Kroger Is Attractive At These Prices

June certainly has become an interesting month for investing the past two years. Last summer, the unexpected will of the British electorate to leave the European Union rocked markets temporarily. This summer, a smaller but arguably more unexpected event tore through the retail sector when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced it was seeking to acquire Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM). While the deal has not yet been finalized and no money has changed hands, the news hit the already fragile retail sector and grocery sector hard. Blue-chip Target (NYSE:TGT) was down by over 12% at one point, a large drop for a stock that's already been fraught with turmoil this year. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), whose stock price has been on the mend over the last few months, took a 7% hit at one point during the day. Kroger (NYSE:KR), which tumbled nearly 20% on Thursday after poor guidance, ended the day down almost another 10%. For an established large cap firm that's been operating since the 1800s, the drop over this week has certainly been jarring. However, an interesting investment case has now opened up.

Low Food Prices are taking a toll

Low stock prices at Kroger have been driven by cheap food prices. Right now, it is a good time to be a consumer of basic materials like food and oil. Gas and oil prices sit well below their all-time highs, and food prices remain dirt cheap. Two years ago, poultry and egg prices soared in the wake of a bird flu outbreak, and eggs were well over $2.00 for a dozen here in Ohio. Today, I can stop at Wal-Mart on the way home from work and pay $.50 for eighteen. While farmers are hoping for a recovery this year, milk prices still remain low. This is noticeable on the grocery bill too, as I can also pick up milk cheaply for $1.50 a gallon. While cheese hasn't dropped noticeably at the supermarket, the government has even stepped in to try to stabilize the price of cheese. Current food prices have been great for our finances, but they aren't great for the finances at Kroger.

The effects of lower prices are well demonstrated when one looks at 2016 earnings. Net income dropped around 5%, but free cash flow declined significantly. In 2015, Kroger generated $1,347 million in FCF, but only $397 million in 2016. Due to generous share buybacks and a significant amount of capital investment, the firm was forced to borrow nearly $3 billion to meet all spending obligations. This was to the detriment of the balance sheet, as long-term debt increased by $2 billion or nearly 20%. With the additional debt on the balance sheet, the company may also find it difficult to fund future acquisitions in order to compete with Amazon.

The effects of these prices further showed up last week when the company reported 2017 first-quarter earnings. Adjusted Earnings declined from $.71 in the first quarter last year to $.58 this year, and gross margin on products also declined 45 basis points when accounting for certain items. More concerning, guidance was lowered to an adjusted earnings of approximately $2.00-$2.05 this year. Kroger also has significant gas station operations, which allows for further price compression due to the ongoing decline in oil prices.

Clearly, Kroger is experiencing some difficulties with lower food prices. However, if one believes that food prices must rise eventually, purchasing a firm hurt by food price deflation is a good hedge for our portfolio when that time comes. Kroger, which is down by nearly 40% from its 52-week high, is a good firm for this option. Certainly, if deflation continues for some time, earnings will be further hampered, but the stock is currently trading at a low enough valuation to justify this risk. Its fortunes are tied to those of food prices, and thus, will be primed to benefit when food prices increase.

Kroger is Still Profitable (And a Value)

While the company is in a tough spot, Kroger is still very profitable at the moment. Like it was mentioned earlier, Kroger has been in business since before the Spanish American War, and has faced myriad challenges over the decades. Today's challenges can be overcome, and the company is hardly in desperation mode at the moment. Even with the poor guidance on Thursday, the company is still projecting $2.00 of adjusted earnings on the low end. For those looking for value amongst the high earnings ratios seen with many consumer stocks, the PE ratio is now currently 11.23. Further, the dividend is well covered too with the low guidance. At $.48 a share annually, it is currently paying less than a quarter of annual profits. This gives room to both easily maintain the dividend and increase it if possible. For dividend seekers, the price decline also offers up a higher yield than is normal for this stock. Kroger traditionally has a yield well under 2%, but now yields 2.18%, and with a projected increase this summer, will likely yield closer to 2.5% if prices don't recover before the increase.

