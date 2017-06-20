Athersys Is Poised To Disrupt The Ischemic Stroke Market

Athersys will fundamentally transform the ischemic stroke market if it succeeds in bringing the new treatment to market.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is in a strong position to fundamentally transform the ischemic stroke market in the next several years. Specifically, Athersys is poised to capture a significant portion of a large, inadequately served market. This potential makes Athersys an appealing long-term investment.

Athersys

Athersys is a biotechnology company which aims to address a plethora of unmet needs in the field of regenerative medicine. Athersys is developing a proprietary stem cell product called Multistem which is intended to treat multiple diseases.

This article focuses specifically on the potential use of Multistem to treat ischemic stroke. This particular topic has been selected primarily due to the potential for the ischemic stroke market to be fundamentally transformed by Multistem. It is important to note, however, that Athersys is engaged in multiple clinical programs. The graphic below sets out an overview of Athersys' current clinical programs.

Source: Athersys

Multistem

Multistem is created from human stem cells which originate from adult bone marrow and other tissue cells. Multistem allows the cells obtained from an eligible donor to be used to create hundreds of thousand or millions of doses. This is a significant advantage over existing stem cell therapies. Furthermore, Multistem doses can be stored for years in a frozen form. Finally, and most importantly, Multistem can be used to treat a variety of different diseases. As described by Athersys,

"Factors expressed by Multistem have the potential to deliver a therapeutic benefit in several ways, such as reducing inflammation, protecting damaged or injured tissue, and ehancing the formation of new blood vessels in regions of ischemic injury".

Ischemic Stroke

Ischemic strokes occur when blood clots block arteries or blood vessels leading to the brain. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 800,000 new strokes occur in the United States each year. 87% of these strokes are ischemic. Around 2 million strokes occur annually in the U.S, Japan, and Europe. The incidence of ischemic stroke will increase markedly as the global population ages. In sum, the market for an effective ischemic stroke treatment is large and growing.

Existing Ischemic Stroke Treatment

There is currently only one FDA approved treatment for ischemic stroke. The treatment is called Alteplase and generally must be administered within three hours of stroke.

According to the American Stroke Association,

the most common reason for not treating with alteplase is due to delays in presentation to medical attention (only 22-31% of AIS patients present to the Emergency Department within 3 hours of symptom onset).

An individual who experienced a stroke during the night, alone, or in a rural area would likely have significant difficulty reaching the hospital in time.

Some ischemic stroke patients may benefit from endovascular procedures which consist of the removal of large blood clots in the brain with a stent. These procedures should be completed after the patient receives Alteplase and not longer than six hours after stroke onset. In sum, Alteplase and endovascular procedures must be completed in a very short period of time after the ischemic stroke occurs.

Disruptive Nature of Athersys' Multistem

A major strength of Multistem for the treatment of ischemic stroke is that Multistem can be administered for a significantly longer period after the incidence of ischemic stroke than Alteplase. The results of Athersys' phase II clinical trial for ischemic stroke demonstrated that Multistem is safe and associated with increased recovery for patients who receive treatment within 36 hours after the occurence of ischemic stroke. This is a significantly longer period than what currently is available. These results provides hope for individuals who experience ischemic stroke and are unable to access immediate medical attention.

The phase III trial will administer a dose of Multistem or a placebo within 18-36 hours after incidence of ischemic stroke. If successful, Multistem may become the standard treatment for ischemic stroke. This significant development would add enormous value to Athersys and would validate Multistem as a groundbreaking product in the field of regenerative medicine.

Athersys Ischemic Stroke Phase 3 Trial

There have been several positive developments in relation to Athersys' phase III trial. First, on September 28, 2016 Athersys announced that it had reached an agreement with the FDA under a Special Protocol Agreement for the phase III trial. Essentially, this agreement means that the FDA agrees that the design of the phase III trial is acceptable to form the basis of a submission for approval of Multistem for the treatment of ischemic stroke. Secondly, Athersys was granted fast-track designation from the FDA for its upcoming ischemic stroke clinical trial.

Potential Risks

Like any biotechnology company, Athersys faces risks in the future. Phase III clinical trials could fail to achieve the effective results which were demonstrated in phase II. Athersys could also face a shortage of cash if it fails to find a partner to help fund its phase III trial.

Conclusion

The current treatment for ischemic stroke is insufficient. Athersys is poised to fundamentally disrupt the ischemic stroke market by bringing Multistem onto the market. The Special Protocol Agreement and the fast-track designation make Athersys an attractive investment candidate for those wishing to capitalize on the transformation of the ischemic stroke market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATHX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.