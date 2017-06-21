Short Air Lease Corp.: Threat From New Under The Radar Chinese Lessors

New money has significantly increased the supply of planes. This likely leads to major impairments and even lower lease rates at the next downturn, which may already be beginning.

New players have significantly lower costs of capital and are forcing lease rates down. Aircraft leasing still often earns double-digit yields despite interest rates near zero. This is now changing.

Primary research reveals that the Street is completely missing a game-changer for the industry: the entry and growth of Chinese lessors into the market.

The stock is very well liked, with 12/13 analysts on Reuters giving Buy ratings. Analysts think aircraft leasing is a structurally growing sector with stable yields and growth.

ALC is an aircraft lessor that was founded in 2010 by Steven Udvar-Hazy and John Plueger, who are considered pioneers of the aircraft leasing industry.

Valuation Scenarios

Price Upside Methodology Base $20.1 -46% Lease rate factors decline 13bps by 2023, 10% impairment of flight equipment. 1.0x P/B. Bull $46.1 +26% ALC taken out at 1.2x P/B in 2017 Bear $13.7 -64% Loses some Chinese customers on top of Base case

Model Snapshot

Investment Thesis

Chinese Lessors Have Changed the Industry

By far the biggest variant view we have developed as a result of our primary research is how negatively impacted Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) will be by the growth of Chinese lessors. The entry of Chinese lessors in 2010 and subsequent growth, which has been spectacular since 2015, is overwhelmingly the key theme that our industry sources mention, yet seems to have been entirely missed by the investment community. Over the last 2 years' worth of earnings calls, just 2 questions have been asked to ALC's management on the impact of Chinese lessors, and a look at recent sell-side reports by 5 different analysts finds that not a single one mentions Chinese lessors as a risk. Instead, sell-side reports typically list ALC's key risks as exposure to global GDP growth, airline defaults, and higher interest rates. This stunning miss is probably because the impact of Chinese lessors on the profitability of Western incumbents has been relatively mild so far: Western players have actually benefited from the higher prices the Chinese are willing to pay for planes, and have only recently been impacted by lower lease rate factors. With very little information publicly available on Chinese lessors, it has been relatively easy for ALC to keep quiet about the challenge it faces. As a source at a major Chinese lessor told us, their lack of press coverage means they have so far been "kind of a sleeper." This will change as aircraft become oversupplied and lease rate factors fall.

The Chinese lessor market consists of around 50 private and government-backed players. In a global market of ~9,000 commercial aircraft, the biggest Chinese companies have gone from effectively nothing to having significant share today: HNA Group has ~910 aircraft, BOC Aviation (OTC:BCCVY) has 285, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBY) has 277, China Development Bank has over 200, Bocomm Leasing has ~140. In comparison, GECAS is the biggest player in the world with 1,970 aircraft, followed by AerCap(NYSE:AER) at 1,566. ALC has 267 planes.

The growth of the Chinese lessor is an even bigger threat to ALC than these numbers make out for two reasons: First, Chinese order books make clear that their growth rates will continue into the near future and that they will take further market share. As an example of the type of ambition these lessors have, the CEO of HNA stated in 2016 that "our strategic objective is to build the No. 1 aircraft-leasing company in the world in terms of size, shape and scale" and he has also stated that HNA wants to be a top-10 Fortune 500 company by 2025. Second, Chinese lessors tend to operate in the markets for younger and narrow body planes, specifically for the B737-800 and A320CEO. These are exactly the markets that ALC operates in, with 40.1% of its fleet in B737-800s and 18.6% in A320CEOs.

ALC is Now the High Cost Provider in a Commodity Industry

As several sources mentioned to us, airlines largely don't care who they lease their planes from - an A320 is same whether it comes from ALC or someone else. While there have been reports of a lack of professionalism on the behalf of some Chinese players, it is expected that they will improve over time. This means that ALC will have to compete with the Chinese purely on price, making aircraft leasing a commodity industry. This is a problem because Chinese lessors are the low cost providers as they have much lower costs of capital and are looking for levered returns in the 5-6% range. This is far below ALC's ROE of ~12%, and means that Chinese lessors are leasing planes at lease rate factors (monthly rent divided by the aircraft value) of 55-65bps versus 70-80bps for ALC historically. The Chinese undercutting has already begun. As one source told us, when Frontier Airlines recently wanted to lease more A320s they were near bankruptcy but "because of the Chinese they got economics on their sales and leasebacks that are as good as American Airlines." This would be "insane" for a company like GECAS or ALC, as the airline could easily go bust. The Chinese seem to be offering the same rates to everyone.

