Raytheon: Still Has Growth Potential

The analysis provided in this article shows that, despite the moderate growth in the past, Raytheon's (NYSE: RTN) shares still have room for an upside. The company has shown notable performance due to the ongoing business diversification driven mostly by the introduction of crypto-technologies and several opportunities arising from increased government's military expenses (responsible for 90 percent of total revenue).

The previous year's investments have shown positive dynamics due to increasing expenditures related to long-term projects, which are aimed at future improvements in competitiveness. The depreciation and amortization expenses have not caught up with capital expenditures causing a temporary pressure on free cash flows. The increase in the balance of intangible assets will lead to a slightly greater D&A expense causing tax savings in the future:

Talking about debt, we see that it is mainly present in long-term liabilities. Compared with revenue, it shows moderate and, what is important, a sustainable, increase. The company has no difficulties servicing and repaying the debt. The debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry's average (0.5 versus 1.1):

The coupon rates on the issued bonds are lower than on the competitors' debt instruments proving that market's trust in the company is relatively higher:

DCF Model

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of Raytheon's shares. The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future.

- Revenue CAGR is set at 4% (2017-2021) in accordance with the recent moderate growth. The total revenue is forecasted to be around $26.5B in FY2017 and then grows at an annual rate of 4%;

- The EBIT margin is set at 13% for the period of 2017-2021, which is a historical average.

- The net income is expected to be around $1.3B in 2017, while the net margin is set at 5%, which is a bit lower than the average for the observed period (2012-2016)

- The effective tax rate is expected to be at 28% in 2017-2021;

- The net working capital is estimated to be about $4.5B at the beginning and grow at rate of 4%

- In order to maintain a margin of safety, we have used higher-than-average discount rates in our valuation.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $49.4B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $169 per share, which is about 2% higher than current share price.

However, if investors estimate the fair value of equity by using an EBITDA multiple of 11.8x, they will find a much greater upside opportunity in stock. This aggressive scenario shows an upside opportunity ranging from 33% to 46%, depending on what WACC is chosen. Our WACC of 11.1% is calculated using a higher market premium (which is currently applicable due to higher volatility) and the current capital structure of the company (only about 17% of assets are financed by debt).

The sensitivity tables present a range of fair values as follows:

We should notice that the implementation of the 11.2x or 13.2x EBITDA multiples is feasible. As you can see in the diagram below, the implied growth rates of free cash flows into perpetuity does not seem overly optimistic:

Conclusion

We think Raytheon's shares are fairly valued given the conservative projections and discount rates used in our valuation model. Nevertheless, we recommend buying the stock as the expected return presented by the discount rate is attractive, while the current environment in the company's market is attractive due to growing military expenditures under Trump's administration. We set a target price range at $180 - $190 per share for the next twelve months.

