Owens Corning: Building Products Manufacturer Profit From An Upcoming Mega-Renovation Cycle

Past housing booms intersect in the next few years and will drive growth and dividends for Owens Corning.

The global market growth for building products is projected at 8.5% CAGR, so if seeking Alpha, Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is a company with a diverse, stable, mature market share.

I am going long on Owens Corning on the basis of expanding multiple of its growing dividend. The company is well positioned to continue harvesting profits from building materials sector over the course of at least the next 24 months.

Owens Corning is primarily engaged in production of building materials and is famously known for its "Pink Panther" brand insulation and asphalt roofing shingles.

The last 4 major housing booms in the U.S. are all conveniently intersecting in the next few years.

MARKET DEMAND

Owens Corning is going to profit from previous housing boom cycles. U.S. new housing starts, according to Census Bureau, for single family homes: 1973, 1978, 1987-1995 and sub-prime mortgage rush of 2000s.

Average roof lifespan is 15 or 30 years for two most common roofing material covers.

Lifespan of an average single family home, 45 to 60 years (discounting the effects of cement, steel, brick or stone, which are not commonly used in single-family house production).

Average age of a single-family home, nationwide is 41.

BOOM 15

According to Census Bureau, 12.5 million 1-4 family residences built in "Boom 15."

This was the subprime mortgage construction boom, hereon referred to as "Boom 15" (median 2002) - roofs and insulation from the 'DotCom' era that are coming up for replacement. Low interest rates and expanding economy influence people's decisions to re-roof.

BOOM 30

Approximately 30 years ago: 8.2 million residences, utilizing circa 1985 roofs of the Reagan era, as well as thermal attic insulation; these are coming up for replacement in the short term.

BOOM 45

Approximately 45 years ago, 12.4 million houses built during this period. Record new housing starts occurred between 1972 and 1978, suggesting that now is when majority of the houses of baby boomer generation are coming up for replacement. Average owner will spend twice as much refurbishing home of this age, than any other era. As mentioned above, Average "1-2 family" house in the U.S. is now 41 years old. Even if the construction ­materials have held up - 40+ year old plumbing, HVAC, energy/fuel delivery and relatively useless electrical infrastructure, as well as the structure of the house itself will be have to undergo major renovations to maintain living conditions and keep pace with modernization.

Residential housing from these booms will need renovation, and OC offers significant retail market advantage with prolific distribution network of diverse, recognizable, trusted product portfolio. Select market valuation metrics based on TTM figures:

$6.96B Market Cap, compared to $1.8B building products average,

A relative bargain, at 1.18 Price/Sales ratio, a low-key asset,

ratio, a low-key asset, 16.29 P/E, compared to 35.73 for the industry average,

27.9% Total Debt to Asset, 57% Debt to Equity,

$0.85 EPS 1Q17, +60.3% increase from $0.53 1Q16.

Horizontal expansion through acquisitions to boost capacity

Owens Corning has agreed to buy Pittsburgh Corning, for $560 million in cash. Pittsburgh Corning manufactures FOAMGLAS insulation, which is a high-performance, water and fire resistant insulant sold in blocks. OC was able to acquire FOAMGLAS insulation business at attractive price as high fixed costs have compressed margins, and is positioned to improve profitability by leveraging its size in negotiations with vendors and streamlining the value chain.

Even if OC is unable to improve its balance sheet with capitalization of the acquired intellectual property, the acquisition adds 1,100 people in 17 countries to OC assets, increasing the manufacturing capacity for Owens Corning's existing products to satisfy growing demand.

SHORT-TERM REVENUE

The company generated $5.2B revenue last year, almost half (47%) of which was stateside, where it enjoys a third of the building products market share. First quarter '17 earnings show adjusted EBIT overall grew by 45%, earnings up by 77% and Net sales up 20%. In the long term, this trend is expected to normalize. However, in the near term, hurricane season will likely lead to increased sales over the next two fiscal quarters.

COMPETITION TO WATCH

OC is a $7 Billion company, with competitors in various market segments, but none with comparable economies of scale and offering a pure-play of the macro thesis. Notable mentions include GAF, Certainteed, Knauff, John Manville (subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Group), and Roxul group.