In addition to their lower cost of capital, the other key reason the Chinese are willing to offer such low rents is because they are trying to get cash out of China and into $ assets and revenues. Aircraft leasing is a great asset class for this, as rents and purchases of aircraft are made in $. Several of our sources believe that the Chinese expect the RMB to devalue over time, so their expected returns could be significantly above the 5-6% in constant currency.

Our sources have little doubt the end result will be that Western lessors are squeezed on margins and market share. Here is a selection of their quotes:

The big story today are the Chinese…They are pumping mega mega billions of dollars into the industry". There is no doubt the Western companies will lose share over time. Very strong players will come out of China and Hong Kong. It is just a question of time." The Chinese will get a big chunk of the market." They are not as advanced but they have the money and staying power. They have made a lot of mistakes but they will be there in 10 years' time." There is no doubt that the Western companies will be challenged in these markets…they will be at a disadvantage." The Chinese are a huge threat to the business because they have low cost of capital." There is no way of turning this around."

While the investment community is not aware of how important this trend is, people in the industry certainly are: As the Founder and CEO of a private leasing company told us, at a recent conference in San Diego there were hardly any Chinese lessors in attendance, but the Westerners were there and were talking about how they cannot get new business because they are losing out to the Chinese. In contrast, it was "mind-boggling" to see in a conference in Hong Kong how the Chinese are coming out in force.

A similar theme that several sources mentioned was the growth of institutional investors like pension funds and insurance companies who like the Chinese also have very low costs of capital:

Institutional investors are coming into this industry … They are coming in in a big way. It is natural for Infrastructure lenders to do this. These institutional investors have lower costs of capital and so demand lower yields. This is a big deal." There is no doubt that in 5-10 years institutional investors will be a much bigger part … They (ALC) have to find a way of changing their business model" Why hire ALC if you have all the assets already. Why not hire your own guys? This will happen over time. Initially firms just want to get their toe-wet and see if aviation is really giving you a higher return than other alternative assets." Pension funds or insurance companies will typically look to get involved in a more structured fashion over time." Middle-eastern investors are already doing this. Also banks like German banks. (e.g. Deucalion[, which is owned by DVB bank])" In the new aircraft and slightly-used market it all comes down to cost of capital."

As several sources said, it is likely that ultimately the market will be dominated by Chinese lessors and Western institutions as these have the lowest costs of capital.

"It is going to be murder when the next downturn happens"

Aircraft leasing is a highly cyclical industry, with the two most recent downturns occurring in 2008 and after 9/11. These events saw the market values of planes fall 5-30% depending on their model. It is a question of when, not if, the next downturn happens, and many of our sources are concerned that Chinese lessors will lead to a particularly severe oversupply of aircraft at that point, and that there are already signs we are past the peak of the current cycle.

As many sources told us, the Chinese are overpaying for aircraft right now and this is indirectly benefiting ALC significantly because it pushes up the residual values of the planes they sell:

They are willing to overpay for assets … They don't a good grasp of residual value, so are overpaying. They don't have the experience … They don't have the wisdom yet [edit: emphasis made by speaker] to look at the nuances of the industry … There are lots of components to take into account when making valuations … They will figure out later." The foreign expertise the Chinese have hired in have contracts written like: You produce this much in business and you get paid X. So employees aren't worried about overpaying as they don't care that there will be a write-down in 10 years, that is someone else's problem. Is a bit like investment banking." They are somewhat propping up residual values." They won't realise how much money they've lost until 10 years' time as these are long-term contracts."

"This is focused on new planes. Less technical knowledge required."

ALC admitted they are benefitting because the Chinese "are literally driving values up"

As a source at a major Chinese lessor said, the Chinese companies are likely to be caught off guard by a downturn - "there is going to be a watershed moment when the downturn comes." There will potentially be lots of supply from government owned lessors in a downturn as they will need to sell planes and this will heavily impact ALC's residual values. Another source stated that "if one of them goes bust you are going to have lots of planes coming out and big book value issues" because there will be significant falls in lease rates, meaning lessors like ALC will have to impair the book values of their aircraft.

