not been especially threatened by online competitors to-date. This is not accidental. Specifically, online food purchases accounted for less than 1% of the US retail food market in 2016 although they gained in popularity relative to 2015, according to Moody's.

That said, Albertsons held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) a couple of months ago. And Sprouts was at approximately $24 per share a couple of weeks ago when industry sources stated that privately-held Albertsons has been struggling in its quest to acquire a grocery store chain, as shown here and here. According to these industry sources:

"Sprouts Farmers Market was trading at too high a multiple for a transaction to happen while Whole Foods Markets was uninterested in coming to the table".

Obviously, the aforementioned deal negated the second half of the statement above. So I will check in the next paragraphs whether Albertsons was right and Sprouts' valuation was really too high at $24 per share.

Key Metrics For Amazon's Deal With Whole Foods Market

Amazon will acquire Whole Foods Market for $42 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt. And these are the key transaction metrics, based on WFM's latest annual and quarterly report:

PBV EV ----------- FY 2016 Annual Sales EV --------- FY 2017 Estimated Annual Sales EV ----------- FY 2016 Adj. EBITDA EV ----------- FY 2017 Estimated Adj.EBITDA Deal AMZN-WFM 4 0.87 0.86 9.79 9.79

And these are the key figures about Whole Foods Market's business:

Key Figures WFM FY 2016 YoY Revenue Growth 2.2% FY 2016 YoY EBITDA Growth 4% FY 2016 SSS -2.5% FY 2016 Free Cash Flow $400 million FY 2016 EBITDA margin 8.6% FY 2017 YoY Revenue Growth approximately 1% FY 2017 YoY EBITDA Growth approximately 0% FY 2017 SSS approximately -2.5% FY 2017 Free Cash Flow approximately $420 million FY 2017 EBITDA margin approximately 8% Net Debt to FY 2017 Adjusted EBITDA approximately 0.1 times

Clearly, Whole Foods Market has a strong balance sheet without debt problems while consistently generating free cash flow and paying a small dividend. But the all-important same-store sales metric remained disconcerting in FY 2017 after a disappointing FY 2016. Investors want to see growth in same-store sales as it reflects the health of a company's core operations. However, it's a trend that's affecting its competitors too, both big and small.

The Sprouts Case

At the current price of approximately $22 per share, SFM's Enterprise Value is approximately $3.2 billion, based on the latest annual and quarterly report. Therefore, Sprouts currently trades at the following key metrics:

PBV EV ----------- FY 2016 Annual Sales EV --------- FY 2017 Estimated Annual Sales EV ----------- FY 2016 Adj. EBITDA EV ----------- FY 2017 Estimated Adj.EBITDA SFM 4.5 0.8 0.7 10.8 10.6

And these are the key figures about Sprouts Farmers Market's business:

Key Figures SFM FY 2016 YoY Revenue Growth 13% FY 2016 YoY EBITDA Growth 1% FY 2016 SSS 2.7% FY 2016 Free Cash Flow $74 million FY 2016 EBITDA margin 7.3% FY 2017 YoY Revenue Growth 13% FY 2017 YoY EBITDA Growth approximately 1% FY 2017 SSS approximately 1% FY 2017 Free Cash Flow approximately $110 million FY 2017 EBITDA margin approximately 6.5% Net Debt to FY 2017 Adjusted EBITDA approximately 0.8 times

Obviously, Sprouts Farmers Market has a healthy balance sheet with low leverage and consistently generates free cash flow while also experiencing growth on all fronts. Specifically, Sprouts achieved to grow its annual sales, EBITDA and same-store sales in FY 2016 and expects to repeat this operational success in FY 2017, based on the latest quarterly report and guidance.

Comparing WFM to SFM

First, both chains have healthy balance sheets with low leverage. It's important that they are not heavily dependent on their lenders and can serve their debt in the foreseeable future. As such, they have significant power when they come to the negotiating table.

