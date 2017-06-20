USD Strength Looks To Be Returning

Risk-reward current favours going long USD, and I expect the USD Index to test the psychological 100 level in the next few weeks.

The USD has traded particularly strong against the GBP, with Mark Carney pushing for interest rates to remain low, as well as the JPY.

There are some signs USD strength might be returning. In the recent Fed meeting in June, the Fed raised rates as largely expected, but that was not the part of the meeting the markets were focusing on. The markets were watching for what the Fed had to say about its plan to normalize its balance sheet, and the Fed for the first time provided details on how it planned to go about the normalization process, slated to begin in September this year.

On top of that hawkish move, the Fed stated it planned to raise rates one more time this year (largely expected), and also played down the significance of soft inflation figures. Overall, the Fed struck a relatively hawkish note, which gave a boost to the USD Index after the meeting.

Last night, Fed's Dudley added fuel to the budding USD flame, stating a tightening labor market would help drive up inflation, therefore also downplaying recent soft inflation numbers.

The Fed's hawkish tone may have played a part in USD strength, but so have the other currencies that hold a stake in the USD Index. For one, the GBP fell from 1.2780 to current levels of 1.2615 after Mark Carney stated today he will not be in a rush to raise interest rates. This came somewhat unexpected given the UK's recent spate of strong inflation numbers (shown in chart below), coupled with a hawkish Bank of England meeting last week where 3 members pushed for an interest rate increase, versus just 1 previously.

In addition to a soft GBP, the JPY has traded softly against the USD too, largely due to its status as a safe haven. With the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 making new highs this week, and Nasdaq Composite recovering some of its losses incurred last week, safe havens like the JPY and XAU have traded softly against the USD, and this might well continue given the strength of the equity market.

The chart below shows the price action of the Dollar Index, which has consolidated to form a base in the past month just above 96. Price action now looks like its reversing, and may test the 100 psychological mark within the next few weeks. The risk-reward currently favors going long USD in my opinion: Buy entry at 97.50, Stop Loss just below 96.0, and with a Take Profit level just below 100.0.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.