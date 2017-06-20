Time To Get Real

Corporate earnings have been a bright spot for the U.S. stock market over the past several months. And the first quarter of 2017 was one of the strongest quarters in this regard in recent memory. But this wondrous period is now all but over, and in a couple of weeks we will enter the new earnings season for 2017 Q2. Profit forecasts have been holding steady as of late, but market fundamentals may be put to the test once the new earnings season gets underway.

Absolutely Fabulous

Before going any further, it is worthwhile to take a moment to emphasize the greatness of the 2017 Q1 earning season. Coming into the quarter on March 31, GAAP earnings on the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) were projected to come in at $99.64 per share, which represented a +5.4% increase versus the previous quarter in 2016 Q4 and a +15.3% increase on a year over year basis versus 2016 Q1 when corporate earnings troughed at $86.44 per share before starting to make their way back higher.

Put simply, expectations were high heading into the quarter. But unlike most quarters where actual earnings inevitably come in below expectations, corporate earnings in 2017 Q1 ended up exceeding expectations. Through June 15 with all but 7 of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) companies having reported for the 2017 Q1 earnings season, the actual GAAP per share number is coming in at $100.29, which is +0.66% higher than initially forecasted. In a word, outstanding!

What Will You Do For Me Tomorrow?

OK. The 2017 Q1 number turned out great. But as we all know, we live in a "what have you done for me lately?" world, and this is particularly true of the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA) today. So what can we reasonably expect for the upcoming 2017 Q2 earnings season once it gets officially underway in a couple of weeks?

As of June 15, GAAP earnings per share on the S&P 500 Index are projected to come in at $105.24 in 2017 Q2. This represents a 4.94% sequential increase over the latest reading for 2017 Q1 and a +21.68% increase versus the year ago level in 2016 Q2 when earnings per share started slowly climbing their way out from the bottom at $86.92.

In short, expectations are once again high heading into 2017 Q2 earnings season. High expectations do not mean that they will not be met as 2017 Q1 clearly demonstrated. But the bar is still set high nonetheless.

With this in mind, what is the likelihood for another better than expected quarter on the corporate earnings front in 2017 Q2? This may prove a far more difficult task this upcoming quarter for the following reasons.

First, while the 2017 Q1 projections held up reasonably well throughout, the same has not been necessarily true of the forecast readings for 2017 Q2. For example, while quarterly GAAP earnings for 2017 Q1 actually rose by +2.44% over the course of the quarterly reporting season to $27.46 per share and are only lower by -2.31% versus the projected reading for 2017 Q1 quarterly earnings at the start of the year, the projection for 2017 Q2 GAAP earnings dropped by -4.01% over the course of the quarter to $28.23 per share and are now -6.65% below initial projections at the start of the year. In other words, the forecast for second quarter earnings is not holding up nearly as well as it did for the first quarter.

Second, economic projections for 2017 Q2 U.S. real GDP growth have been steadily falling throughout the quarter. Why is GDP important? Because the total value of all final goods and services produced domestically during the quarter is a primary determinant of the profits that the companies that operate in the domestic economy are able to generate. So if GDP turns out to be weaker than expected, it will be difficult for earnings to hold up much less surprise to the upside in such an environment.

Highlighting this point are two Fed GDP forecasts. The first is from the Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast, which has steadily faded from a +4% growth projection for 2017 Q2 back in late April to a less than +3% estimate today.

Next is the New York Fed Nowcast for real GDP growth, which has steadily fallen from north of +3% growth for 2017 Q2 back at the end of February to less than +2% today.

While the Atlanta Fed GDPNow real GDP forecast for 2017 Q1 also was steadily revised lower throughout the quarter, the Nowcast reading from the New York Fed actually held steady if not trended marginally higher throughout the first quarter. This time, both are trending definitively lower.

Third, business sentiment is not what it was a few months ago in the early part of the year. Heading into the first three months of 2017, the U.S. business community was brimming with optimism as evidenced by the Business Tendency Surveys from the OECD, among others. Driving this sense of surging confidence in the closing months of 2016 and into early 2017 was the notion that the enactment of pro-growth fiscal policies under new leadership in Washington such as healthcare reform, tax reform, and regulatory repeal would usher in a period of stronger U.S. economic growth in the process. This sense of confidence likely helped encourage the +3.5% increase in real gross private domestic investment over the final three months of 2016 and the first three months of 2017 and likely provided a measurable boost to corporate earnings in the process.

