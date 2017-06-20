Announcing The Launch Of The Stock & Gold Market Report

Subscribe Now and you also get immediate access to my favorite junior resource stock, the only gold miners to own right now, weekly stock & gold market updates, and more.

I am flexible: I call 'em like I see 'em. Right now I am very bullish on stocks and cautious on gold miners.

Tech stocks and emerging markets are two of the most promising sectors in the ongoing bull market right now. Tech stocks have tremendous rising momentum, even though their valuations seem high to many people. Emerging market stocks offer outstanding value, and they have been building up momentum of their own as well.

In the Stock & Gold Market Report, I show you my best idea to combine the booming momentum of tech stocks with the outstanding bargain valuations of emerging market stocks. The article, "The Best Way To Profit On Tech Stocks & Emerging Markets Right Now", describes two investments that I expect to strongly outperform even the bullish Powershares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) for the rest of 2017 and the beginning of 2018.

My Track Record On Gold Miners

On my website Dr. Strangemarket, back in November 2015 I made the call "Buy Gold Now: High Reward, Low Risk" when gold (SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)) was down at $1,070/ounce. In December 2015 I made the call "Gold Boom 2016: The 3 Stocks You Must Own" when gold miner stocks were at extreme lows, right before the explosive bull market of early 2016.

Then in the summer of 2016, I told readers to hedge their bets by taking profits on some silver and gold miner stocks. In July 2016 I wrote "Take Profits On Silver Wheaton" to lock in a +86% profit in 6 months. On Seeking Alpha in July 2016 I also recommended taking profits on Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEMKT:AXU) and on Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEMKT:PZG).

On Seeking Alpha, my stock picks have made big profits through the twists and turns of the gold miners market in 2016 and 2017. In October 2016, I recommended Exeter Resource Corp. (NYSEMKT:XRA) at $1.10/share -- in March 2017 Goldcorp (GG) acquired them at a premium and I recommended selling at $1.86/share for a +69% profit in 5 months. In November 2016, I recommended tiny Redstar Gold (OTCQB:RGCTF), and in February 2017 I knew when to get out with a +13% profit in 2.5 months before the stock price turned down again.

I'm not perfect. I stayed long many gold miner stocks in the summer of 2016. But I know how to reduce risk and cut some losses when necessary. In November 2016 I cautioned readers about International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEMKT:THM), to protect investors from a 25% decline since then.

Three weeks ago, I cautioned readers to take profits on high-flying Nighthawk Gold (OTC:MIMZF). In the few short weeks since then, the stock has declined over 15%, and its main listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange is down 20% in that time.

My View Now: Stocks Are Bullish, Gold Miners Are Shaky

As you can see, I am flexible, and I call 'em like I see 'em. Right now, what I see is the broader stock market is strong and bullish, but gold miners have become shaky. I explain my concerns about the direction of the gold miners market with many charts and analysis in this recent article.

Readers will note that gold miners such as the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) recently failed to break through the resistance of the 200-day moving average and declined sharply again last week. My recent articles warned and cautioned readers to watch out for this shakiness in the gold miners market.

The broader stock market is strong right now. As I wrote recently, world markets actually went through a stealth bear market in 2014-2016, so now "We're In A 1-Year Bull Market, Not An 8-Year Bull Market".

Therefore, right now I think it makes sense to reduce your exposure to gold miners. In an article in the Stock & Gold Market Report, you will find details about the only few gold miners I recommend holding onto right now. This will give us some protection in the event of an unexpected market crash and gold boom, while avoiding serious ongoing losses if stocks rise and gold miners struggle as I expect.

Of course, if and when the tide turns and gold miners become bullish again, I will know when and how to get back into the sector, and my experience over the past two years gives me a very good insight into which junior gold miners to buy again in such a scenario.

Weekly Market Reports & Stock Picks For Maximum Gains

There are two things you need to know to make big profits in the stock market: Which sectors to focus on, and which stocks to buy in those sectors. The Stock & Gold Market Report is dedicated precisely to these two things.

To guide you on which sectors to focus on, I provide a weekly market report showing and analyzing the big trends in the stock market and the gold miners market. The analysis will look at the price trends and the critical 200-day moving average trends. I will analyze charts of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and GDX and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), how they perform vs. each other, and how they perform vs. the US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and vs. the US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN). A strong market should have a bullish trend on its own and vs. both a bullish dollar and a bearish dollar.

And most importantly, the Stock & Gold Market Report provides you with stock picks to maximize your gains in stock bull markets and in gold miner bull markets.

I focus on finding the hottest sectors to get into - whether that be a type of stock on the U.S. market, or a particular country on the global market. And then I analyze and find the small cap and micro cap stocks that will make the biggest maximum gains as investors get bullish on these sectors.

Regular readers know that I research long-term price history and ratios that most people don't know about and that don't show up on standard financial charts. I do a deep analysis of the whole picture before I make my conclusions and present my recommendations.

The Basics: Building A Portfolio From The Ground Up

My service will also offer a regular feature: "The Basics: Building A Portfolio From The Ground Up". In it I will show you:

The 4 Basic Asset Groups of a Well-Balanced Portfolio

The Right Allocation Sizes For The 4 Basic Asset Groups

How Your Nephew Should Invest His First $15,000

Where To Invest Your Next $5,000 - Monthly Feature

The idea of this feature will be to explain, step by step, a sensible and logical approach to building a portfolio from the very beginning.

It will be useful not only to people who are just starting out with their investing - it will also be useful to more experienced investors to compare and review their own portfolios, to make sure you haven't left anything out.

Finally, it is designed to be the kind of basic sound advice that you can pass along to your kids or nieces & nephews as they begin investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ,PHYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.