This oversupply of aircraft is likely to particularly hurt ALC, as Chinese lessors are operating and have orders for the type of young and narrow body plane that ALC works with.

Indeed, several sources think that we are already at the peak or in the downwards cycle:

Everyone knows its overheated and no one knows what bursts the bubble" It's felt like we've been at the peak for a while ... we feel like we are past the peak and on the downturn … historically the industry has been very cyclical" … "There are so many aircraft out there". The situation we are in has been extraordinary" Frothy, overheated market … This is nothing to do with fundamentals, aircraft supply/demand fundamentals." We've actually been at the top of the market for 2 years already…Fundamentals still look good; airlines are still making money." It's becoming difficult to place planes in China as macro growth is slowing off." Such is their [Chinese] influence, no one would escape, no one would be immune." Boeing are panicking as to whether the market can absorb all these planes."

One aircraft appraiser stated that there are typically four signs the market is oversupplied. Two of these are clearly exhibited today for ALC's key narrow body markets:

Order deferral from airlines: We have seen several deferrals of B737-MAXs and A320NEOs. Lease rates falling: Lease rate factors for new narrow body aircraft have fallen from ~70bps to ~60bps in the last couple years. Premiums for lease rates on A320NEOs over A320CEOs have reduced from $60-70k per month to $40k. (Starts at $380/m) Number of parked aircraft: No significant changes. Time for aircraft to be remarketed: No significant changes for narrow bodies. Can take over 1 year now for wide bodies, up from 3 months.

To summarize, when the next downturn happens it is likely to be much more severe than the investment community realises.

ALC Could See a 10% Impairment

On top of the possibility of a severe downturn, there are several company specific reasons why ALC will likely need to impair its aircraft. To put this into context, a 10% impairment of flight equipment knocks 33% off ALC's book value, and this is a stock valued off P/B.

The first of these is that both of its key aircraft, the B737-800 and A320CEO are seeing new models enter the market. These are the leading narrow body aircraft for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), and are being replaced by the B737-MAX and A320NEO, respectively. We have only seen 1 investment analyst recognize this risk.

Historically, there is a 'last off the line' effect, where the last planes of the older generation see their values decline steeply as the new one enters the market. This typically takes several years to materialise as the new generation has to become a significant portion of the fleet.

Using data from Morten Beyer & Agnew (an aircraft appraiser), it is possible to see that when the B737-800 replaced the B737-400 in the previous cycle, the market value of 5-year-old B737-400s fell by ~20% in the 2 years after the newer model was introduced and ~45% after 6 years. Speaking to industry sources, it seems that this type of fall is fairly typical. It is also possible to work out that there were 198 of the newer generation aircraft delivered in the first 3 years versus the existing fleet of ~450 aircraft, meaning that the newer generation made up ~30% of the total fleet by the time it had a major impact on the valuations of the older planes.

Source: Morten Beyer & Agnew

Source: Morten Beyer & Agnew

This example is particularly relevant because ALC's fleet has an average age of 4 years and the B737-800 makes up 40.1% of its aircraft. The B737-800 is now itself being replaced by the B737-MAX8, with Boeing making its first deliveries in the second quarter of 2017. There are currently 3,825 active B737-800s and there were 3,703 orders of MAXs as of March 31, 2017, according to Boeing. Most of these orders were of MAX8s and Boeing plans to deliver ~50 planes in 2017, ~250 planes in 2018, and ~684 planes by 2020. This suggests that MAX8s will reach ~30% of the total fleet by 2020. As the first chart above shows, the market value of the MAX8 is currently very close to that of the 800. As the MAX8 begins to penetrate the market, the value of the 800 should fall in a similar manner to the 20-45% fall experienced by its predecessor, the 400.

The story for the A320CEO and its replacement the A320NEO is similar, with the NEO having already begun deliveries in 2016. One additional headwind for CEO valuations is that they are currently being held up by the fact the NEOs have been having small problems with Pratt & Whitney engines. It is expected that once these are resolved the prices of CEOs will fall.

Speaking to aircraft appraisers, it is clear that they expect the NEO to saturate the market in the early 2020s, and MAX8 in the mid-2020s. This is likely to have a "huge impact" when combined with the fact that lots of planes are coming off lease in the mid-2020s. Several comments made by various sources include:

The value and price of the older generation planes "fall off a cliff about 5 years after the introduction of the new aircraft"

They can fall 20% easy."

