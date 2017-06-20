Bemis: The Share Price Fall Provides An Opportunity

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) has fallen 2.5% since its Q1 earnings were released on April 27. The packaging firm reported EPS of $0.58, which missed estimates by $0.07, and revenues of $995.4 million which missed estimates by $4.6 million. As the chart shows, it has fallen 7.0% in the past year and is currently trading in the mid-$40 range.

This decline has led Zacks Research to ponder if it is time for investors to dump Bemis, opining that:

The operating environment remains challenged currently, highlighted by anemic end-market volumes, particularly processed foods and higher plastic resin costs.

However, this ignores the steady profitability of Bemis as shown in its revenue and net income figures for the 2012-2016 period.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 4.58 billion 173.80 million 2013 4.48 billion 212.60 million 2014 4.34 billion 191.10 million 2015 4.07 billion 239.30 million 2016 4.00 billion 236.20 million

Though the revenue figures have declined each year, the drop is hardly steep, and the net income figures are solid overall. Moreover, Bemis remains a Dividend Aristocrat, even if it was removed from the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat index (BATS:NOBL) on the grounds that its market capitalization - which is now $4.19 billion - is better suited to the S&P Midcap 400 (NYSEARCA:MDY), where it was moved to. That has not stopped Bemis from being able to pay its shareholders consecutively rising dividends, which it has done since 1984 - a 33-year record.

Moreover, Bemis retains the two aspects that made it a company that is capable of rewarding shareholders for so long: it still possesses the extensive distribution network and supply chain comprised of sixty facilities in 11 countries - an infrastructure that was built up since the company's founding in 1858,; and it is still committed to packaging quality - food packaging that maintains freshness, and healthcare packaging which maintains sterility, to take but two examples. While the share price may have changed, the competitive advantages which Bemis possesses have not.

Shareholders can now pick up Bemis shares in the mid-$40 range at a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a forward P/E ratio of 16.03 and offering a dividend yield of 2.64% with a sustainable payout ratio of 47.50% that will ensure the dividend payments are likely to continue consecutively rising. Given that the stock is currently trading 5.15% above its 52-week low and 14.95% below its 52-week high, its current P/E ratio and forward P/E ratio are below its five-year average P/E ratio of 20.07, and its current dividend yield is above its five-year average yield of 2.57%, it's safe to say that investors have an opportunity to acquire Bemis cheaply due to unfavorable - and unjustified - views on the stock at this time.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.