4.1% Yield And 20% Income Growth - Is This Correct?

If you are willing to accept the tax implications of a K-1 and are looking for the combination of acceptable yields and above average distribution growth, Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) should be on your list to review. I have owned it for a few years and have been pleased with the performance for a growing income stream.

In 2014, Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) spun off many of its natural gas assets into a limited partnership. At the time, the jewel was the conversion of D's LNG import facility, Cove Point, located just south of Baltimore to an export facility. At the IPO, DM was only one of a handful of firms to have LNG export capabilities and is the closest to the Marcellus shale beds. Dominion Energy has been a major participant in natural gas expansion projects in PA, WVA, OH, and extending to VA and the Carolina. Many of these assets, and additional expansion projects, can be dropped down from D to DM.

As an example, interests in Carolina Gas and Iroquois pipelines were dropped down from the sponsor to Dominion Midstream in 2015 and 2016. Upon completion this by the end of this year, the $3.6 billion Cove Point project should also be dropped down from the sponsor as DM currently owns only a preferred equity interest. I expect more information on this to come available upon completion at the end of the year. Currently, the facility is 89% complete and has in place 20-yr contacts for services where the buyer is responsible for the commodity price of the natural gas to be liquefied, along with annual price escalators tied to inflation. Below is a great outline of assets split between the two firms, taken from their most recent investors presentation of May 31.

Right after D expanded its natural gas reach by acquiring Rocky Mountain based Questar, management sold Questar's pipeline asset to DM for $1.75 billion. Also from the latest presentation, below is the anticipated schedule of asset growth for DM over the next few years. The Blue Racer Midstream is a series of newly constructed natural gas processing and storage facilities assets mainly in the Utica shale formation. The $2.14 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline is expected to travel from the Utica to North Carolina and eventually connect with the Carolina Gas network. Being built with Southern Company (NYSE:SO), ACP will help further availability of natural gas for power generation in the Carolinas.

Management has a stated goal of raising distributions by 20% a year over the next three years, and their plan is driven by the fee-based asset dropdowns outlined above.

The bull case for DM can be summed up from its presentation. Below are the major considerations for DM investors: Asset Profile, Sources of Long-term Growth, and Distribution Growth. Tying these attributes with the drop-down strategy outlined above is the main investment thesis for DM.

Dominion Energy Midstream is not covered by many of the popular analysts I have access to, but according to 4-trader.com, there are 15 firms following the company, with 6 rated as a buy, 6 as outperform, and 3 as a hold. Below are the overall recommendations as reported by benzinga.com followed by finziv.com.

With many of my usually sources not available, I turned to 4-trader.com for their earnings and financial consensus estimates. As shown, EBITDA growth will be strong, but the increase in shares outstanding needed to finance the dropdowns makes for a lumpy short-term future. However, what is interesting is the consensus of distribution growth in line with management's forecast.

Fastgraph.com offers a view of DM as being fairly valued. As a MLP, it is more appropriate to analyses the FastGraphs options of EBITDA, as shown below. If EBITDA reaches $6.20nat the end of 2019 as anticipated, the current valuation of 10x could translate to share prices over $60. I'm not holding my breath for that level, and would be quite pleased with a 4% yield growing at 20% a year and a share price in the mid-$30s.

The stock has been weak lately, along with many of its MLP brethren As shown by the chart below, DM has broken 6-month support levels, 20-, 50-, and 200-day moving averages, and is generally considered as being in a downward trend with major support about 10% below current levels.

Compared to the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP), over the past 12 months, DM has performed about in line. While initially falling harder than the averages early in the period, share prices outperformed, only to fall back again and end the period about the same as the widely followed ETF and index. Below is a chart comparing DM and AMLP for price movements only over the past year.

Not all is considered as rosy with Dominion Midstream. Last Oct, SA contributor Michael Boyd wrote a fairly negative article on DM, and recommended taking a pass on the stock. His concerns were several: 1) the ownership in Cove Point is currently via preferred equity and not as direct equity ownership; 2) management has done a poor job of communicating financial forecasts; 3) the highest IDR levels have kick in; 4) the balance of non-Cove Point assets are unexciting.

I agree with Boyd that management needs to do a better job at discussing cash flow forecasts, especially as so much of the future potential for DM is not yet operational. With the latest distribution increase to $0.275 per quarter, DM is now in the unenviable position of paying out 50% of distributions above $0.265 to the General Partner, also its sponsor Dominion Energy. Knows as Incentive Distribution Rights IDR, these are bonus payments from a MLP to its general partner as a means of creating an incentive for the general partner to keep increasing profits and distribution to unitholders. However, when it reaches this highest level, which is not uncommon for MLPs, unitholders should be aware of this drain of cash flow. As shown from the 2015 IDR schedule in the 10-K, with appreciation for Mr Boyd for digging this out, the highest IDR levels have been reached.

I disagree that the balance of DM assets are unexciting. The northeast, mid-Atlantic and northern southeast regions are in need of massive investments in natural gas infrastructure - pipelines, processing, storage, and export facilities. Tapping into the large reserves in the Marcellus and Utica regions should provide years of consistent cash flows and project growth opportunities. DM is well situated for future growth in natural gas infrastructure in this region.

Mr Boyd is not the only one who is negative on Dominion Energy Midstream. According to Johnson Research, below is a table of current valuations and operating performance of DM and a few of its peers.

As shown, DM is on the higher end of valuation at price to sales ratio of over 5.0 and price to cash flow valuation of over 13. However, with EBITDA margins and net margins one of the highest among its peers, the prospects for revenue growth should translate to higher net margins for unitholders over time.

The share price action of DM was encouraging until recently. Share prices bounced off a double bottom in Oct and Nov of last year at $24 to rally to $33, for a $9 gain or 38%. Since Feb, share prices have fallen especially hard, losing 8% over just the past 2 weeks and now sit just 10% above its low of last fall.

I have been using the dip below $28 to nibble and add a bit to my position. I periodically add to my position when the share prices fall into a buy range, and now could be considered as one of those times. If indeed DM falls another 10% without bad news and gets close to its 52-week lows of $24, it could be time to load up the truck with shares.

