Amira Nature Foods Remains A Stable Company With A P/E Below 5

I have been covering Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: ANFI) for about three years now, and been in and out of the stock in relation to how basmati prices moved in their cycle. Due to volatile basmati prices and many short seller attacks, ANFI's stock has been extremely volatile in the past years. It reached a high of $23 in 2014 and a low of $2.5 in 2015, and currently trades at $4.74.

Figure 1 ANFI's stock price in the last 5 years

Source: SA

I'll explain what happened, what is going on, recent and future catalysts the market hasn't yet priced in, and why I find ANFI one of the best bargains on the market now.

Company overview

ANFI is an Indian producer/distributor of basmati rice and other packaged foods.

Figure 2 ANFI's product portfolio

Source: ANFI

ANFI's main product is basmati rice. ANFI buys basmati from farmers and collaborates with farmers for reaching quality standards. Consequently, ANFI ages the paddy for 12 months, packages it and distributes in India and around the globe. ANFI closely follows global trends and there is also an organic line where organic basmati rice is produced by 5,200 organic farmers. Given the craze surrounding Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Whole Foods (NASDAQ: WFM) acquisition it is good to know that there are much cheaper ways to be exposed to the organic food trend, and one where margins won't be squeezed by expanding retail wars as it all depends on the production of the actual product and not on how the product reaches the customer.

Figure 3 ANFI's sales structure

Source: ANFI

By owning ANFI you get exposure to the fastest growing economy in the world, India and exposure to a commodity, which is always good to have in this environment of inflated assets and intangible bubbles.

Stock market history

Before investing in ANFI it is important to understand its history. ANFI's IPO was in 2012 and along growing basmati prices the company was expanding quickly. However, given that it is a family business, the CEO owns 75% of the company and Fidelity management owns 10% of the company the remaining float is very small. Add to it that ANFI is incorporated in Dubai with subsidiaries in India and around the world, and you have a perfect target for short funds. Prescience Point's reports had a very negative effect on the stock price. You can still read the reports here on SA.

In February 2015 ANFI was preparing to issue bonds, got Moody's rating and all was set. Just two days before the bond sale Prescience point came out with a short report and Moody quickly retreated the rating so that the bond offering couldn't go through.

In July 2015, ANFI was about to release its audited annual report when Prescience point issued another report on ANFI and ANFI's multi-year auditor, Deloitte, refused to approve the financial statements just a day before they were supposed to be released. The company soon fired Deloitte and logically hired another auditor.

Later in 2015 the company came out with newly audited reports and the stock climbed to almost $14.

Then, in March 2016, another report came out, this time not by a short seller but by yours truly, stating that due to lower basmati prices ANFI will disclose a decline in revenue and a loss.

I was right on the revenue decline but wrong on the loss as ANFI managed to operate profitably. However, the stock fell from $11 before my report to $8 when ANFI issued financial statements that showed declining revenues and contracting earnings.

It has been more than a year since then, the stock continued to bleed slowly and hoovers around $5 now. However, basmati prices have reversed, ANFI's management isn't busy fighting short sellers and is now focused on growth and investor awareness again, the company has always operated in a profitable manner and the outlook is very bright. The market doesn't recognize the turnaround yet so ANFI remains a great opportunity. I'll start by listing the key drivers that are in ANFI's favor.

Positive developments

The first positive is obvious, basmati prices have risen more than 50%. As ANFI buys the rice, ages it for a year and only then sells it, ANFI's current revenue will significantly rise, leading to higher margins and higher earnings. Inventory values will not rise because ANFI accounts for inventory at lower of cost or net realizable value, thus the higher basmati prices will be only reflected later in ANFI's revenue. When will this happen? It won't be reflected in the fiscal 2017 annual report (April 2016-March 2017) due towards the end of July, because basmati prices increased only since April 2017. The rise in revenues and earnings will be reflected in Novembers financial statement for 1H 2018. However, I expect positive guidance from management at the announced earnings call for 2017 earnings as I quote: "We look forward to discussing our improved performance for fiscal 2017 and providing our outlook fiscal 2018".

In May, the company announced that the 20-F form will be released in July for the year ended March 31, 2017 and gave a hint on revenues growing just 2% with margins in line with historical levels for the 6 months ended March 31, 2017.