Second, both firms experience single-digit EBITDA growth on a YoY basis with WFM's EBITDA margin being slightly higher than SFM's. However, Sprouts achieves double-digit annual sales growth and positive comparable store sales growth, while Whole Foods Market has single-digit annual sales growth and one of the highest negative same-store sales in the grocery sector. Clearly, the same-store sales metric is WFM's Achilles' heel. And on top of that, it seems that WFM has not yet figured out a way to reverse this trend.

Third, Whole Foods Market is a national chain same like Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Albertson's and Trader Joe's, while Sprouts Farmers Market is somewhere between being a national and a regional chain given that it has exposure only to the southern states and zero presence north of California, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

Fourth, Sprouts' sales of conventional products cover approximately 50% of its total annual sales and as a result, Whole Foods Market's natural and organic weighting is bigger than Sprouts' one. This key parameter must not go unnoticed because more and more consumers go organic gradually shifting toward products with organic and natural ingredients while actively trying to improve their eating habits, health and wellness. Specifically, organic food sales were $11 billion in 2004 and they were quadrupled by the end of 2016.

Takeaway

Due to their debt overhang, a bunch of weak players have been unable to remain viable in a very competitive food retailing environment and have filed for bankruptcy over the last years such as Marsh Supermarkets, Central Grocers, Haggen, Thorne's Market, Fairway Group Holdings (FWMHQ) and Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (OTC:GAPTQ), an American icon that controled the A&P supermarket chain.

In contrast, a handful of strong players, both old and new, have recently closed significant deals such as Onex Corporation's (OTCPK:ONEXF) deal with Supervalu's (NYSE:SVU) Save-A-Lot, Kroger's (NYSE:KR) deals with Harris Teeter (NYSE:HTSI) and Roundy's (NYSE:RNDY), Albertsons' deal with Safeway (NYSE:SWY) and Apollo Global Management's (NYSE:APO) deal with The Fresh Market (NASDAQ:TFM).

And the latest developments in the grocery business such as the recently-announced nationwide expansion of German discount chain Aldi along with the arrival of Lidl, another German discount chain, underline the heated competition in this industry while also putting significant pressure both on big conventional players such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Kroger, Albertsons and smaller ones such as Ingles Market (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Southeastern Grocers (parent of the Bi-Lo, Harveys and Winn-Dixie banners).

As a result, a price war is inevitable. And I project that this price war coupled with growing competition in the organic space will most likely make Sprouts a takeover target over the next couple of years.

The suitor could be privately-held Albertsons but it could also be another grocer with healthy balance sheet such as Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) which operates U.S. supermarket chains Martin's, Giant, Stop & Shop, Food Lion and Hannaford stores.

However, it's important to remain objective about Sprouts. The suitor will not overpay to acquire Sprouts. The suitor will not expand in the grocery sector with the thin profit margins at all costs sacrificing the health of its balance sheet.

It must also be noted that Sprouts is not overall better than Whole Foods Market, as shown in the previous paragraph. SFM has some advantages over WFM but its disadvantages over WFM can't be overlooked either.

Therefore, after taking into account the key transaction metrics for Amazon's deal with WFM, I conclude that Sprouts is fully valued at the current price of $22 per share based on a buyout scenario. Albertsons is right, so it might not acquire Sprouts at $24 per share after steering clear of the Price Chopper, a grocery chain in the Northeast.

In other words, I'm neutral on Sprouts at the current price of $22 per share. To me, it doesn't have significant upside potential but it doesn't have significant downside potential either from the current price level, based on a two-year investment horizon.

This is why, I will definitely pass Sprouts at $22 per share because I prefer other unknown and absurdly undervalued firms from the food retail and distribution industry with significant upside potential. Currently, I keep these picks for the subscribers to my Premium Research. And I will disclose them to the Seeking Alpha readers once they rise from their current price levels.

Last but not least, I will keep a close eye on Jana Partners. Private equity firms typically look to buy and sell companies, so I believe that this activist investor will initiate a long position on another grocery chain after locking in its significant profits from its investment in Whole Foods Market.