Roxul is on my watch list, even though it's private - it seems estimated similar in size as OC, has good products, seems favored by the industrial and commercial consumers. In conversations with installers, engineers and mechanics of field-erected boilers, water heaters and industrial chillers, many prefer Roxul's product based on its performance and price point. If Roxul were to expand, I believe it could have a negative impact Owens Corning's industrial market share. Given Roxul's approximate size and market focus on insulation products, coupled with consumer feedback - with proper capital funding and expansion for manufacturing capacity, Roxul would take majority of OC's industrial insulation product portfolio. However, this does not pose a material threat as this business has not grown as much as other OC's market segments, and is already modeled to stagnate in my current valuation. Without significant strategy refocusing, I do not foresee Roxul as a direct threat to OC in the very large commercial and residential insulation segments.

slide courtesy of Owens Corning investor presentation

ADDITIONAL REVENUE DRIVERS

LEED

Many factors influence home owners' decisions to re-roof, re-insulate, or remodel their home. Energy efficiency is among notable mentions. LEED council is constantly pushing innovative products in new and redesigned structures. This certification process provides incentives to builders, architects, and engineers, to specify products which are recognized in LEED certification, as well as Green Building Council's portfolio of products. The next push in healthier building materials is "formaldehyde" free insulation, which OC is already manufacturing. Innovative, it is not, but it shows company is agile enough to keep up with the market trends.

SOLAR

Solar industry usually re-roofs the house before they install solar. This is because structurally sound roof is necessary to hold the solar panel array. IRS, as well as state tax authorities agree and even cover costs of installation, via not just tax exemptions, but also cash refunds. Even if a roof has a decent few years left, it will be replaced during the solar array installation. This means that Owens Corning's shingles as well as insulation found in the attic are now covered and provided incentive, under both federal and state tax codes.

COMPOSITES

Not all High-Tech revenue is found in Silicon Valley. The company is growing its third business segment of "composite" material products, which looks very promising and faces significant tailwinds. Composites can be substitutes for metal, and as such, support the so-called light-weighting trend. Examples are found across other industries, in applications for automobiles and camper RVs, mechanical-structural parts that can vary in stiffness, consumer products' (such as bodies of electronics,) acoustic paneling, food contact kitchen-ware and even surface-concrete applications that enhance critical infrastructure quality, by providing longevity of roads and bridges.

This is the high-tech segment of products that the company is pursuing. As such, composites segment is growing at 8% (YOY) and now accounts for 26% of total revenue. Compared to 4% growth for insulation, (a third of total revenue) and 46% growth for roofing shingles, (41% revenue) for roofing segment, suggesting that the composites business will be a significant earnings driver for OC.

I found a large library of applications for composites here.

EXPOSURE TO COMMODITY PRICES

OC roofing shingles and accessory products are made of asphalt, which is a byproduct of petroleum refining process. About 3% of a barrel of oil is asphalt. Owens Corning thus has minimal exposure to oil price. However, the company relies heavily on energy during manufacturing in all their business segments. Primary fuel is natural gas, with controlled emissions standards. Given its stateside abundance, natural gas is expected to stay relatively stable in price, compared to other energy sources. No significant risk to cost of goods exists.

CONCLUSION - how long I will keep OC in my portfolio

A major source of continuous revenue for the company is new start housing. According to a recent CNBC report, the housing starts of April as reported, 1.06 million. (If adjusted to yearly projection, this becomes 1.2 million). I am looking at the data from the Commerce Department, same data CNBC is quoting for new housing starts. A quick chart with averages shows:

As the graphic above and data shows, average yearly housing starts (homes completed) since 1968 is 1.412 million per year. We know that last sub-prime mortgage housing boom was the inflator of the average, and if we agree that the year 2008 was "the reset" button, thus Commerce department's number of 1.065 million is still below the recessionary average low, measured since 1968!

The average high - 1.7 million is pretty far away from projected 1.2 million for 2017. I am projecting 1.75 million as the "maximum safety height" for this wave, as historically very little additional headroom exists. Analyzing the slope of these lines, I project the 1.75 million number at around year 2022 - A little reassurance for buildings products sector, and for a portfolio that intends to hold/harvest dividend for a few years.

Disclosure

I have initiated a position on Owens Corning company and I do own shares of OC. I am planning to increase my position of more shares of this company over coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.