The Hidden Gem That Is WPX

While oil exploration and production sector (E&P) has recently been beaten down with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) down 21.21% YTD, the area seems to be a good place to look for value. The first name that comes to mind for many is Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), but in my experience, when a sector is beaten down, value lies with the smaller companies. With Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) once again having positive free cash flow, it seemed to be a good opportunity. But with expectations for negative cash flows once again in 2017 overall, it just did not seem enticing. While CHK may be beaten down slightly more than deserved, the upside created is simply not enough.

CHK did offer one thing of benefit, though. In a list of its peers, I discovered WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The search was over. The hidden gem had been unearthed. Most investors have never even heard of WPX. There are so many oil E&P companies, why would anyone choose to buy WPX? Especially since it has rose 180% in 2016. The three primary appeals for WPX are:

Attractive Acreage Locations Aggressive Growth Targets Attractive Valuation

Attractive Acreage Locations

WPX has acreage in three main areas: Delaware Basin (~98,000 net acres/ ~180,000 gross acres), Williston Basin (~85,000 net acres/~130,000 gross acres ), and San Juan Basin (~105,000 net acres/ ~380,000 gross acres).

WPX entered the Delaware Basin in July 2015 with the acquisition of RKI. They operate 642 wells in the Delaware Basin and own interests in 783 wells operated by others. They operated an average of 3 rigs and had an average of 24.2 Mboe per day of net production, and expect to operate 5 in 2017. As per the June 1, 2017, Credit Suisse Equity Research Report (available to subscribers only) the expected 2017 average wells operated is 6.5 though. The Permian Basin, of which the Delaware Basin is a substantial sub-basin, covers a significant portion of western Texas and eastern New Mexico, and it is one of the most prolific hydrocarbon producing regions of the United States, and one of the most valuable U.S.'s shale assets. It is expected to account for ~55% of WPX's 2017 capital spending and ~35% of 2017 total production according to Credit Suisse. They also expect this to grow to ~75% and ~60% by 2019. Going forward, this area represents the upside for WPX. It is expected that WPX will add between one and three rigs per year and 40-50 gross operating wells per year until 2020.

The Williston Basin has been WPX's crucial source of cash flow historically. They operate 229 wells and own interests in 91 operated by others. They operated an average of 1.2 wells in 2016 and had an average Mboe 25.0 per day. They expect to operate an average of 2.0 wells in 2017 and this number will continue into the foreseeable future.

The third operating area is the San Juan Basin. WPX operates four major units in the area with 1,017 wells operated and an interest in 2,347 wells owned by other parties. They operated an average of one rig in the San Juan Basin with an average Mboe of 32.2. They expect to operate an average of one rig through 2017. The basin is one of the oldest coal bed methane plays in the world.

Above-Average Growth

Management has guided for 30-40% oil growth until 2020, even though Street estimates are well below this level. WPX currently trades at approximately 3.5x debt/EBITDAX. This number is on the higher side of its peers, and there could be some worries that WPX would have to cut its capital budget not allowing it to reach its growth targets. While this is a danger, WPX has hedged its production with 77% of its 2017 oil production at $50.86 and 50% of its 2018 production at $54.61. The hedge provides cash flow protection if oil prices remain to trade low for an extend time. These hedge numbers are quite a bit higher than their peers allowing the high debt/EBITDAX number. WPX also has $142 million in cash on hand providing greater safety.

On June 13th, it was announced that WPX will be entering a 50/50 midstream joint venture with Howard Energy Partners to develop the Delaware stateline assets. WPX will receive $300 million in cash upfront and $132 million in capital carry. The JV is designed to support WPX's drilling operations in the stateline area. The joint venture includes the completion of crude oil gathering assets already under construction, and a new cryogenic natural gas processing complex. The parties expect to close on the deal in the third quarter.

Attractive Valuation

E&P companies can be difficult to value at times given the need to estimate reserves and predict oil and gas prices. For those reasons, the company will be valued on a net asset value basis, valuing the developed and undeveloped reserve estimates (taken from Credit Suisse) using PV10. $/Boe figures are also taken from Credit Suisse.

Proved Developed Reserves NPV10 Oil & Gas Properties Liquids (MMbbls) Gas (Bcf) Total (MMBoe) $/Boe $MM $/Share United States 108.0 403.0 175.0 9.85 1,723.8 4.33 Total Proved Developed Properties 108.0 403.0 175.0 9.85 1,723.8 4.33 Other Assets JV Midstream Assets 762.0 1.90 RKI Midstream Assets 625.0 1.60 Total Other Assets 1,723.8 4.33 Liabilities Long-Term Debt 2,877.0 7.24 Cash & Equivalents (31.0) (0.08) Preferred Stocks 232.0 0.58 Total Liabilities 3,078.0 7.74 Proved Developed Net Asset Value 369.5 0.92 NPV10 Undeveloped/Unproven Reserves Oil (MMbbls) Gas (Bcf) Total (MMBoe) $/Boe $MM $/Share Wolfcamp A 494.0 1,255.0 704.0 4.43 3,118.7 7.84 Wolfcamp XY 127.0 235.0 166.0 3.86 640.8 1.61 Wolfcamp D 436.0 1,458.0 679.0 1.70 1,154.3 2.90 Panther WC A/XY 168.0 333.0 223.0 2.11 470.5 1.18 Williston 244.0 168.0 271.0 7.84 2,124.6 5.34 San Juan Oil 155.0 413.0 224.0 2.52 564.5 1.42 Total Undeveloped/ Unproven Reserves 1,624.0 3,862.0 2,267.0 3.56 8,073.4 20.29 Total Net Asset Value 1,732.0 4,265.0 2,442.0 3.32 8,442.9 21.21 Implied Share Price $21.21

(Source: Author's Work)

WPX opened at $9.16 on June 19th. The implied share price of $21.21 gives an upside of 131%. While this upside would make anyone want to invest in WPX, there are a few risk. The primary risk facing this valuation is commodity prices. They are volatile and subject to an array of factors, and they may be lower than forecast. This added to the high debt/EBITDAX multiple could lead to a lower than expected CAGR below that of both management and the street. That being said, this valuation puts one in a reasonable range for the value of WPX. Even if average $/Boe for unproven/undeveloped reserves were reduced to $2.50, a full dollar below the Credit Suisse estimate, there would be an implied share price of $15.16 providing a nice margin of safety.

Conclusion

Oil Exploration and Production is a difficult industry for investors. It requires one not only to be correct once, but to be right on both the company and the future price of oil and gas. WPX is a company, though, that even if commodity prices were to stay low, the attractive valuation provides a large enough margin of safety that one can feel at ease. The company has high-value assets, that can lead to high growth, while also trading at an apparent discount. For those who want to get more exposure to the E&P sector, but do not know where to invest, WPX is my choice play. Opportunities like that do not come along every day, so don't miss out.

