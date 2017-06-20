The BP Statistical Review Of World Energy 2017

The BP 2017 stat review was published last week. Global Energy Graphed has hundreds of charts based on the BP data and these have now all been updated to include 2016 from the 2017 review. This is effectively an open thread where readers are invited to post their observations from the BP data. I will in turn produce a post on the main energy trends in a week or so. There are nine summary charts shown below.

(Note: This article was written jointly with Neil Mearns, who created the Global Energy Graphed chart database.)

Below I post a selection of some of the main summary graphs. Note that each year BP revise data from past reviews and our graphs use all the revised data as reported by BP 2017. The best way to navigate is via the drop down menu as illustrated above. The live charts are generated using Google Sheets. While we are eternally grateful to Google for providing this service, we are less grateful for them recently changing the formats, which means the charts are not as functional as they used to be. Hover the cursor over the chart to read the underlying data. The charts cannot be grabbed like png and jpg files, but you can make a copy using screen capture which on a Mac is cmd_shift_4.

By way of a brief summary for 2016:

Oil (C+C+NGL) was static

Gas was static

Coal continues to decline

Nuclear continues to recover

Hydroelectric continues to rise

Wind, solar and other renewables are all up

CO2 is trending sideways

Figure 1 A summary of Global Oil Production stacked by region.

Figure 2 A summary of Global Gas Production stacked by region.

Figure 3 A summary of Global Coal Production by region. The largest coal producer, by a distance, is China who’s production currently stands at just under 50% of total global production.

Figure 4 A summary of global nuclear consumption stacked by region.’Rest of World’ includes Brazil, Argentina, Iran and South Africa.

Figure 5 A summary of global hydroelectricity consumption stacked by region. China’s hydroelectricity generation started to rise dramatically after 2003 following the opening of the Three Gorges Dam, and as of 2015 China accounts for 28.5% of global hydroelectricity consumption.

Figure 6 A summary of global wind power consumption stacked by region. ‘Rest of World’ includes South America, Middle East and Africa.

Figure 7 A summary of global solar consumption stacked by region. ‘Rest of World’ includes South America, Middle East and Africa.

Figure 8

Figure 9 Global CO2 emissions by region.