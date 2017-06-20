Playa Hotels & Resorts: An On The Ground Account Of A Compelling Investment Opportunity

Secular trends appear extremely favorable for Playa. As a former SPAC, the company is currently ignored/disregarded. The same was true of Hostess whose shares are up 50% over 9 months.

Playa is pulling multiple levers to improve its industry leading profitability metrics. In addition, there is a robust M&A pipeline that should be meaningfully additive to profitability.

We recently visited multiple Playa Hotel properties in Cancun and spent significant time with management. We believe we're in the early innings of an exciting investment opportunity.

In January we briefly discussed our positive view on Playa (NASDAQ:PLYA), an all-inclusive resort company focused on the Caribbean and Mexico. It was becoming public via a SPAC (the ticker at the time was PACE) sponsored by TPG, the $72bn private equity firm. Since then, we have increased conviction that shares are undervalued, and prospects for sustained, compoundable growth is meaningful. Our increased confidence reflects 1) site visits to company properties in Cancun 2) extensive time spent with management, and 3) the company's recent announcement of a warrant tender which should be completed by the time you are reading this. We believe Playa, despite its $1bn market cap, is on few investors' radar screens, a situation that we don't expect to persist. For those not familiar with Playa, we recommend reviewing their 5/23/16 presentation.

We anticipate that several quarters from now Playa will enjoy a far higher share price, with a trading multiple that has moved from the low end of the group to the high end - much like we suggested about Hostess (NASDAQ:TWNK), another SPAC, which we first wrote about last August, when it was still Gores Holdings - shares are up 50% since then, while warrants are up 200%. Twinkies and high-end all-inclusive Caribbean vacations might appear to have little in common. However, both Hostess and Playa went public via SPACs with high quality sponsors. Both enjoy much faster than industry growth rates and free cash flow conversion. Each initially had below peer multiples (Playa still does). And each began with market caps that made shares easily ownable by major institutions. In fact, large institutions could buy almost as much Hostess as they wanted as day-1 SPAC investors exited their positions - we think the situation is similar with Playa.

Prior to Gores identifying Hostess, the SPAC's shareholder base looked like:

Source: Nasdaq.com as of June 30, 2016

Today it looks like:

Source: Nasdaq.com as of March 31, 2017

We'd anticipate a similar turnover of shareholders for Playa in coming quarters.

Given that several sell-side firms have recently initiated on Playa, we will keep our remarks briefer than usual. In fact, we probably would have not commented at all had we not been reflecting on the recent interview Goldman Gaming, Lodging, Leisure analyst Stephen Grambling conducted with Playa CFO Ryan Hymel. Given Mr. Grambling has yet to initiate on Playa, he appears to know the story well and asked informed questions - but what really struck us was the bullishness, if not seeming outlandishness of some of Mr. Hymel's answers. If we were new to the story we would have thought that some of Mr. Hymel's answers seemed almost too bullish, and probably would have been mumbling to ourselves, "yeah, right." But after seeing the properties in detail, spending extensive time with management, and exploring the levers to accretively grow EBITDA and attain high returns on capital, we concurred with everything that Hymel presented. Assuming the macro remains stable, we think this stock can compound at a very high rate for multiple years. It trades at a significant discount to relevant comps and note that 2-turns of EBITDA should add over $4 to the stock price, or almost 40% upside. If it added 3+ turns and traded at the high-end of the range, which we believe it ultimately will, this is a stock in the high teens.

How Dane Capital spent spring break

At the end of May we spent a couple of days at Playa's Hyatt Ziva in Cancun along with a small group of investors, a few sell-side analysts, and several members of Playa's senior management, including CEO Bruce Wardinski and CFO Ryan Hymel. While Dane was already long Playa stock, we came in with certain negative biases. Given the mass market reputation of so many all-inclusive resorts (Beaches, Club Med, Sandals, etc.) how nice could this really be? It was really nice. Really, really nice. The location was beautiful. The staff was ultra attentive - as good as many of the top hotels I've stayed at in the US. And the food was excellent, with a wide variety of cuisines. There was French, a steakhouse, Japanese with sushi and hibachi, and an Italian restaurant with a wood burning pizza oven right by the pool. The coffee house was reminiscent of Central Perk of Friends fame, with great coffee and mega muffins, while the candy store reminded me of Dylan's Candy Bar. The rooms had lovely views, plenty of snacks (all included), comfortable beds, nice soaps, and modern scales. We think there is meaningful opportunity in the leisure travel market for high-end all-inclusive resorts.

