Applied Materials: Good Time To Double Down

Applied Materials' (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock is a good investment right now for both value and growth investors, especially with the recent price dip. In the past two weeks, the market has fallen quite a bit with the Nasdaq leading the fall. There was a minor correction in the markets which resulted in the Nasdaq being pummeled. However, I believe that while there is a shining gem in the Nasdaq which was already undervalued even before the sell off we experienced. Last month, I gave Applied Materials' stock a strong buy rating after they posted another record shattering quarter. The stock rallied afterwards but has given back all of it's gains since their second quarter earnings beat. The tech selloff has created a great opportunity for investors to buy into a undervalued and high growth company.

AMAT data by YCharts

Second quarter earnings were able to exceed all analyst expectations by a long shot. Revenue grew 44 percent year over year with earnings per share growing 144 percent year over year. Guidance for the third quarter also exceeded analyst expectations. The quarter was phenomenal in every aspect. This is the sixth quarter where Applied Materials has been able to beat analyst expectations and the fourth consecutive quarter of record breaking EPS and revenue growth. With EPS growth in the triple digits and revenue growth at double digits, Applied Materials is a great growth stock to pick.

However, as of Monday, Applied Materials' stock price is barely up one percent since reporting second quarter earnings. It makes no logical sense that another record shattering quarter, which exceeded all analyst expectations, would only result in the value of the company going up one percent. Unless, the company already has a lot of growth priced in like other most other semiconductor companies.

DCF Model Source

This is definitely not the case though. Applied Materials is only trading at a p/e ratio of 18.1, below the semiconductor industry p/e ratio average. Applied Materials is also trading at a fair price relative to future cash flows. I think it is safe to say that Applied Materials is an exception in what is considered by many to be a "overvalued stock market." Many people are saying that the valuations for tech companies especially are too high which has resulted in the Nasdaq, which is more weighted towards tech stocks, to suffer the most in market sell offs. Applied Materials is listed in the Nasdaq. However, Applied Materials is not overvalued, they are not trading at high P/E ratios and should not have dropped so much in the past two weeks.

AMAT PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Applied Materials stock also generally has positive analyst ratings with the majority of analysts saying the stock is a buy. The average target price is also $50.45 suggesting that the market is still anticipating that their is still upside to Applied Materials stock.

Technicals

AMAT data by YCharts

The 50-day moving average of 42.75 is a critical support level for Applied Materials. Currently, Applied Materials' trades at a price of $43.49 at the time this is being written. If the $43 level does not hold, it will be important to see if the $42.75 support zone holds. So far, Applied Materials has bounced off of $43 and is currently holding strong. This seems like the perfect opportunity to buy shares.

Conclusion

The recent tech sell offs have hit Applied Materials shareholders hard causing the stock to be down over 6 percent in the past two weeks. However, this is not a bad thing for everyone necessarily. It gives people the chance to open a long position at a discount price. Applied Materials, even before the selloff, was fundamentally undervalued so the recent Nasdaq sell off just made the bargain even better. Investors also will sleep soundly knowing that Applied Materials has a consistent history of posting exceptional revenue and earnings growth. With an attractive valuation and impressive earnings, Applied Materials is still a strong buy.