Flavor of the Month

As mentioned earlier, retailers and grocers stocks have had a rough go of it recently. Over the past year, the S&P retail index has dropped 1.6%, while the broader market is up 19.56%. The sector has had an especially rough go this year, as it is down almost 9% since the calendar to the S&P 500's 9.74% gain. This drop is not without good reason, as a less than hospitable retailing environment has led to the closing of thousands of stores this year, and everyone from Macy's (NYSE:M) to Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) have reported declining earnings. The causes for this can be debated, but not debatable is how the sector has been a falling knife for investors.

Each year, however, certain sectors become out of favor in relation to the market as a whole. When those sectors recover, investors stand to make a good deal of money on the upswing. In 2015, oil stocks were hit as declining oil prices wiped out the earnings of even the largest energy majors. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) hit an unheard yield of nearly 7%, and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) also eclipsed an equally rare 4% yield. Today, Chevron has recovered over 50% and has also paid out over 10% in dividends for a share purchased at the lows of 2015. Exxon, while down some since its 2016 highs, has also recovered over the past two years and paid nearly 10% in dividends for a share purchased during 2015 lows. Profits have also recovered, and dividends are safer than they were at the time.

In 2016, bank stocks had their turn. Low interest rates and recession fears combined to send bank stocks down to multi-year lows. The final straw was Brexit, and it hit the financial sector hard. The day after the Brexit vote, bank stocks dropped 5.9%. American Express (NYSE:AXP), which already was having a poor year, dropped to a price with a rare 2% yield. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), which has extensive overseas operations, dropped 7% on the Friday after the Brexit vote. Even Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), with a small overseas presence, was hit with a 3.7% decline. Fears about recession have largely receded, the Trump administration has openly sought to deregulate the sector, and the worst of Brexit effects have not yet materialized. With interest rates on the rise, a tailwind is now at the back of bank stocks. Prices have since recovered accordingly, as the KBW Bank index is up nearly 50% since Brexit Friday.

Retail seems to be in a certain situation this year. In the same vein, fears about retail also seem to be overhyped. To be sure, there is real cause for concern here for many stocks, and some firms will go bankrupt. However, the worry seems to be have been mostly priced into stocks, and some firms likely took a bigger hit in price than warranted. While these worries can continue and stock prices can always continue to drop, weakness from these factors have made these stocks to be valued attractively. Just as oil prices recovered and the worries about banks subsided, it is likely that a similar recovery will occur for stocks like Kroger once the worst of the fears ease.

Risks

Obviously, a purchase of Kroger's stock here is not without risk. Kroger turned itself into a viable competitor with Whole Foods on the high-end food business, and now with Whole Foods being purchased, it has been put directly into Amazon's crosshairs. Now that Amazon is in the grocery business, margins could see further compression and earnings could decrease further. Amazon, being a logistics expert, could also introduce efficiency into the grocery delivery line that would hurt competitors by nature of its convenience. Contagion from the broader retail sector could also weigh on the stock price, and a share price 10-20% lower could be conceivable. After dropping 30% over two days, Kroger has shown the ability to have a rapid descent in stock price.

Financing

I'm a big fan of both McDonald's food and its stock, and have enjoyed the dividends collected over the past two and a half years of ownership. However, the valuation has approached unattractive levels, and the dividend is well below 3% (it was nearly 4% when I first purchased in January 2015). Therefore, I likely will liquidate my McDonald's holdings and maneuver them into Kroger. The valuation is better with Kroger, and the possibility for further significant downside is less.

Conclusion

Kroger is an attractively priced stock today that offers upside potential and a more attractive dividend yield than it did just five days ago. Low food prices likely will not persist forever, and the firm stands to benefit when prices do rise, thus providing an inflation hedge against your own finances. Even though earnings have dropped, the valuation is still well below the general market. Risks from Amazon and further retail contagion abound, but here the opportunity seems to outweigh the risks. I currently do not own the stock but will look to start this week on building a position over the course of the summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.