2020-22 range will see drop off in valuations "considerably" for existing A320ceos and A320neos as the updated A320neos gets introduced.

Leasing companies may take a "multi-billion dollar write down" … "ALC is too new to have taken a write down" in its history.

When we asked ALC about the possibility of declining market values for its planes, it stated that appraisal values are "provably wrong" because ALC is currently selling planes above what appraisers claim is possible. Yet, while this is true, this does not answer the question of whether this will remain the case when the new model is introduced or in a downturn.

In our base case, we model a 10% impairment for ALC from 2020-23 as the 'last off the line' effect takes place. We get to the 10% impairment by taking the fact that ~40% of ALC's planes are B737s and ~20% are A320s, and the analysis above shows that these could fall 20% in market values. This suggests a 12% impairment on these planes alone, but we choose the lower 10% figure because the decision to impair aircraft is determined by management and in the case of ALC its management has a history of being 'aggressive' in its accounting. In the last downturn, Udvar-Hazy's previous company ILFC saw an impairment of 10% (see below).

Are ALC Playing Accounting Games?

Steven Udvar-Hazy is ALC's founder and Chairman, having given up the CEO position recently. He is considered the father of the aircraft leasing industry, having pioneered it when he founded ILFC in 1973, which became the biggest lessor in the world alongside GECAS. Several of our sources confirm that his incredible calibre and relationships have enabled ALC to compete on a level footing with GECAS and AerCap, and that while he is now Chairman he still very much runs the company and makes the big deals.

However, our sources also suggest that ILFC did not impair the book value of its planes as much as other peers did. According to GAAP rules, an impairment is compulsory when management decides that it cannot recover the book value of the aircraft from undiscounted future cash flows. This is obviously subjective and the prudence of management judgements usually only becomes clear during downturns when the market value of planes falls. As one contact said, "the view of the industry is that ILFC 'was behind' when it came to impairments."

This became apparent when the market turned in 2008 and ILFC could not sell its aircraft. Between 2010-13, ILFC took $3.9bn in impairment charges, equivalent to over 10% of the book value of its fleet, while publically traded peers like AerCap, CIT Group and Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) had very low single-digit write-downs. As ILFC was owned by AIG we do not know how its stock price would have reacted, but AerCap and Aircastle's stock prices both fell over 90% from 2007-9 despite having much smaller impairments. It is also worth noting that Hazy was able to retire in 2010 before new management came in and these took place.

Over these years, ILFC management blamed all sorts of things for its impairments, including airline defaults, Airbus' announcement of the A320NEO program, new technology, and demand for two-engine rather than four-engine aircraft. Yet, ultimately other lessors faced similar problems but did not require the same level of impairments. It is difficult to prove that ALC is similarly being 'aggressive' in its accounting, but the story of ILFC and our sources suggest that this may be the case:

Hazy played that game previously and it came crashing down" … "When the growth stopped and there was a downturn in the market it all came crashing down" … "This came crashing down when AIG failed." The market turned, AIG wanted other things and ILFC tried to sell the planes but couldn't. ILFC/AIG had to take major write downs before selling to AerCap." When they could easily sell down aircraft with leases in place at above book values, write downs were not necessary. Following the Lehman crisis and the need for AIG to position the portfolio for a sale impairments were required. The emphasis is with the lessor to determine write-downs, some are more realistic and timely in their actions than others!" They weren't particularly aggressive on depreciation". While the music keeps playing everything's fine … Very vulnerable to any hiccup". Gravity applies to everyone eventually"

ILFC was ultimately sold to AerCap in 2013. ALC now tells us that "it is very very hard to impair a plane".

Lease Rate Factors Will Continue to Fall

Rather than focus on net interest margins, industry professionals look at lease rate factors. These are calculated taking monthly rents and dividing the market value of the plane. For example, according one aircraft appraiser (Oriel) a new B737-800 has a market value of $46.8m today with typical monthly rents being $335k, meaning it has a lease rate factor of 72bps.

The entry of Chinese and institutional money into the industry has led to increasingly lower lease rate factors, with those for new B737-800s falling 8bps since 2014.

