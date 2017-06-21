Kinder Morgan's Field Of Dreams Becoming A Nightmare

In the following piece, we divulge the negative developments and come to a conclusion for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

The stock recently showed signs of life based on several positive developments. Nonetheless, recent negative happenings seem to have quashed that.

Kinder Morgan’s stock is getting hammered. The stock is down 10% for the quarter and nose-diving 3% as of this writing.

What happened?

Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI) stock nosedived 3% Tuesday. The swift downward move comes on the heels of recent signs of life. So what gives? I see three major reasons the stock has resumed its downward spiral. In the following sections we lay out the headwinds and come to a conclusion for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

Trans Mountain Expansion (TMEP) uncertainty uptick

When it rains it pours. Critics of Kinder Morgan's TMEP have recently challenged the need for the project due crude oil exports via supertanker from the Port of Vancouver in Canada falling drastically 40% year over year. In 2016, just 15 tankers docked at the terminal. This is an average of 1.25 per month rather than the 5 per month in the NEB's estimates. The opposition is making the case the tanker traffic increase will be vastly greater than sevenfold which will invigorate protesters. Economist Robyn Allan stated:

"The lack of tanker traffic from the West Coast invalidates a number of arguments that have been mounted in support of the need for the Trans Mountain Expansion project and its purported benefits."

What's more, BC NDP Leader John Horgan, who is set to take power from the governing Liberal Party soon stated:

"The dramatic difference between existing tanker traffic in Vancouver Harbour and the levels that would be reached with the proposed expansion will fuel even more opposition to the project on the West Coast. If the tanker traffic is going to increase even more than sevenfold, there will be greater anxiety amongst those who are opposed to increased tanker traffic. We have said all along: This is a risk too great."

This does not sound like good news for Kinder Morgan. Even so, I see some weaknesses in the argument. If there really is no demand for the increased volume of the TMEP, then what do the BC greens have to worry about? The fact of the matter is if the TMEP is built, the crude oil buyers will come hence the Field of Dreams reference. A Kinder Morgan spokesperson stated in an e-mail the company saw no need to update the tanker numbers because they have no "bearing on future demand or future projections, which was what the NEB was considering. Today's numbers or past numbers aren't an indication of future use, but simply used to illustrate, on average, current operations."

I agree with Kinder Morgan here. Nonetheless, it does give more ammunition to the opposition. Furthermore, with the political party vehemently opposed to the TMEP taking control in the next few weeks, the uncertainty regarding the project has increased. This is definitely one of the causes of the recent selloff. The next is the dismal state of the oil market.

Crude Oil hits 7 month low

Crude oil just hit a 7-month low just as it should be hitting seasonal highs.

Source: cnbc.com

There has been much discussion regarding whether crude oil prices materially impact Kinder Morgan's bottom line. The company promotes the fact it has solid "toll road" contracts in place which shield the company from commodity price volatility. Nonetheless, the stock does seemingly have some correlation to the price of crude oil. It may have to do with market participant's faith in the company's ability for continued cash flow growth. If an extended oil glut is upon us, some of the company's growth prospects may be diminished. This is not good news. The third issue I see is the fact the stock is technically broken at present.

Technical status

The stock is currently locked into a steep downtrend.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

The stock recently showed some signs of life on the back of several positive developments. Nonetheless, the rebound was short lived and the downtrend has continued. Even so, I posit we are closer to the bottom than the top. The point of maximum pessimism is close at hand. The following are the upside catalysts that could turn the stock around.

Upside catalysts

Several recent events have occurred that may account for the recent bounce in the stock. Positive events for Kinder Morgan are as follows:

Successfully pulled off the IPO of Canadian assets.

Prime Minister Trudeau came out and reiterated his approval and the importance of the Trans Mountain expansion.

A dividend double is still on the table. I believe a significant dividend increase is still in the cards. The successful IPO of Canadian assets, recent joint ventures, and positive balance sheet moves have made this possible.

The Bottom Line

Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. When market panic creates opportunities to buy stock in solid companies with sound prospects, hopefully you have dry powder and take advantage. There are significant catalysts for growth for Kinder Morgan at present.

Nonetheless, the downward spiral the stock is caught in may not be over. Even so, Templeton does state the time to buy is at the point of maximum pessimism. We may not be there yet, but I assert we are darn close. The announcement of a dividend increase will be the catalyst for a trend reversal. If you have a high risk tolerance, now may be a good time to start a small position. If you have a low risk tolerance I would suggest waiting until the trend reverses. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

