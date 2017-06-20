Valeant: Let's Talk Pipeline And Value

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) stock has seen some heavy swings in the last few months. It seems that all analysis offered by writers and analysts is focused on EBITDA /EV and sum of the parts within current businesses based on current sales. When looking at other specialty pharmaceutical companies a large portion of their value resides in their product/drug pipeline.

For this article we will take a look at Valeant's short term pipeline with a focus on products that are a part of the "core business" (Dermatology, Eyecare, GI) moving forward.

This chart below shows the pipeline for Salix, the two interesting items on here would be the Rifaximin (Xifaxan) formulated for Crohn's disease and SAN-300.

The new formulations for Xifaxan will extend Valeant's patent protection on the product from 2022 to 2029 as per Valeant presentations.

SAN-300 is a drug where Phase 2 result read-out should be expected shortly. This product was a part of the Salix portfolio and purchased originally from Santarus. A press release from 2011 from Santarus states that:

"We believe SAN-300 represents a novel approach to autoimmune and inflammatory disease therapy with potential applicability in multiple diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis and organ transplantation."

If successful this drug could have a place in very large markets worldwide and I have not seen it mentioned by any analysts.

Further on Valeant's website the company shows the late stage pipeline, the majority of these products are focusing on the markets of eye care and dermatology (particularly psoriasis and acne).

The key thing to remember is that this chart does not show the large product releases in the consumer and over-the-counter portfolio.

As the company does not have sufficient information in regards to consumer product launches (primarily in the area of eye care and Bausch + Lomb brand) it is difficult to determine the exact market penetration that can be offered by these products. That being said, the global contact lens + solution market alone is expected to reach $14.8 Billion by 2022.

I have created a chart below showing the target indications and market sizes for the pipeline products that are available to the public:

Indication Market Size ($B) Source Valeant Pipeline Glaucoma + Ocular Hypertension $4.4 by 2023 Link Vyzulta Ocular Inflammation $7 by 2017 Link Loteprednol Gel Acne $4.5 by 2025 Link IDP-121, IDP-120, IDP-126 Psoriasis $13.3 by 2024 Link Siliq, IDP-122, IDP-118, IDP-123, SAN-300 Crohns $4.20 by 2022 Link New Xifaxan Rheumatoid Arthritis $34.60 by 2020 Link SAN-300 $68 Billion USD

With some products taking more potential market space (like Vyzulta) and some not developing or having mediocre efficacy profiles, you can make your own assumptions in regards to potential market share.

A few scenarios for you to think about in the above list.

Valeant products can capture by 2025 (with new products alone):

5% market share $3.4B

10% market share $6.8B

20% market share $13.6B

The important thing to note is that this does not include the contact lens + solution + consumer products (vitamins etc.) at all. This also does not include potential growth in current products such as Xifaxan and Oral Relistor.

Valeant had the following table in it's 2016 Q4 results slide earlier this year.

It is important to note that the chart I created above does not include market size segments and sales potentials for the following items mentioned on the 2017 R&D catalysts slide:

enVista Trifocal Lens

New Material (Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Device)

Teneo (Excimer Laser)

Bausch + Lomb ULTRA Extended Wear

Luminesse

Thermage

Vitesse

Stellaris*

Bausch + Lomb ULTRA for Astigmatism*

Ner1006 (Plenvue)

*indicates a launched product

With the information given to us by Valeant management, you are able to look at potential positive catalysts (short term news releases) in 2017 + 2018. As well as start to create some introductory revenue models for 2018 and beyond.

Many articles and analysts often look at only EBITDA/EV calculations or Sum-of-the-Parts analysis which do not accurately depict/value Valeant's pipelines. It is important to remember that when looking at specialty pharmaceutical companies book value is not a good indicator of future earnings or enterprise value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.