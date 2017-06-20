Duke And Its Relative Valuation

The outlook for utilities has become increasingly positive, although it's quite possible investors hit the breaks when the second half of the year begins. Two key items, tax reform and a potential third short-term interest rate hike, may cause a setback in utility stocks. Additionally, the valuations of these names are also becoming quite high, but are still below that of the broader equity market. Thus, I think there's still a bit of room to run for utility stocks, Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in particular, but that the trend could reverse in the second half of the year as the fundamental situation regarding tax reform and rising interest rates begins to develop.

Source: Biz Journals

Duke Energy Nearly Fair Valued

When hedging, investors normally default to a few quick trades: gold, utilities, and stable dividend stocks. More complex hedges involve other asset classes, like shorting S&P 500 futures in the desired proportion to a multi-asset class portfolio. As Duke Energy trends higher, I think the one thing investors are going to start to be come concerned with is the company's valuation. I believe they'll compare it to the broader market, as gauged by any core proxy like the S&P 500. Below is a table of core ratios valuation investors should concern themselves with.

Source: Derived From Capital IQ

As we can see in the table above, on an EV/Sales Basis, Duke is above the mean by 1.1x. A 5x EV/Sales isn't anything to be too concerned about, however, as there are several peers of Duke's that have higher multiples. Here, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) have substantially higher multiples.

EV/EBITDA is certainly an important multiple to look at as it is one of the most widely used valuation multiples. Here, Duke is sitting above the mean again, this time at 10.5x, with Duke's multiple being 11x. Less than half a turn higher is also not something to be concerned about. However, a sub-10x EV/EBITDA in this comparable pool looks like a safer bet. As for EV/EBIT, the rationale changes. Here, Duke has a below average multiple, indicating relative undervaluation. Duke's EV/EBIT is 17.8x, while the peer average is 18.3x. These aren't huge differences, so it's tough to say that Duke is actually undervalued, as the margin of safety is quite small, here.

On a P/E basis, which is what investors will initially focus on, Duke is relatively undervalued. Duke's P/E is 22.3x, which compared to the peer average of 23.4x, is over a turn lower and helpful in justifying a continued uptrend. Thankfully, they're not anywhere near American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP), who has a 50.6x P/E, but this was a large anomaly in the comparable pool and, as such, can be disregarded. Removing that data point, the new peer average becomes 19.9x and Duke is relatively overvalued. In an attempt to try and provide more perspective, the S&P 500's current P/E is 25.73x, which is well above that of Duke's. It's also well above the comparable pool's average, signaling that, compared to the broader market, these stocks still have room to run.

While valuation is obviously important, at some point investors disregard this information and play into the fundamentals. It is only after the fundamentals have seen a resolution that valuation, if high, prevents new entrants into the stock. Thus, perhaps there are two things to consider as core drivers of utility stocks over the short-term that investors should consider. They are tax reform and interest rate increases.

Beginning with the latter, the Federal reserve just raised rates for the third time in six months this past week and it's possible we receive the third rate hike of 2017 later this year. Right now, Fed Funds futures are pricing in a potential December 2017 hike. These short-term rate increases are a negative for utilities, who often are leveraged or carry a significant amount of floating-rate debt. Additionally, refinancing costs will increase. As for the second factor, tax reform is something that could really begin to pick up steam in the second half of the year. Duke previously indicated that the effect of tax reform on the company would be flat to slightly negative, so there's not much of a company-specific impact. Rather, it's a negative factor for utilities as a whole because investors are going to be more enticed to take on positions in riskier stocks, rather than keep on a hedge because they know those riskier stocks will have a higher level of earnings to justify rising valuations.

Impressive Performance From DUK

Duke's performance can be categorized as both stable and consistent in that the uptrend has very few prolonged pullbacks; however, right now, Duke's stock is overbought and that's of course a cause for concern. The SPDR Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) is also overbought. Yet, figuring that relative to the broader market, these stocks still have room to run, I see no reason why Duke can't hit a $90 price target before investors seriously reconsider the valuation. Duke is really in uncharted territory, but trying to call a top on this stock, let alone any stock, is a fool's game.

I think that if you're long Duke already, that you stay long until you see signs of the trend going against you. A retracement down to where the 200 DMA is would be a notable move by the market and a decent exit point. Also, considering that this is a great dividend stock with a near 4% yield, perhaps if and when the trend begins to turn that investors trim the position rather than sell outright. Keeping a lower allocation to a utility hedge in a portfolio through an uncertain political environment is certainly not the worst idea.

Source: StockCharts

Additionally, the low volatility is something that must really be focused on. With equity markets at all-time highs, it's important to not keep a lead foot on the pedal and rather take some risk off the table. Volatility has been rolling off in Duke's stock, now just near 10% annualized, well below the trailing two-year average volatility of 21.49% annualized. It's interesting to note that as Duke's volatility rolls off, the return of Duke's stock becomes less positive, as indicated by the small 0-2% shifts each day. The point here is that with a near 4% yield, low volatility helps this stock to be a portfolio staple in that investors can buy, reinvest the dividends, and not worry about the position until a quarterly rebalancing.

Source: NYU Volatility Lab

Conclusion

After taking a look at the comparable valuation for Duke Energy, it's possible that, within the utility sector, Duke is undervalued. However, certain ratios would point against this, like EV/Sales and P/E, if excluding outliers. If Duke continues to trend up, in accord with the utility sector, then it'll become expensive and this hedge will make less and less sense. Additionally, two key fundamental factors - tax reform and rising interest rates - could begin to reverse the current trend of the stock, which has persisted for nearly seven months now.