But after peaking in February 2017, business confidence has been steadily on the wane. And this is likely being driven not only by the steadily fading real GDP forecasts as 2017 progresses but also by a sense in the business community that the pro-growth policies they had anticipated at the start of the year may not materialize as expected if at all. For if you are running a business and feel a growing lack of clarity on healthcare, tax and regulatory reform that you previously anticipated, you are likely going to scale back on your existing spending and hold off on any new spending until this greater clarity presents itself. And with no major legislative breakthroughs evident on the near-term horizon, the drag resulting from this uncertainty is not only likely to persist through 2017 Q2 but continue into 2017 Q3 if not longer.

The Implications Of Renewed Earnings Disappointment

The importance of corporate earnings maintaining their positive momentum into 2017 Q2 cannot be overstated. For if corporate earnings continue to rise as they did in 2017 Q1, then the bull market in U.S. stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) is likely to remain intact. This is because a new bear market in stocks has never gotten underway so soon after corporate earnings emerged from a profit recession (they were in recession for two years from 2014 Q3 to 2016 Q3) as long as annual corporate earnings are continuing to rise on both a sequential and year over year basis. While the post crisis financial markets should not be counted out for the unprecedented, any "this time it's different" exceptions have come thus far almost exclusively in refuting the bears and supporting the bulls, not the other way around.

But if corporate earnings were to start to roll back over in 2017 Q2 in a meaningful way, market history is not nearly as kind, as a correction in stocks if not an outright bear market typically follows in such a scenario.

Fortunately, U.S. stocks have a solid buffer for downward revisions on corporate earnings. They have more than $5 per share in GAAP earnings to hold above 2017 Q1 annual results, which would require a gutting of quarterly earnings for 2017 Q2 from its current estimate at $28.23 per share to around the $23 per share range to pull this off. And a positive reading versus year ago levels is all but certain at this point.

So although the outlook continues to fade, the prospects for the 2017 Q2 earnings season are favorable enough that they should be able to keep things moving in the right direction at least for the moment even if the quarter turns out worse than expected.

Instead, the much larger challenge lies in the second half of 2017. For once we get past the 2017 Q2 earnings season, the year-over-year comparisons start to become measurably harder along with the quarterly bar being raised.

As a result, just as important as watching the revisions to the 2017 Q2 quarterly and annual GAAP earnings per share number on the S&P 500 Index will be monitoring the revisions on the readings for 2017 Q3 and 2017 Q4. These projections have also been falling since the start of the year, and they lack the same luxury of a solid buffer that 2017 Q2 currently enjoys.

The Bottom Line

The fantastic 2017 Q1 earnings season is drawing to a close. The 2017 Q2 earnings season is about to get underway, and it's time to get real. Unlike 2017 Q1 where initial forecasts either held steady or were revised higher, the downward revisions to 2017 Q2 have already been measurably more pronounced and the fundamental backdrop is looking increasingly more challenging as the quarter draws to a close and we head into the new reporting season. And with stocks already trading at historically high valuations north of 25 times earnings on a trailing 12-month basis at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve is showing itself to be increasingly aggressive in raising interest rates, the market can ill afford to have too big of a miss on corporate earnings either in the upcoming quarterly reporting season or the second half of the year.

Thus, it will be important to monitor how the upcoming earnings season unfolds not only for 2017 Q2 but also for how projections for 2017 Q3 and 2017 Q4 continue to hold up. If corporate earnings continue to perform, it bodes particularly well for stock prices to keep rising. But if corporate earnings end up rolling back over between now and the end of the year at a time when central bank liquidity is starting to be withdrawn from the system, the U.S. stock market may finally be pulled down along with it.

DIY Investing Summit 2017 - Special Online Event on June 27-28: Please join us for the Mid-Year DIY Investor Summit coming up soon in late June. Seeking Alpha has partnered with Brian Bain from Investor In The Family once again to bring together nine top investors to share their best strategies and investments for finishing strong in 2017. I am honored to be taking part in this latest Summit with a group of leading contributors that includes Brad Thomas, Bret Jensen, J Mintzmyer, William Koldus, Mark Hibben, Ian Bezek, Lawrence Fuller and Double Dividend Stocks.

Free registration for this special online event starting on Tuesday, June 27 is now open. Please click on the link below if you are interested in registering and learning more.

Learn More & Register For The Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit

Thanks and I look forward to meeting up at the Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.