We went through the company's presentation, which we'll touch on briefly, but the real value-add were the many one off conversations with management.

Mr. Wardinski has led multiple lodging companies and sold two of them. He believes there's significant headroom to grow Playa dramatically, a view with which we agree. Wardinski seems like a shrewd and thoughtful businessman and is clearly someone who has benefited from his vast experience. He's not just a CEO, he's clearly passionate and the staff at all the hotels knew him - clearly he's frequently visiting his properties. Our impression is he's a person his staff respects and will work hard for.

We mentioned scales in a previous paragraph. When the 100+ strong Barcelo chain that Wardinski formerly ran put scales in rooms, food costs dropped 15%. There's a reason the all-inclusive Playa has scales in rooms. And the wood burning pizza ovens look great, but make one of the least expensive food items that the resort serves...and is located right near the main pool. The giant muffins in the coffee shop means less people at breakfast - more food cost savings. Like a Vegas casino where you have to walk through the gaming area to get to the elevators, Playa has made decisions with precision. There is a lot of attention to detail and it comes with a high ROI.

One of the comments management made was that they are looking for investments, whether internal or m&a that will yield returns on investment from the high-teens to the 30s. This sounds ambitious, but we'll provide an example we saw while in Cancun.

We visited the Gran Caribe, another Playa property. It's not quite as high end as the Hyatt Ziva, but enjoys 93% occupancy. Playa is rebranding it as Panama Jack - a youthful, outdoor lifestyle brand.

Source: panamajack.com

We're not particularly familiar with Panama Jack, but it looks pretty hip - certainly hipper than Gran Caribe. In general, we like brands and we think there's leverage to a known, youthful brand like Panama Jack.

But that's not even our point. Our point is that with the brand overhaul, they are also updating the hotel.

Currently, a room looks like this:

Source: Playa Investor Deck

We stood in this room. It was old, dark and dreary, not withstanding its 93% occupancy. It was not a place I'd want to stay.

The new Panama Jack room looks like this:

Source: Playa Investor Deck

This is not a mock-up, we stood in this room. It was beautiful, light and airy.

The cost of refurbishment is approximately $12,000 and it takes all of 3 days. If Playa can get $20 more per night on 300 nights a year (recall, occupancy is 93%), that's $6,000 on a $12,000 investment. And there are countless similar examples of low-hanging fruit across properties. When CFO Ryan Hymel says they expect a high ROI on their planned $40-45mn in maintenance cap-ex, we have high conviction that's absolutely true.

We won't get into all the operating levers that are detailed in the company's investor deck or the sell-side reports, but will touch on 2 other items.

Lots of room to consolidate

Currently, Playa has just 13 resorts. We suspect that they are in the midst of finalizing a land deal in Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic, just 12 minutes from the airport, with 1300 feet of beach exposure where they will build a Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara. There is an outstanding LOI and it is supposed to be finished imminently.

Beyond that, we believe the funnel of opportunities is deep. According to the company, the vast majority of properties in their currently targeted geographies are unbranded:

Source: Playa Investor Presentation

There are numerous non-branded family operators that will eventually be sellers. Playa has the ability to put the highly valued Hyatt name (with whom they have an exclusive) on its high-end properties, and the Panama Jack name on mid-level properties, which in each case should massively boost RevPAR. They can also leverage their operational and marketing infrastructure - as well as best practices.

Playa is looking for accretive opportunities and will be disciplined, but that can be a moving target. A couple of years ago they purchased a Ritz-Carlton in Jamaica for $67mn that was losing $2mn in EBITDA. They made modest changes, made it all inclusive, and within several quarters it was generating $12mn in annual EBITDA. Management believes that number can exceed $20mn. It's hard to calculate the precise purchase multiple, but we certainly don't think they overpaid.

This is an industry ripe for consolidation and Playa has the expertise to execute. We think that looking out 3,4,5 or 6 years, this could be a 50 resort chain or larger. We absolutely think that's what they're playing for. Which brings us to our last point, the warrant exchange.