Source: Oriel

Given that ALC's leases are on average 7 years long, only 3/7 of this will be reflected in its revenues. Indeed, this is what we find: ALC's reported lease rate factors down 2.5bps since 2014. To put this into context, the remaining 5.5bps fall would have dropped through to 11% lower earnings in 2016.

ALC actually currently reports a lease rate factor of 98bps. While this may seem high initially, it in fact corroborates well with the data provided by Oriel. Older planes tend to have higher lease rate factors than new ones, with a 4-year old B737-800 commanding 89bps as of April 2017 versus 72bps for a new plane. ALC has an average fleet age of 4 years and average lease term of 7 years; using Oriel's data and averaging the lease rate factors of 4-year-old B737-800s over the last 7 years gives a rate of 91bps. This is slightly below the 98bps that ALC reports, which is probably because of its aggressive stance on booking maintenance reserves as revenues. This analysis suggests that the data we are using to model ALC's lease rate factors in future are fairly accurate.

Several industry sources stated that they are now seeing lease rate factors in the 60-65bps range for new aircraft, down from the historic 70-85bps range. A couple sources even stated that they have seen a deal at 55bps. These ranges corroborate with the graph above, and suggest that lease rate factors have continued to fall. In our base case, we model lease rate factors for ALC declining by another 13bps over the next 7 years as it renews its leases. This is calculated taking the 5.5bps fall since 2014 that has yet to appear in results and adding the subsequent fall from 72bps to 65bps.

An important point to mention is that the analysis above does not assume any cyclical downturn, it simply reflects structural changes. This is important because the chart above shows that lease rates factors have only been this low on two previous occasions in the last 20 years: after 9/11 and the financial crisis. Both of these were cyclical downturns, while the current low rates are caused by fundamental changes in market dynamics despite the market being at its peak. This suggests that low rates are here to stay. In fact, the above chart shows that rates were recovering from 2011-2014 as you would expect in an upcycle, but have been declining since 2014 - just when Chinese lessors were becoming a big deal.

As the Founder and CEO of one aircraft appraiser said, it appears that "the golden age of leasing has ended." As the aircraft leasing industry has matured, perhaps it is no longer a double-digit returns industry, but rather a single-digit one.

Rates on New Leases Will Not Rise with Interest Rates

As the above analysis makes clear, lease rates tend to be driven by the supply and demand of aircraft rather than interest rates. This is something that the investment community has missed, with most taking ALC's claim that it has automatic adjusters to interest rates built into its leases at face value. While this is true for existing leases, ALC does not have automatic adjusters for new leases it has yet to make. Indeed, when we asked ALC directly whether lease rates on new leases would automatically rise with interest rates the company admitted "It wouldn't".

Given the oversupply mentioned above, most of our industry sources believe that lease rate factors will not rise with interest rates:

Very hard to link interest rates and lease rates." Patently untrue." Not much correlation, depends on the supply and demand of the market." If an airline is paying $350k/m and interest rates rise they aren't automatically happy to pay more… They will switch to used aircraft or the Chinese." This still depends on the supply/demand of aircraft. If industry is oversupplied from a global slowdown there may not be normalization." If interest rates normalize people cannot afford as many planes so there could be oversupply."

However, one source did say:

Yes, NIMs will stay the same… There may be some lagged effect but they will in a normal market."

When we asked ALC about these dynamics, it did not provide a coherent response, instead talking about how the "80% load factors [of airlines] have got to be the theoretical cap." This is something that ALC also mentions in its investor presentation, but it is unclear what the logic for this is - load factors of the industry have been rising for decades, and several major European airlines have continued rising from 80% to over 90% today.

In our base case, we have modelled interest rates remaining constant for ALC, as while it is expected that the Federal Reserve will raise rates over the coming years, ALC has recently gained an investment grade rating and so should be able to issue debt at a relatively lower interest rate. We assume these effectively cancel each other out.

Asian Customers Make Up the Majority of ALC's Value

In 2016, Chinese airlines made up 22% of ALC's rental revenues and other Asian airlines made up another 23%. These regions are also by far the quickest growing in the world. ALC has publicly stated that 80% of its business in China is with the big 3: China Southern, Air China and the China Eastern. This is potentially a major problem for ALC, as all 3 are government-owned and our sources have made clear that Chinese airlines prefer Chinese lessors. It is not hard, for example, to envisage a situation where the Chinese government decides that one way to help HNA Group become the biggest lessor in the world is to get Chinese airlines to lease from it.