The revenue growth of only 2% is excellent news because basmati prices have been extremely low in that period. This means that ANFI managed to grow in volume sales which is very important because from April 2017 onwards, basmati prices have exploded.

Figure 4 Basmati prices

Source: FAO

For now, basmati prices in ANFI's fiscal 2018 are on average $1208 or 52% higher than the average prices in 2016, ANFI's fiscal 2017.

As volume sales have been clearly increasing, given that ANFI's revenue decline was smaller than the decline in basmati prices in the period from 2014 to 2016 we can expect much higher revenues and profits in ANFI's fiscal 2018 (April 2017 - March 2018). If basmati prices stabilize around $1200 per ton I would expect revenues of above $700 million and earnings between $1.5 and $2 per share in this fiscal year. Something that could further temporary boost ANFI's profits is the fact that ANFI bought its inventories at low basmati prices and is now able to sell at higher prices but I cannot know how much rice is not committed so I will stick to my conservative estimate.

Figure 5 ANFI's revenue declined 20% in 2016 while basmati prices fell 35%

Source: SEC, FAO

I find it hard to believe that a company that has had average earnings per share of $0.98 (2017 - estimate EPS $0.9) during the last 5 years can trade below $5, especially considering the downturn in basmati prices here. That would imply a CAPE (cyclically adjusted price earnings) ratio of just 5. At a normal CAPE ratio for an Indian company of 10 to 15, ANFI's stock price should be between $10 and $15.

Apart from higher basmati prices, there has been other good news for ANFI.

ANFI was one of the only 14 companies that were approved by the Chinese government to export basmati to China. Good to hear.

ANFI's distribution expanded in Germany as it obtained a national listing with REWE, a national retail chain and the company acquired a portfolio of Packaged Specialty Rice Brands, also in Germany, all back in March.

ANFI reached a settlement with Prescience point on its claim for defamation, trade libel, tortuous interference with business relations, violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. I suppose there won't be any more short attacks given the seriousness ANFI approached the matter by going to court.

For the first time in a few years the management will participate at investors' conferences. The Jefferies Global Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, and The Oppenheimer 17th Annual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 21. When institutional investors become aware of the bargain, emerging market exposure, get confidence in the management as they have been doing pretty well the last 5 years with no actions that against minority shareholders, it would be rational that we say goodbye to single digit stock prices forever.

Fundamentals

ANFI has almost doubled its book value per share in the last 4 years.

Figure 7 ANFI's book value

Source: SEC, authors calculation

This implies a 15% compounded return on equity. Given that the book value is higher than the stock price, the bargain seems too good to be true.

It is worth noting the high level of receivables at $190 million. However, the top five customers account for only 25.1% of total receivables so the risk is pretty diversified.

Many investors in the past raised the question about the high level of liabilities ANFI has. This is a legitimate question as I would also prefer ANFI to be without debt. However, given the nature of the business, where rice is bought, then aged 12 months, it is logical to take on debt. The good news is that debt levels have stabilized in the last few years and given the equity growth shown above ANFI is becoming less risky as it grows.

Figure 8 ANFI's total liabilities and declining debt to equity

Source: SEC, authors calculation

I estimate for the fundamentals to continue rising as they did in the past and add and estimated $0.9 in earnings for fiscal 2017 and around $1.5 for fiscal 2018. Thus, this time next year ANFI's book value should be at $9.24. ($6.84+$0.9+$1.5)

Conclusion

The second part of 2017 should be very interesting for ANFI shareholders, starting from this week's investor conferences. Given that the company has been compounding equity at a 15% rate in the past 4 years even as its main product has been in a cyclical downturn the market should recognize ANFI's value and potential. A fair price would be $15, given the exposure to the fastest growing economy in the world, high book value and the defensive sector ANFI operates in, food. If euphoria takes over after ANFI discloses revenue and earnings growth, then a stock price of $25 or higher, as it was the case in 2014 could also be an option.

As for a margin of safety, only the rice inventories the company has are worth more than $4.75 per share.

All in all, ANFI is a rare positive asymmetric risk reward investment in this environment.