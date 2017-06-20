North West Company: The Widest Moat Of Any Retailer

The North West Company (OTC:OTC:NWTUF) is the best income stock in Canadian retail. Every business they operate has an incredible moat and is immune to e-commerce. The key to North West's success is simple, they operate where no one else will. The company's defensive stores, solid dividend and history of proven execution make the name a excellent buy for income-oriented investors.

Source:nunatsiaqonline.ca

North West operates a lot of government subsidized monopolies

People talk about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) eating the lunch of traditional retailers and grocers. Well, North West operates where UPS and even Canada Post/USPS can't even deliver. Through its Northern, North Mart and AC Value centers, North West operates monopolies in North America's most remote communities. In most of these communities, their banners are the only name in town and often receive a heavy subsidy. The Canadian federal government has put heavy emphasis on improving nutritional quality in northern communities and has grown subsidies dramatically in 2016.

To quote the federal government:

In October 2016, NNC expanded to include 37 more isolated northern communities. This is part of the Budget 2016 commitment to provide an additional $64.5 million over five years, with $13.8 million per year allocated to expanding the program to support all Northern isolated communities. This also includes $4.7 million per year for community-based nutrition education initiatives.

These policies will be a major help to consumers in northern communities Northern stores operate in.

There are a couple of things that make it difficult for these monopolies to be supplanted. Firstly, North West carries significant scale and has an efficient supply chain. In some cases North West actually owns the only transport in and out of these communities, creating inherent efficiencies for themselves. These communities are not large enough for two retailers either and North West hasn't abused their social contract with the communities they operate in. North West has been active in supporting and sponsoring community events and creating a positive image where they operate.

Growth initiatives

North West recently closed a transaction on North Star Air. North Star Air transports goods and cargo in northern-western Ontario. Northwestern Ontario is very rural, spotted with small towns where North West already operates monopolistic stores. Owning the airline that transports their goods makes sense, as it gives North West more control over their supply chain. Between the acquisition and upgrades, the company expects to spend about C$45 million. They expect to generate C$8 million in EBITDA per year going forward plus C$2 million in not paying to transport their goods... I like this deal a lot!

Amazon proof retailer?

The only banner North West operates that could face pressure from Amazon is Giant Tiger. Every other chain they run is in places Amazon won't even ship to. Giant Tiger could be described as a low-end Wal-Mart (WMT). The chain is in low-income communities and sells a lot of everyday essential items. The chain has performed very well and I don't see Amazon being able to beat them on price. If there is an Amazon-proof retailer, I think it'd be Giant Tiger. Giant Tiger does not do online sales, yet its same-store sales are beating Wal-Mart in Canada... North West company generates 82% of its sales in food, a market Amazon has had trouble displacing the brick and mortar model. This is further backed up by the recent acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM) by Amazon. It implies Amazon Fresh is not working well. Not only does Amazon not own a brick and mortar store base in Canada, Amazon Fresh does not operate in Canada at all. North West's stores are not in Toronto or Vancouver either. They're in smaller centers that would likely never be efficient for Amazon to operate in... Even if they do, stores like Giant Tiger are in the bargain basement end of retail, which has held up well to Amazon in the US.

Source: North West Company

Financial Performance

The proof is in the pudding whether the aforementioned advantages yield exceptional results. North West published vibrant Q1 results recently. The company reported same-store sales gains across all banners by 2%. Factoring in recent acquisitions in the British Virgin Islands they grew over 8%. During North West's M&A, they've maintained a very conservative debt to EBITDA of 1.5x. The company hiked their quarterly dividend to C$.32. This brings the company to a 4% yield, the best of any major Canadian retailer! Economic weakness in Alberta and Alaska (due to low oil prices) is not making a significant dent in NWC's performance in those regions. People flock to discount NWC banners when times are tough. Although NWC was not publicly listed through the 2009 market collapse, I'd expect it to hold up very well in a recession. Its banners are quite counter-cyclical and make it a great investment for dividend dependent income investors. The company also trades at a reasonable 20x PE multiple, better than most dollar stores.

Conclusion

Northwest should be considered by investors looking for growth and defensive assets. The company has the widest moat of any retailer I've ever looked at and faces little competition across its banners. They are conservatively expanding across underserved markets. Considering North West trades at a discount to retailers that operate in more competitive markets, I believe there is still significant upside potential as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NWTUF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long: HBAYF, WMT,