It's Time To Take Profits On Regeneron

Thus, I would take some profit on thestock, looking for a better re-entry point later in the year.

Under a worst-case scenario, Regeneron is overvalued by approximately 49% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and 28% (EBITDA Multiple Method).

After strong performance over the last two months and a 28% increase year-to-date, a valuation check suggests Regeneron's risk/reward is now much less compelling.

Thus, in this article, I will focus on a quantitative valuation of the company using a DCF method to demonstrate why I believe it’s time to take profits in Regeneron.

Base Case

DCF analysis, with inputs slightly above analyst estimates, shows that Regeneron's valuation doesn't look attractive.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my view on two Regeneron's growth drivers.

Dupixent is a drug recently approved for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. You can find here a more comprehensive analysis of my thoughts about this drug, but in few words, I think that there is an unmet need in this space and the profile of the drug is excellent, so Dupixent is likely to become a multi-billion blockbuster drug.

Eylea is a medicine approved for the treatment of patients with Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wetAMD), Macular Edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME). I’m a bit more pessimistic than consensus about the long term opportunity for Eylea, because, as I said in my previous article:

Eylea has been a key driver of growth for the Pharmaceutical division in the last couple of years, but there will be increasing competition going forward from two sources: 1) New agents as RTH258 (Novartis (NYSE:NVS)) and DARPin (Allergan (NYSE: AGN)), which are targeting similar efficacy of Eylea in wet AMD, but lower frequency of injections. 2) Biosimilars competition. Despite Eylea patent protection extends beyond 2020, the big issue for Bayer is the patent expiration for the key Eylea's competitor, Lucentis, which ends in 2019. Thus, both players are likely to face competitions from biosimilars by the end of the decade, likely by Formycon/Bioeq, who are the most advanced players in this space. Given the increasing competition, it's reasonable to expect a potential pricing pressure in the wet AMD space, with the PBM starting to use formulary tools to force the companies to give higher rebates, in addition to market share lost for the incumbents.

Today, Novartis announced positive results for RTH258 in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) in two Phase III trials, HAWK and HARRIER, comparing RTH258, dosed every 3 months vs. Eylea, dosed every 2 weeks. As reported on Reuters:

Novartis says RTH258 (brolucizumab) demonstrates robust visual gains in nAMD patients with a majority on a 12-week injection interval. 57% and 52% of patients receiving RTH258 6 mg in respective trials were maintained exclusively on a q12w interval immediately following loading phase and continuing through week 48.

I like the depth of Regeneron’s pipeline, which is composed by both new products launched over the past two years, as Praulent, Dupixent and Sarilumab, and few very interesting late-stage pipeline assets, as Fasinumab and REGN2810

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

As you can see, these estimates are slightly above consensus, as a result of more bullish assumptions behind Dupixent and Regeneron's pipeline.

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

Perpetuity Growth Method: I used fair assumptions for the perpetual growth rate and WACC. In detail, I used a perpetual growth rate of 3%, which is in line with the Bloomberg estimate and I assumed a WACC of 9% that is in line with mid-caps biotech peers.

As can be seen in the table above, Regeneron is overvalued by about 12% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model. In addition to that, the sensitivity analysis shows significant upside (i.e. 29%), only assuming unreasonable estimates for WACC and perpetual growth rate.

EBITDA Multiple Method: this analysis reveals a slightly better result for Regeneron's valuation, given that the company looks undervalued by about 10%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 13X, which is a reasonable assumption because it implies that Regeneron’s valuation will stabilize in-line with current big-cap EV/EBITDA Biotech multiple valuation, as shown by the following table.

In terms of multiple valuation, it's worth noting that Regeneron is trading below its 5-year average historical EV/EBITDA (absolute and relative valuation) but above its 5-year historical P/E (absolute and relative valuation), as shown by the following analysis.

Bear Case

Lastly, I modeled also a downside scenario. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

I assume revenue growth of about 5% in 2021-2022, which is below consensus. The key reason behind this assumption is that I consider a worst-case scenario in which Dupixent will not become a multi-billion blockbuster and the pricing will collapse in the wetAMD market for the biosimilars competition.

I assume a peak EBIT margin for Regeneron of only 50%, which is materially below consensus.

I assume a 0% perpetuity growth rate and 10x EBITDA exit multiple, below Regeneron's historical multiple.

As a result of these assumptions, my estimate for 2021 revenue is 8% below consensus and my estimate for 2021 EBIT is 15% below consensus.

Under this worst-case scenario, Regeneron is overvalued by approximately 49% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and by approximately 28% (EBITDA Multiple Method), as shown by the following analysis:



Conclusion

In summary, as shown by this quantitative analysis, Regeneron is not trading at an attractive risk/reward.

Assuming that the management will achieve results slightly above consensus for the next couple of years, the stock looks fairly valued.

In a worst-case scenario, the downside risk should be around 30% to 50%, which doesn't look attractive compared to the lack of upside potential in the base case.

Thus, despite the fact that I like Regeneron’s long-term fundamentals, I would take some profit on the stock, waiting for a better re-entry point later during the year.

