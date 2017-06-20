GameStop's Valuation Is Irresistible

GameStop's (NYSE:GME) stock is down 64% from its late-2013 high at $57.74. And while the business itself cannot be considered a growth story, it is still consistent and profitable enough to turn into a great buying opportunity, once the price is right. In my opinion, it is now. I see at least 80% upside from current levels.

It has been a rough period for GameStop shareholders. The stock finished in the red in the last three years and 2017 does not seem to offer any relief so far. On the other hand, declining stock prices of quality companies is exactly what value investors should be looking for.

So in this article I am going to answer the following question: Is GameStop a good business and is the current market price low enough to justify a purchase? Let's see.

Information Source: GameStop Annual Reports

I always begin the analysis by examining the company's 10-year earnings and revenue record, since this is the only way to find out if the business is constantly good, bad or somewhere in the middle. In the best-case scenario, the chart above would show annual increases in both sales and profits. Well, that is not the case with GameStop, whose revenues have been stuck between $8 and $9.4 billion and profits between $300 and $400 million for years.

Does this mean GameStop is a weak business, which does not deserve investors' attention? No, it does not. The company has been able to maintain its profitability during all ten years examined. That $270 million loss in 2012 is the result of a $627 million goodwill impairment, which is a non-cash charge and therefore means nothing in my book. In reality, GME would have turned a healthy $357 million profit in 2012.

But to strengthen the bullish case, I'm going to dive deeper into GameStop's financial statement and see how the gaming retailer makes its money. In order to avoid being misled by a single year's results, the analysis will be based on the company's average performance in the last three full years.

First of all, GameStop's average gross margin for 2014-2016 exceeds the healthy 30% mark. This, combined with the fact that the company is keeping all of its most important costs under control, paints a pretty bright picture.

For instance, selling, general and administrative expenses amount to just under 80% of the gross profit, depreciation and amortization costs total less than 6% of it, and capital expenditures are well below the upper limit of 50% of the net income.

It starts to sound even better when we take a look at the balance sheet and see that GameStop does not have to rely heavily on debt to operate. The company's three-year average debt to equity ratio is just 23.6%, which leads interest expense below 5% of the operating income. If it wanted to, GameStop could pay off its entire long-term debt in just 2.3 years using nothing but its 2016 profit.

So, what do we have so far? A consistently profitable, conservatively financed enterprise, trading 64% below its 2013 peak. Still, it would have been better if its costs were even lower, which would help the company improve its average net profit margin, which stood at a mere 4.2% in 2014-2016.

Fortunately, management obviously knows that a good share buyback program could compensate for the lack of earnings and revenue growth. For example, in 2008, GameStop's $398 million profit translated in $2.38 earnings per share. Eight years later, in 2016, a net income of $353 million resulted in $3.40 per share.

Thanks to this little financial engineering, each share becomes more valuable as time passes, even though GameStop's market share remains virtually the same. Do not get me wrong, I know that decreasing the number of shares when the business' performance is unchanged is a cheap technique the management uses to look better, but it would have been even worse without it.

So, here is how the fundamentals of GameStop's business look like:

Calculations Based on Information by MarketWatch

GameStop fails to collect just 2 of the total 18 points possible. I have tried to be as conservative as possible and took a point away because of the return on assets and return on equity ratios, which stay below 10% and 20%, respectively. Still, 8.5% and 18% are some pretty decent numbers.

Which leads us to the final and most important part of the equation. Is GameStop stock cheap enough right now? The stock closed at $20.80 on Monday. This gives us a three-year average trailing price to earnings ratio lower than 6, which means the stock is extremely undervalued.

According to data by GuruFocus, this is close to GME's lowest P/E ratio for the past 13 years. If we multiply $3.55 - GameStop's average EPS for 2014-2016 - by 10.55 - the stock's median P/E ratio in more than a decade, we get $37.45, representing 80% upside potential from current levels. Besides, the stock is probably going to exceed the median P/E ratio once it gains momentum. I will not be surprised if the bulls take it to a new all-time high in the long term.

