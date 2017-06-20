Regime-Based Multi-Asset Class Strategies: Incorporating Financial Instability Risks, Part I

As opposed to the view that crises represent "black swans", our thinking is "better not to lose in the first place."

In response to the global financial crisis in 2008, the Queen of England asked a group of economists a rather profound question, "Why did no one see it coming?" Our answer is rather simple. Mainstream economic models (e.g., Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium, or DSGE models) implicitly assume that "finance is neutral" and has no effect on the real economy. The crisis clearly demonstrated finance is anything but neutral!

Economists tend to begin with the premise that credit creation depends on the availability of prior savings. Banks are treated as simple intermediaries between savers and investors. Under a theory known as Loanable Funds, money must first be saved before it can be deployed as credit. Money is thus converted into a commodity. As if the answer is so obvious, Paul Krugman states:

"Think of it this way: when debt is rising, it's not the economy as a whole borrowing more money. It is, rather, a case of less patient people - people who for whatever reason want to spend sooner rather than later - borrowing from more patient people." (Paul Krugman, End This Depression Now!. For a critique of this perspective, see Steve Keen, "Are We Facing a Global Lost Decade," here).

Krugman's statement implies that money is scarce. This is a remarkable misstatement coming from someone who won the Nobel Prize. Is this perspective wrong? The answer, as articulated in a seminal article by the UK central bank, the Bank of England, written in response to the disagreement between Krugman and Keen, is that indeed it is. In the BOE's own words: "Whenever a bank makes a loan, it simultaneously creates a matching deposit in the borrower's bank account, thereby creating new money." (see here.)

For example, when a bank makes a loan for $100,000, it immediately credits the borrower with a deposit of $100,000. According to Richard Werner's book, New Paradigm in Macroeconomics, this is how 95% of "money" is created in both the US and UK. The Economics 101 notion that the bank must first have deposits in hand before making a loan does not correspond with reality, according to the Bank of England. The BOE article describes the real world process of money creation in great detail.

In fact, credit can be created ex nihilo ("out of nothing"). Banks face constraints when creating credit (and money), including counterparties that are willing to borrow, capital standards and other regulations, but in theory, there are no constraints on the ability of a bank to create money. It need only make a loan! Restating the BOE argument, given the nature of double-entry bookkeeping, when a bank makes a loan, it simultaneously creates a matching deposit (which is money). This real world perspective is quite distinct from what we were taught in Economics 101, and apparently from the manner in which Krugman, et al perceive the situation.

Why does this matter? The crisis was over some time ago… or was it? We think not. In fact, the recovery from the crisis has limped along now for more than eight years, in large measure due to the sizable private debt stock (currently about 150% of GDP). The Queen's question still resonates all this many years later. In our view, the answer is directly related to the build-up of private sector debt and also to how that debt was deployed. Lessons that we learn from this exploration will shed light on potential causes of the next crisis (keeping in mind Mark Twain's admonition that history does not repeat but often rhymes).

It is unfortunate that mainstream economic models chose to ignore the build-up of these imbalances, e.g., excessive debt to income ratios and overvalued asset prices, based on a belief that credit is irrelevant. In defending this approach, Robert Lucas, former President of the American Economics Associations, stated in a 2009 article published in the Economist:

"The charge is that the forecasting model failed to predict the events of September 2008. Yet the simulations were not presented as assurance that no crisis would occur, but as a forecast of what could be expected conditional on a crisis not occurring."

Andrew Haldane, Chief Economist with the Bank of England, responded to Lucas as follows:

"This is no defense. Economics is important because of the social costs of extreme events. Economic policy matters precisely because of these events. If our models are silent about these events, this jeopardizes the very thing that makes economics interesting and economic policy important."

Fortunately, economists were not always misinformed. In fact, several economists, including H.D. MacLeod, Launchlin Currie and Mitchell Innes made arguments similar to the one advanced by the BOE during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. And Post-Keynesians (Hyman Minsky, Charles Kindleberger, Basil Moore, Claudio Borio, Marc Lavoie, Wynne Godley, Steve Keen, Eric Werner, Dirk Bezemer, Michael Hudson to name a few) have been making similar arguments for several decades. The time for rethinking current orthodoxy in economics is well overdue.

Regime-Based Multi-Asset Strategies: Implications

Why is this debate relevant for multi-asset class investors? For the following reason. In our view, by properly specifying how money and credit actually operate in the economy, we can discover what drives crises and develop methods for anticipating them. Once credit and the financial cycle have been integrated, we will see that crises are endogenous to the financial system. They are indicative of the inherent instability of the financial system, which corresponds with actual events in the real world.

In fact, post-liberalization financial markets cannot be properly integrated within mainstream DSGE models, given that the latter are premised on equilibrium. Positive feedbacks between credit growth and asset prices in boom-bust cycles are very much at odds with equilibrium, yet their results have directly impacted the real economy, as we observed in 2008.

We do not accept the consensus notion that financial crises are "black swans." We respectfully disagree with this statement. Instead, we think it is "better not to lose capital in the first place." It is difficult, if not impossible to predict precisely when a crisis is about to break. But importantly, the causes are endogenous to the workings of the financial system. Imbalances build for a time until they can no longer. Put another way, "success breeds disregard for the possibilities of failure" and "stability is destabilizing."

Uncovering how money and credit actually operate in the economy will unlock secrets that provide guidance to properly structuring a regime-based multi-asset class strategy. And the key to unlocking these questions is to examine how money and credit operate in the real world. We will have much more to say about this topic in subsequent articles.

For more information about regime-based multi-asset class strategies, see here and here. For more information about adaptive versus passive investing, see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.