The Warrant Exchange

On May 22nd, Playa announced that it was tendering for its outstanding warrants. For every warrant (PLYAW) that a shareholder held, that shareholder could receive .1 shares of (PLYA). Given that the warrants were trading at $0.78 at the time and that shares were $10.25, this implied each warrant was now worth $1.02, assuming the stock didn't drop, which it didn't. This was a 31% premium, which begs the question: why would Playa offer warrant holders a 31% premium?

As a fund that has spent a great deal of time on SPACs (see recent interview) we have strong thoughts here. Either Playa is bullish or they are really bullish.

Our view is that management is really bullish.

Many institutional investors (and the sell-side) appear confused by the nature of warrants which come as an inducement to day-1 SPAC investors. A warrant is the right, but not the obligation to purchase a security at a certain price at a certain time. Sounds a lot like a stock option to us. Somehow when Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) grants a zillion options to employees, investors seem able to calculate prospective sharecounts and potential dilution. With SPACs, it seems like a light bulb has gone off. Playa likely wanted to clear the deck of its warrants to simplify things for certain shareholders or potential shareholders who found the warrants confusing.

We think management is bullish and they believe that eventually this is a much bigger company with a far higher market cap. The fact is, based on the treasury method share count calculation, this warrant tender is dilutive unless the stock gets to about $16.30. That is, post tender, the denominator (share count) will be higher because of the conversion to shares, than it would be due to increased shares from warrants.

Our analysis is below:

Source: Dane Capital Management LLC

With the tender, Playa is adding 6.7mn shares to the share count in all cases, but according to the treasury method it would require a share count of approximately $16.30 before 6.7mn shares would be added to the share count for diluted EPS calculation purposes. Interestingly, at $18 or above (if the stock is above $18 for 20 of 30 trading days) Playa could force warrant conversion, thereby limiting the dilutive impact of warrants even in a worst-case scenario. The point to us isn't that Playa may only be saving a modest amount by avoiding warrant drag on share count, it's that it seems highly improbable they would make a move to eliminate warrants at a premium if 1) they weren't speaking with at least some investors uncomfortable with the warrant overhang, and 2) they didn't see bright prospects for the company. If Playa management were bearish about its prospects why not just see the stock go down and pay little if anything for very worthless warrants. We read this all as very bullish and ridding itself of the warrants does a lot to clean up the story.

The tender for warrants concludes at 11:59est on Monday June 19th, suggesting warrants will cease to exist today. However anyone that does not tender will receive .09 shares per warrant instead of .1 shares, so for all intents and purposes, we suspect Playa warrants will soon no longer exist, eliminating some complexity from an otherwise compelling story.

Risks

Playa is not without risks. The company is primarily in the Caribbean and Mexico which has suffered through Zika.

The rhetoric of the US administration towards Mexico has at times been inflammatory. We note that Arturo Sarukhan, Ambassador from Mexico to the United States from 2007-2013 serves on Playa's Board, which should provide useful insight into the ongoing political climate. Moreover, the passage of the open skies agreement (not discussed in this article, but in Playa's investor deck) should add numerous additional and cheaper flights to Mexico and provide a major tailwind to growth in coming years.

Playa has approximately 4.4x net debt/EBITDA however given the company's high free cash flow conversion, we are comfortable with current debt levels, and anticipate the company moving towards its target of 3-3.5x.

Valuation and Conclusion

We think Playa is an early innings opportunity to invest in a relatively large company that can become far bigger. There's a terrific management team and an all-star Board of Directors, led by Karl Peterson, a very successful on-line entrepreneur, as well a Board Member of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and former Board Member of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) who can contribute his experience.

The stock trades at a significant discount to peers:

At a slight discount to peers, Playa is a $14 stock. If it attains a premium multiple, which we believe it ultimately will, shares could approach high-teens or more over the next few quarters.

Much like we believed that Hostess was the high-growth, low-multiple player in the unhealthy food space, we believe Playa is the high-growth, low-multiple player in leisure and travel. We believe Playa has the potential not just for meaningful short-term appreciation, but can be a sustainable grower and compounder for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLYA, PLYAW, TWNK, TWNKW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.