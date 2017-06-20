Whole Foods Acquisition Creates Opportunity In Target

Target (NYSE:TGT) stock has been hit with a one, two punch over the last few months. With doubts lingering over brick and mortar retail, soft guidance, and the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Target stock is trading at a 52-week low. The downward move, combined with a 3% dividend increase has created an attractive 4.8% yield.

Target handily beat muted first quarter earnings and has beaten earnings expectations in four of the previous five quarters. Target's slight earnings decline is led by its revenue headwinds. While Target has had several consecutive quarters of revenue headwinds, first quarter revenue growth had improved to near flat.

A deeper dive into Target's financial performance shows evidence of improved efficiencies, especially regarding the company's assets. Target's return on assets have held over 6% for more than two years after sliding in 2014 and 2015. Target's asset turnover, or the amount of assets a corporation sells in a year, has increased from under 150% in 2013 to 186% in the first quarter.

Target's 4.8% dividend yield could be quite attractive to income investors if it is sustainable. Target's payout ratio on a trailing twelve-month basis is 49%. Bears would point to Target's recent decline in earnings expectations as evidence that the dividend is in trouble. Baking Target's conservative forward earnings into the payout calculation reveals that despite these headwinds, Target's payout ratio would be around 60%, indicating that the dividend is still sustainable through Target's generation of earnings.

Another indicator of solid dividend health is Target's free cash flow. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Target's free cash flow is $4.74 billion. This is the second best free cash flow measurement for Target in the previous five years. More importantly, Target's free cash flow is clearly capable of covering Target's estimated $1.4 billion dividend payout over the next twelve months.

The negative sentiment regarding Target in the media is far greater than the retailer's actual results. Income investors who seek stable income should be confident that free cash flow can support paying investors. Target's tame forward earnings are also establishing a low bar that if exceeded could send the share price into a rally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

