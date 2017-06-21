Exxon Mobil: Value Trade Or Trap?

It has been a busy couple of months for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and the oil markets. Several recent developments indicate we could be in for a prolonged oil glut. Accordingly, Exxon's stock is trading down nearly 10% year-to-date and trading just a few percentage points off its 52-week lows. Nevertheless, the stock's PEG ratio of less than 1 indicates the stock is severely undervalued at present. In the following piece we determine whether the steep discount in Exxon Mobil's shares represents a value trade or trap for concerned current and prospective shareholders.

Value Trade Vs. Trap

You have to buy low to sell high and Exxon Mobil is down significantly. The question is… Does Exxon Mobil represent a value trade or trap?

A value trap is a stock that appears to be a bargain based on fundamentals but has no future catalyst for recovery. The stock traps investors when they buy into the company at low prices and the stock never improves. Sometimes stocks are down for good reason. Sector, industry or company specific headwinds may be so strong and prevalent the company may never recover. In the following sections we will perform a review of Exxon Mobil's current state of affairs to determine if the stock is a value trade or trap.

Recent performance

Exxon's stock has been trading sideways for the past few months, just a few percentage points off its 52-week lows.

Current Chart

With the price of oil trading at seven-month lows, this is no surprise.

Oil is down for a variety of reasons at present. The primary reason is I see the supply/demand situation not improving. According to CNBC.com, oil production across OPEC rose by about 336,100 barrels per day to 32.1 million bpd in May. The gains were led by big increases from Libya, Nigeria and Iraq. On top of this, U.S. production is up as well while demand has remained static.

Nonetheless, Exxon's integrated model greatly reduces its exposure to commodity price changes. Exxon's balanced and diversified portfolio of upstream, downstream and chemical business units vastly mitigates the company's commodity-related risk. This will allow the company to weather lower oil prices much better than most.

The cyclical strength in the company's downstream and chemicals segments highlights the resilience of Exxon Mobil's integrated business model. The integrated cash flows underpin the dividend and enable investment throughout the downcycle in the commodity. Another important point to remember is Exxon Mobil takes the dividend very seriously and has achieved dividend aristocrat status.

The dividend is safe

Exxon Mobil can weather the downturn in oil prices even if prices sink to $40 per barrel. The main concern for dividend growth investors is the growth, safety and security of the dividend and the financial wherewithal of the company in question. Exxon Mobil fits that bill. The company has grown the dividend for 34 years straight. The current yield is 3.72%. The annual payout amounts to $3.00 per share.

Something has got to give

I submit the odds of a major geopolitical event have increased greatly with the election of President Trump. This may lead to a return of oil's risk premium. Over the past few years, it seems to me the markets have become desensitized to geopolitical unrest and terror attacks. Nevertheless, with the recent tumult in Syria and the new issues with North Korea something has got to give. That is what makes Exxon's stock a valuable safe-haven play.

The Bottom Line

Exxon Mobil is the best-positioned oil and gas major to navigate the latest oil price shock. The three primary reasons are Exxon Mobil's integrated model, financial wherewithal, and vision. Exxon has bounced off its 52-week lows and is now trading slightly above support at the 50-day sma. On top of this, the oil giant is a dividend aristocrat that has proven itself through the test of time. Exxon Mobil offers a unique safe-haven play which makes the stock a "never sell" in my book. I submit Exxon Mobil's stock represents a value trade, not trap at this juncture. I'm long Exxon and looking to add at this level. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and consult an investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