ALC is putting a brave face on this and the investment community seems to be unaware that this risk exists. ALC has publicly said that "we've been dealing with them for the past 20, 25 years" and when we questioned them about this it said it "don't ever lose sleep" on Chinese airlines switching to Chinese lessors. The company further stated that ALC doesn't win contracts because it shows up with the lowest prices, it's because the company shows up with the 787s that these carriers need. ALC has written more contracts than any other team in history, and have deep relationships.

It should be obvious that little of ALC's argument is particularly strong. Yet in our base case we do not model this in explicitly, as ALC losing Chinese customers to Chinese lessors is more of a tail risk rather than something we can say will certainly happen in the next 3 years. Instead, we leave it as an unmodelled tail risk.

Key Upside Risks

Lack of a near-term catalyst: There are 3 potential catalysts that we see, none of which are guaranteed to happen in the near term. 1) A cyclical downturn or a Chinese lessor/airline going bankrupt: The timing of this is nearly impossible to predict as crises in the airline industry are often caused by events such as 9/11 or the Gulf War. The Chinese financial and lessor industries are also extremely opaque. 2) A major impairment caused by the devaluation of the B737-800 and/or A320CEO: we expect these to occur in the early 2020s, although the investment community may realize it sooner than that. 3) Lease rate factors declining: This also is unlikely to occur dramatically due to the 7-year lease terms that ALC typically has.

ALC is a takeout candidate: Chinese lessors have grown partly through acquisitions, with the most prominent being HNA's $10-bn acquisition of CIT in 2016. Several of our sources suggest that the Chinese will now focus on organic growth, but ALC does have the ideal profile for a Chinese takeover: It has a market cap of $4bn and enterprise value of $12bn, has a fleet of young narrow body planes, and Steven Udvar-Hazy is now 71. Hazy in fact sold his previous company, ILFC, to AIG and got out right at the top of the cycle. He has possibly the best connections in the industry and could repeat this with ALC. For what it's worth, ALC has said that it wouldn't consider a takeout because it "lived through this nightmare at AIG" where you lose control over the business. In our bull case, we model ALC being taken out at 1.2x P/B, which is the same multiple that HNA paid for CIT.

Lower oil prices: It is unclear what the net impact of this will be on ALC. On the one hand, the value of ALC's ordered B737-MAX8s and A320NEOs will be lower as its main benefit is the 15% fuel saving versus the models it is replacing. As several sources said:

If fuel doesn't go back to $100 we've all overpaid" Yeah we think if oil prices continue to stay low lots of these new aircraft orders are going to create problems for lessors" People like ALC are struggling get a premium" [because fuel price too low]

However, the value of ALC's existing B737-800s and A320CEOs may rise as the airlines decide it is more economical to stick with them. As one appraiser said "NGs and CEO values are still strong."

Valuation

Based on the analysis above, our base case explicitly models three key variables for ALC over the next 7 years (the average length of its leases):

Lease rate factors declining by 13bps. Interest rates remaining constant. Cumulative impairments of 10% of the book value of flight equipment from 2020-23.

The result is that our sales, net income, and book value forecasts are significantly below consensus, and ROEs decline from their double-digit level today to high single-digits, similar to the cost of capital. We, therefore, value the company with a P/B ratio of 1.0x on 2023 book value and discount it back at 9% to get to a 1-year downside of 46%.

In the bear case, we assume that ALC also begins to lose customers as Chinese airlines move to Chinese lessors. We hold lease rate factors and impairments constant, but could have varied these instead. This gives 64% downside.

In the bull case, we assume that ALC is taken out in 2017 at 1.2x P/B, which is the multiple HNA paid for CIT. This gives 26% upside.

Appendix - Model (Base Case)

Disclosures

Substantial amounts of primary research were conducted in the process of writing this report. This involved contact with numerous industry professionals. Great care was taken throughout the process of primary research. This ensured that no contact relayed any possible material non-public information, worked for a company that had a policy that would have prevented them from speaking, or breached a confidentiality agreement with the firm that is the focus of our research.

These materials shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any interests in any fund managed by Plural or any of its affiliates. Such an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy interests may only be made pursuant to definitive subscription documents between a fund and an investor.

