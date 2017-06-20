Under Armour: The Bigger It Gets, The Slower It Grows

After more than 25 consecutive quarters of 20%-plus revenue growth, the Under Armour (NYSE:UA) growth engine is showing its first signs of halting. While it's easy to understand the headwinds impacting the company, it's more difficult to forecast where UA's future growth will come from. In this article, we will explore what we believe will be the driver of the double-digit revenue growth for the next couple years. Also, we will discuss whether you should invest in the brand after its shares have more than halved in this past year.

Replicating the Successful U.S. Model Internationally

Clearly, Under Armour is a U.S. company that sells apparel as they both represent 78% and 67% of Q1 2017 revenues, respectively. However, North America sales are shrinking which is an alarming sign to investors as the remaining regions (22%) do not weight enough to mitigate fears. Nevertheless, International revenues managed to offset lackluster North American sales as total net revenues grew by +7% at $1.12 billion.

In fact, International biggest revenue contributors which are EMEA (9%) and Asia-Pacific (8%) grew at an impressive rate of 50%-plus. Let's recall that UA was able to grow revenues from $600 million to almost $5 billion in the last decade, which makes the company the only consumer brand in the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the S&P 500. This successful business model in the U.S. is just being replicated by the management at the International level and we believe the company will demonstrate its ability to be also successful overseas.

Source: Quarter-over-quarter company financials

Where We See Growth Coming From

We see growth coming from two segments. First, basketball, as Nike (NYSE:NKE) mentioned in its recent call, is in high demand mainly in emerging countries such as China, where U.S. sponsors are in a favorable situation thanks to their close ties with the NBA. Under Armour sponsorship to Stephen Curry from Golden States Warriors will definitely boost the Footwear (25% of net sales) category that the company is trying to expand. Indeed, the company is focusing on $100-plus footwear which will help improve its operating margins. The recent NBA playoffs victory is a positive news for UA as the brand will be under the spotlights even if the MVP nominated was a Nike sponsored player.

Second, women is a category where we expect a strong momentum as the category reached $1 billion in revenues last year. We think it's just the beginning of another success story as the collections differentiate from what the competition is currently offering. We believe women could add another $1.5 billion in sales until the company reaches its target of $10 billion in revenues.

DCF Model Indicates Further Upside

Before going into our forecast and DCF assumptions, we would like to talk about some elements that caught our attention in the latest quarterly report. First, cash from operations are growing much slower than net income at 0.7 times which could be an issue when CFO grows much slower than sales as the company might have changed its revenue recognition policy to record future revenues sooner.

Moreover, receivables grew higher than sales at 1.7 times, which is a first sign that the company has recorded bogus revenues. Finally, it's unclear whether the payables growth of +60% is justified, we understand that UA has delayed paying suppliers if accounts receivables were low this quarter but if we look at the seasonally of the company Q1 is a low season compare to peaks such as Q3 and Q4.

Let's return to the actual subject of our discounted cash flow model. By taking a conservative assumption of a CAGR of low mid-teens growth for the next five years, the company will reach sales of $10 billion. Also, by forecasting EBITDA to deteriorate to 9.4% by 2022 (currently at 11.7% for fiscal year 2016), UA will reach the $1 billion milestone by then. Capital expenditures will continue to represent about 5.8% of revenues and EV to EBITDA multiples will come to more reasonable levels at 18 times. In this scenario, the enterprise value of the company reaches $14 billion (including the discount coefficient on the free cash flow for each period until 2022). Hence, the DCF theoretical valuation price is $34, about +50% compared to today's share price.

Source: Genthod Global Wealth Management estimates

In conclusion, although the company has recently posted a deceleration in growth we continue to trust management expectations to reach sales growth of mid-teen percentage rate for the second half of 2017. We are confident this growth company is an attractive investment case as it's well-positioned to capture market share either from competitors or new markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UAA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.