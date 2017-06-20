Exxon Mobil And The Spectre Of Divestment

Investors who plan to hold Exxon Mobil for long periods of time should vigilantly monitor divestment campaigns targeting the company.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), the world's largest public oil and gas company remains a prime target for fossil-fuel divestment campaigns. Divestment, as a strategy used to effect political change, is increasingly used by influential institutions. The prospect of large-scale, institutional divestment makes Exxon Mobil an unattractive long-term investment.

Medium-Term Appeal of Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil continues to hold significant appeal for investors searching for a relatively stable income investment with regular dividend increases. Indeed, over the last 34 years, Exxon Mobil's dividend payment has grown by an average of 6.4% on an annual basis.

Source: ycharts.com

Apart from healthy dividend growth, Exxon Mobil has announced plans to initiate development of new oilfields which will ensure continued production well beyond 2020. Based on this analysis, Exxon Mobil remains an attractive investment for investors seeking steady dividend income. A prudent investor, however, would look beyond the factors highlighted above and would carefully assess the potential impact of fossil-fuel divestment.

Divestment

Divestment involves the selling of assets in order to achieve a political or social goal. Perhaps the most well-known instance of divestment is the international campaign which took place during the 1980s which encouraged divestment from South Africa in order to persuade the government to abandon racial apartheid.

Fossil-Fuel Divestment

Campaigns promoting divestment from companies like Exxon Mobil which produce fossil-fuels such as coal, oil, and gas have proliferated in recent years. Indeed, a University of Oxford study concluded that fossil-fuel divestment campaigns are growing faster than any past divestment campaign.

Source: Grist.org

It is important to note that fossil-fuel divestment occurs for financial as well as political reasons. It was revealed in 2015 that HSBC analysts warned clients that fossil-fuel investments could become increasingly risky as the world moves towards renewable energy.

Divestment from Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil has become the target of a concerted divestment campaign. In 2016, for example, the Rockefeller Family Fund announced that it would divest its multi-billion fund from all fossil-fuel investments. The announcement specifically referred to Exxon Mobil as a "morally reprehensible" corporation. More recently, on June 15th, 2017, Sweden's largest pension fund divested from multiple fossil-fuel companies including Exxon Mobil. The fund stated that the divestment was due to the companies' breach of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The Potential Effect of Divestment on Exxon Mobil

There is considerable debate over the effect of divestment on individual corporations. Several economists have speculated that initial downward pressure on share price caused by divestment rapidly dissipated as investors bought undervalued shares. Based on this view, fossil-fuel divestment would initially deflate Exxon Mobil's share price. Less virtuous investors would then quickly purchase the devalued shares, creating upward pressure. The net effect of this process is summed up neatly by Davies and Van Wesp who argue that "It is unlikely that any existing or previous divestment campaigns have produced any substantial effect on stock prices".

The potential effect of divestment on Exxon Mobil, however, is not as simple as the preceding analysis suggests. An additional factor which must be considered is the effect of long-term stigmatization. This article will first consider Exxon Mobil's medium-term capacity to withstand a divestment campaign. Next, the long-term threat posed by stigmatization will be explored.

Weathering the Divestment Storm

In order to determine Exxon Mobil's capacity to withstand a divestment campaign, it is essential to consider the company's ability to fund itself through its own profits and operational cash flows. As demonstrated by Davies and Van Wesp,

Low share prices can increase the cost of equity, but firms do not typically need to tap equity markets for capital.

A share price lowered temporarily by fossil-fuel is unlikely to cause significant harm to Exxon Mobil. Exxon Mobil strongly beat earnings expectations in the first quarter of 2017. Exxon Mobil has also positioned itself strongly for the medium-term future by adding production capacity and making significant new discoveries. In sum, Exxon Mobil's profits and operational cash flows mean that the company is unlikely to need to rely significantly on equity markets to raise capital. Therefore, fossil-fuel divestment poses a relatively low risk to the company in the medium-term.

Divestment as a Long-term Threat

It has been demonstrated that Exxon Mobil is likely able to withstand a concerted fossil-fuel divestment campaign in the medium-term. The long-term threat of divestment comes in the form of stigmatization of Exxon Mobil. Stigmatization, in this context, refers to widespread disapproval of fossil-fuel companies in the eyes of the public.

Popular divestment campaigns can brand a company such as Exxon Mobil as a risky investment and a target for climate policy reform. These factors can have substantial impacts on the viability of fossil-fuel companies. For example, governments could impose crippling regulations and carbon taxes on fossil-fuel companies in order to respond to public concerns. This type of development can threaten Exxon Mobil's long-term viability.

The University of Oxford study referred to above summarizes the impact of stigmatization as follows:

Firms heavily criticized in the media suffer from a bad image that scares away suppliers, subcontractors, potential employees, and customers. Governments and politicians prefer to engage with 'clean firms' to prevent adverse spill-overs that could taint their reputation or jeopardize their re-election.

The stigmatization of fossil-fuel companies is already becoming apparent. In 2015, the Guardian Media Group became the largest investment fund to divest from fossil-fuels. Media exposure significantly amplifies the effects of divestment in the public imagination. Exxon Mobil, as the largest publicly traded fossil-fuel company, will likely be a prime target for those wishing to cast disapproval and doubt on the continued use of non-renewable energy.

Conclusion

While Exxon Mobil remains an attractive investment for investors seeking stable dividend income, the prospect of fossil-fuel divestment cannot be ignored. Sensible investors will carefully assess the impact of divestment on Exxon Mobil's share price, public image, and corporate policies. The threat of divestment makes Exxon Mobil a risky investment for those seeking to build long-term, stable portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.