Exxon Spearheading Guyana's Upcoming Oil Boom

Back in 2015, a venture led by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) located what could be massive oil resources off the coast of Guyana. Due to the consortium's, made up of Exxon Mobil (45% stake, operator), Hess (NYSE:HES) (30%), and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) (25%), successful appraisal activity, the Liza Field was shown to be viable in 2016. Just recently, Exxon Mobil gave the green light for development on top of making some major announcements in the process.

Overview

Originally the Liza Field was thought to house around 800MM - 1.4B barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. Then the bottom part of that range was pushed up to around 1 BBOE as appraisal activity showed the Liza Field was larger than first thought. By the time the Liza-4 appraisal well was completed, Exxon Mobil was looking at between 2BBOE and 2.5BBOE of gross recoverable resources.

Some of those resources aren't apart of the Liza Field but are located very close by, such as the Payara discovery, the Snoek prospect, and deeper resources situated below the Liza Field. While the Liza find makes up the lion's share of those resources, it is important to note that the 6.6 million acre Stabroek Block (where this discoveries are located) remains a huge exploration opportunity. The Liza Field is just the beginning.

What makes that even better is it is almost all oil, meaning it can be easily commercialized as long as the cost of pulling those resources out of the ground isn't too high for the current climate (aka, the project makes sense even if Brent's long term ceiling is $60).

Exxon Mobil's IR team noted in a presentation that this project will support "attractive return[s] at $40/barrel flat real." If true, that would be stellar.

Development

For $4.4 billion, which includes $1.2 billion for the FPSO (floating production storage offloading) vessel, Exxon will drill 17 wells across the Liza Field through four drill centers. Eight production wells will pull 450 million barrels of oil out of the ground over the life cycle of Phase 1. Six water injection and three gas injection wells will help maintain reservoir pressure.

That implies that the consortium won't be producing natural gas for sale, but instead will pump produced gas back into the ground. There is also the possibility that produced gas will be used to power the FPSO vessel and other operations, which is a much cheaper option than diesel or the really expensive onshore option.

First-oil is planned for 2020, around five years after the Liza-1 well struck liquid gold. Not bad. Peak production levels are estimated to be around 120,000 bo/d, but keep in mind that will only last for a couple of years (if that) before natural production declines kick in. Even so, still a material amount of crude production that will grow larger with future development schemes.

Significance

Through 2020, Exxon Mobil's production base is guided to stay roughly flat between 4-4.4 million BOE/d as new projects are counterbalanced by declines at mature fields. For a company with as many legacy wells and the accompanying production streams as Exxon, only really large discoveries can make a difference.

Just as Exxon's discovery is key to Guyana's very promising economic growth story, Guyana will play a key role in allowing Exxon to at least preserve its upstream position through the next decade. Right now the Phase 2 development scheme is more of a theoretical concept than an actual plan, but the consortium thinks there is a very good chance output out of Guyana could easily go over 200,000 bo/d and I'm inclined to believe in that bullishness.

Investors should note that Exxon and Guyana recently signed a new tax agreement covering the oil industry. The previous tax system was set up years earlier long before Guyana knew it was going to have a chance to be a small but significant exporter of oil, and this was expected and done cordially. Now Guyana will receive 50% of the profits and 2% of the gross earnings from the Liza development, double the previous level.

That may seem high compared to American standards, but for developing economies with large oil resources that is quite reasonable. Conventional projects of this size are expected to generate sizable returns, so while Exxon will get only part of that pie, it still is a very lucrative pie indeed.

Final thoughts

Exxon Mobil sanctioning the Liza Field means the firm is giving its blessing to Guyana's future oil industry. One that should make economic sense in a $50 Brent world as the venture capitalizes on low oil prices driving down development costs now, and ideally, profiting from higher oil prices in the future.

As infrastructure is built out, future projects should yield even stronger returns by building off of past developments. One analyst noted the Liza Field's economics (and Guyana oil in general) was competitive with the red hot Permian Basin. Exxon Mobil, Hess, and CNOOC all stand to gain from their material stake in the venture.

