Teladoc To Acquire Best Doctors For Medical Network And Analytics

I view the deal as a definite medium-term positive, notwithstanding the rich price TDOC is paying.

The deal combines Teladoc's telehealth capabilities with Best Doctors' network and healthcare analytics to make a compelling offering for cost- and quality-conscious health systems.

Best Doctors has created a network of over 50,000 medical experts and related analytics tools for decision support.

Telehealth company Teladoc wants to acquire Best Doctors for $440 million in cash and stock.

Telehealth technology company Teladoc (TDOC) has announced an agreement to acquire medical network analytics firm Best Doctors for $440 million in cash and stock.

Best Doctors has created a worldwide network of over 50,000 medical practitioners combined with a decision support toolset.

The acquisition adds this network and analytics combination to TDOC’s telehealth system and should make for a very compelling offering to healthcare delivery and payment systems focused on increased efficiency and improved patient outcomes.

Boston, Massachusetts-based Best Doctors was founded in 1989 to create a medical doctor network to foster collaboration and improved diagnoses and treatment of patients.

Management is headed by CEO Peter McClennen, who has been with the company since 2015 and was previously President Population Health Management at Allscripts (MDRX) from 2013 to 2015.

Best Doctors has created a network of over 50,000 medical experts between more than 450 medical specialties and located in every major region of the world.

Added to that network, Best Doctors has developed data analytics capabilities that provide physicians with decision support tools to assist in diagnosis and prescriptive care.

The company raised at least $65 million private investment from investors including Brown Brothers Harriman and Nippon Life Insurance Company of Japan.

Teladoc is paying $440 million in upfront consideration, comprised of $375 million in cash and $65 million in stock.

As of Teladoc’s March 31, 2017, 10-Q, the company had $196 million in cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities, and total liabilities of $42.4 million.

The company has secured $360 million in financing from Jefferies Finance and Jefferies Group to fund the cash portion of the deal.

Best Doctors posted $92.2 million in 2016 revenues, so the deal represents a Price/Sales multiple of 4.77x.

A basket of publicly-held healthcare information companies as aggregated by the NYU Stern Revenue Multiples by Sector data (January 2017) indicated a multiple of 3.29x, so the valuation appears to provide Best Doctors with a 42% valuation premium vs. the basket of comparables.

Teladoc says that it aims to build ‘a platform that is designed the be the connective tissue of the virtual healthcare ecosystem’ by enabling patients to communicate with a licensed doctor over the telephone, mobile app or web in under 10 minutes.

As Teladoc stated in the deal announcement,

Teladoc will marry its award-winning technology, industry-leading engagement capabilities, and robust, scalable platform with Best Doctors’ world-renowned network of medical experts, analytics expertise, patient decision-support, and regional expertise on a global scale. The newly combined company offers a highly differentiated suite of virtual care delivery solutions for a broad range of market segments, spanning the full spectrum of employers to health plans and health systems. Furthermore, Teladoc will now develop and deploy global expansion plans, meeting a broader spectrum of care needs outside the U.S.

While Best Doctors is currently operating at a net loss, TDOC expects Best Doctors to generate $2.2 million Adjusted EBITDA (Not GAAP) for 1Q 2017.

With the deal expected to close in July 2017, TDOC management reaffirmed its 2Q 2017 guidance, but said as ‘part of its second quarter earnings report, after the expected close of this transaction, Teladoc will provide an updated full-year 2017 financial outlook and guidance for the combined company after completing valuation and related purchase accounting considerations regarding Best Doctors.’

So, as of now, we don’t know the expected financial impact of the acquisition, although it is fair to say it is a major deal, perhaps even transformative for TDOC in that it adds a significant doctor network and analytics capability to TDOC’s existing telehealth offerings.

While existing investors are pushing TDOC’s stock down 6% on the announcement, I’m more bullish on the prospect of the deal.

Combining telehealth with a 50,000-strong medical network and marrying those two assets with decision support tools appears to be a compelling story that will assist TDOC is cross-selling the combined entity’s capabilities to health systems looking to improve efficiency.

TDCO is a leader in telehealth solutions and now has the ‘distribution’ and knowledge-base of Best Doctors to leverage.

I view the deal as a medium-term positive for TDOC.

