Dirty Thirty

A line has been crossed. For only the third time in U.S. stock market history, the CAPE for the S&P 500 Index has crossed above 30. Perhaps we are living in a new world today where valuations no longer matter. But I remain inclined to believe otherwise for a few important reasons.

The CAPE

The cyclically adjusted price to earnings ratio, or CAPE, is a valuation metric for the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) made famous by Robert Shiller from Yale University. The metric takes the real price on the S&P 500 Index and measures it against its real earnings per share over a historical ten year time period. This is done to smooth out the volatility of earnings in the market that may take place at any given point in time.

It should be noted that the CAPE metric is not intended to serve as a predictor of major market inflection points. As a result, the fact that the CAPE has crossed 30 does not mean that a bear market is going to start tomorrow, next year or three years from now. Instead, it is designed to provide a gauge on expected future returns on the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV). For historically, when the CAPE has been low, future returns on the S&P 500 Index over the subsequent five, ten and twenty year periods have been above average. Conversely, when the CAPE has been high, future stock market returns have been below average. And given that most investors have (or at least claim that they have) long-term time horizons, monitoring the CAPE is important in determining what types of returns one should reasonably expect from the stock market benchmark index over a good portion of your future investment time horizon.

Now before going any further, I know some proclaim that the CAPE is no longer as relevant as it once was as a predictor of long-term future stock market (NYSEARCA:VOO) returns. I have studied and argued both sides of the argument for years and continue to come down on the side of it still being highly relevant. If nothing else, the topic may serve as a point of lively debate in the comment section.

Dirty Thirty

The following is a chart of the CAPE dating back to 1881. Over the past 137 years of stock market history, the CAPE has averaged 16.76 and ranged anywhere between 10 and 25 at any given point in time along the way. During the technology bubble, the CAPE surged beyond the 25 level for the first time since the late 1920s. And since the bursting of the technology bubble, the CAPE has remained toward the higher end of the range. But in recent months, the CAPE has made another surge to the sky. And at its current reading of 30.06, it has not only crossed the thirty line for the third time in history, but it is now more than +2 standard deviations above its long-term historical average.

OK. Big flipping deal, you might say. This time is different, the world has changed, so why should I care that the CAPE has risen above 30 today? Maybe all of these things are true. Maybe a 30 reading on the CAPE is the new 16.76. But I'll need to see a stock market working on its own without the prop of central bank asset purchases and persistently easy monetary policy focused precisely on inflating and maintaining higher asset prices for a good while before I am willing to draw any definitive conclusions that the traditional rules that governed the CAPE are now dead. Until then, I have to trust that 137 years of collective stock market history have established enough of a precedent to respect in the meantime.

So what can a CAPE north of 30 tell us? The past two times it took place, it did not bode well for future stock market returns.

The first time the CAPE rose above thirty was in August 1929. Of course, the stock market peaked one month later, crashed two months later, and the rest was history from there. But once again, the CAPE is not intended to predict an imminent market peak. Instead, the more significant takeaway from the CAPE crossing 30 at the time was the following. Over the next five years, from August 1929, the cumulative return on the stock market was negative. Decidedly negative as a matter of fact at -70% on a nominal basis and -61% on a real basis. Such returns over a five year period work decidedly against what most investors are seeking to achieve with their retirement portfolios.

But what about the second instance when the CAPE crossed 30. This took place in June 1997. And highlighting the fact that a CAPE reading above 30 means nothing in predicting a stock market peak, the S&P 500 Index proceeded to scream higher for the next three years before finally peaking with the CAPE reaching as high as over 44 in December 1999, which was a +5 standard deviation event at the time. But what did the CAPE tell us at the time in mid-1997? That the cumulative stock market returns over the next five years would be negative both on a nominal and real basis. The higher the CAPE rose above 30 as the tech bubble (NYSEARCA:XLK) spiraled higher, the more measurable the future five-year return on the S&P 500 Index became, reaching as high as -30% at its peaks. And this was in a market environment where the Fed still had all of the tools to aggressively flood the markets with liquidity once the mania finally ended.

A second point about the CAPE being above 30 is arguably just as unsettling if not more so for many investors today. For it was not only stock price returns that turned decidedly negative over a future five-year returns perspective. But it was also dividends (NYSEARCA:SDY) that turned negative over these same five year forward time periods.

For example, during the late 1920s episode, dividends were cut by more than half over the subsequent five year period after the CAPE crossed the 30 line. And during the tech bubble era, while nominal dividends held generally flat over the subsequent five year period, real dividends contracted by as much as -10% over the next five years after the CAPE rose past 30. This outcome is particularly notable for dividend growth investors that depend on steadily increasing dividends over time in many cases to support retirement and other income needs.

Now one could counter these points about the CAPE crossing 30 by focusing on the fact that we only have a sample of two to reference. And indeed, only two past instances is an insufficient sample size to draw any definitive conclusions. But given the fact that even dropping the CAPE to a measurably lower reading of 25 still leaves us with a sample size of two highlights the rarefied air in which the stock market is operating today. Moreover, even if one were to examine future stock market returns when the CAPE had entered into the 20 to 25 range prior to the craziness that has come with the triple headed tech/housing/stock mania since the turn of the millennium nearly two decades ago now, we find future return results over a subsequent five year period that are measurably below average.

In The Dunes Of The CAPE

OK. So the S&P 500 Index is now sporting a CAPE of 30. And history has shown through limited data points that expected stock market returns (NYSEARCA:DIA) and dividend growth (NYSEARCA:DVY) over the subsequent five year period is poor. What exactly is an investor to do with this information?

Sell? Absolutely not. If you have a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy, you would be completely undermining your disciplined investment approach by getting out of the stock market (NASDAQ:QQQ). You might dial back your stock weightings on the margin, but such discussions are not about whether to sell your stocks or not. Instead, they are about how to manage the risk associated with your stock allocations. And whether investors like it or not and despite what current volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) readings might be suggesting, the risks associated with your stock allocations are already elevated and rising with each new point added to the price of the S&P 500 Index.

So what to do then? The key is the following. Although it certainly has been in recent years thanks to the endless generosity of global central bankers, stock market investing is not supposed to be easy. While passive investing is all the rage in 2017, the future stock market environment is likely to require much harder work to generate gains. In fact, this task may be made particularly difficult going forward as a give back to how easy things have been for so long since the crisis (mean reversion can be a real pain!).

Thus, in order to succeed in such an environment going forward, investors are going to increasingly need to rely on active management and do their homework to continue generating positive returns and capturing further dividend increases. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, as investors should be rewarded for their extra hard work at the end of the day. And those willing to put in the extra time will be able to realize continued success going forward. For just because the overall stock market may be going down with flat to negative dividend growth does not mean this is necessarily true for all of the individual stocks that make up the market. Some will do quite well in this regard just as they have during the past two episodes. The key is to find them along the way.

In the meantime, the stock market party rages on, so enjoy it while it lasts!

DIY Investing Summit 2017 - Special Online Event on June 27-28: Please join us for the Mid-Year DIY Investor Summit coming up soon in late June. Seeking Alpha has partnered with Brian Bain from Investor In The Family once again to bring together nine top investors to share their best strategies and investments for finishing strong in 2017. I am honored to be taking part in this latest Summit with a group of leading contributors that includes Brad Thomas, Bret Jensen, J Mintzmyer, William Koldus, Mark Hibben, Ian Bezek, Lawrence Fuller and Double Dividend Stocks.

Free registration for this special online event starting on Tuesday, June 27 is now open. Please click on the link below if you are interested in registering and learning more.

Learn More & Register For The Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit

Thanks and I look forward to meeting up at the Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocations strategy.