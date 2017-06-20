Auto Nation Likely To Miss Earnings Again; How To Profit

Auto Nation (NASDAQ: AN) has been declining over the past several weeks ever since its last earnings release. I believe the current move lower in this stock price based on the lower earnings is overdone. However, the United States economy is slowing. And, one of the first areas that we are seeing the results of this slowing economy has been in used car prices. I believe Auto nation will see even more revenue releases that are below expectations. AN will move lower from this; much lower.



AN was trading at $52.00 at the beginning of the year when the release came out and the stock began its slide. For just about all of 2016 the stock traded around $48.00, +/- $4.00. Now, I am targeting a large move lower all the way down to $28.00.

First, the consumer is slowing. We are seeing this data coming in. Retail sales continues to show weakness. Consumer confidence is starting to wane somewhat. But, the consumer confidence move higher, I believe, was based upon the Trump effect. If you look at consumer confidence since November's election, the data shot up:

Given recent data, such as the retail sales - chart below - I expect consumer confidence to move lower.



But then there is the effect of higher interest rates on the consumer. Granted, the Federal Reserve only pushed up short term rates a 0.25 basis points this time around. But, that starts to add up. Then, with the Fed pushing ahead with shrinking its balance sheet and the long end of the yield curve moves higher. This makes it more costly, and difficult, for borrowers to get a loan.

Pundits are divided on this policy. I believe it is prudent that the Fed raises rates to some extent. But, I wonder on the health of the consumer and the future of this policy. America's economy may begin to see credit contractions from this, and a company such as Auto Nation will feel the effects of that kind of reaction in the economy.

The effects of this are falling used car prices. Morgan Stanley analysts believe the prices of used cars may drop 50%. Ouch. If your business model is based upon selling used cars, that will pinch: