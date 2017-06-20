Rise Of The Robots: The Only Thing To Fear Is Fear Itself

Ironically, the fear of systematic selling may be the most dangerous part of the equation.

Her piece recalls a note I cited earlier this year that takes an even deeper look at what a quant panic would look like.

Bloomberg's Dani Burger is out with an in-depth look at "the rise of the robots.".

A couple of days ago in "Skynet Becomes Self-Aware," I showed you the following chart:

So as the subheader there suggests, the gap between machines' exposure to US equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) and human traders' exposure has never been wider.

Obviously, the reason this is such a big deal is because it's so much fun to compare it to Terminator 2 and to talk about "the rise of the machines" (there's some sarcasm there).

But there are also market implications.

For instance, some people are concerned that certain "flavors" (if you will) of quant funds and other factor-based strats could exacerbate an already bad situation by deleveraging into a falling market.

Indeed, some say these strats might have played a role in the flash-crashing madness that unfolded on August 24, 2015 and more recently, SocGen's Andrew Lapthorne suggested the tech selloff that occurred two Fridays ago and then spilled over into the following Monday "felt systematic."

Speaking of the tech selloff, there's been no shortage of commentary over the past two weeks about the extent to which Goldman is correct to assert that FANG/FAAMG's growing correlation with growth, momentum, and importantly, low volatility, is creating a situation wherein those stocks are getting embedded in places where they'd be subject to mechanical selling.

Here's the breakdown on that:

Additionally, recall the following chart I highlighted on Monday:

That's the context for a new note out from Bloomberg's Dani Burger (that would be the same Dani who traveled back in time and returned 850,000% on her proprietary "cat factor" strategy and then penned a hilarious parody of quant managers based on the experience) called "Rise of Robots: Inside the World's Fastest Growing Hedge Funds," which documents just how large the quant community has become. Here's Dani:

After doubling over the past decade, assets run by so-called systematic funds have hit a record $500 billion this year, according to estimates from Barclays Plc. The diversity of quant strategies, however, makes it hard to generalize about the group. Categories include factor investing, risk parity and managed futures -- not to mention secretive black-box funds, like Renaissance Technologies LLC. Even fundamental traders now arm themselves with quantitative techniques, accounting for $55 billion of systematic assets, according to Barclays. The most popular type of quant hedge fund strategy, managed futures funds, aim to capture broad market trends across asset classes and trade futures to do so. They oversee nearly $200 billion, data from the British bank show.

Ok, so this is where I get to remind you about that BofAML note I cited a while back.

You probably don't remember it, but (very) long story (very) short, the bank set out to quantify (no pun intended) what would happen if the CTA community were suddenly forced to delever all at once.

As a reminder, CTA equity positioning was pretty stretched as of mid-April:

Ok, so how much does that equate to in actual equity exposure? Well, based on that chart and the numbers put forth by Barclays and cited above by Bloomberg, something like $150 billion.

As it turns out, that's generally in line with what BofAML said in April. Here's the excerpt:

According to BarclayHedge, AUM within the CTA industry through the end of 2016 stood at approximately $250bn. In our recent QIS Panorama we showed that the performance of the Altegris 40 Index (an asset-weighted benchmark CTA index priced monthly) could be well-explained by cross-asset, risk controlled trend following strategies. This benchmark currently accounts for $106bn in assets (~40% of the total CTA AUM) and therefore we conservatively estimate the potential range of assets in rules-based trend following strategies as between ~$100bn and ~$250bn. The current allocation to global equities from our bottom-up CTA model is about 70% of total assets (Chart 1). This equates to somewhere between $70bn and $175bn of global equity exposure for trend following CTAs.

There's more than a little ambiguity with regard to what could trigger an unwind in that position, and there's a certain extent to which the waters are muddied by low realized volatility turning nominally/optically minor selloffs into multi-sigma events, but just skim this from the same BofAML note:

As mentioned earlier, CTAs' current global equity positioning is historically high and therefore it could take a smaller equity market decline to trigger rules-based selling pressure. Our model global equity allocations and required 1-day market moves to force an entire unwind are shown in Table 1. While some of the 1-day declines seem feasible (e.g. SPX ~1.5%), others appear less attainable (e.g. RTY ~10%). Even though some moves that would drive a large model-driven unwind seem possible, given the extreme lows in equity volatility currently, many are high relative to current volatility (e.g. ~1.5% SPX 1-day decline would be near a 3.6-sigma move currently). Successive shocks likely needed for full equity unwind but liquidity also higher. Based on history, there is a low probability that markets could move enough in one day to trigger a full unwind of current record CTA equity positions. However, successive 'high-sigma' declines in today's environment could happen with greater likelihood. By successive high-sigma declines, we mean multiple days of down moves that are high relative to prevailing volatility. In Table 2 are three 5-day periods since 2006 in which global equity markets saw successive high-sigma declines that could in the current environment trigger a complete unwind of near record CTA equity positions. Should equity markets decline in similar fashion to the one week periods from late Feb- 07, the Aug-11 US credit downgrade, or the Aug-15 sell-off then according to our model CTAs would unwind mostly all of their global equity positions to limit losses. Based on our estimates, that would be between $70bn and $175bn in global equity futures selling pressure which as a percentage of 3-month median daily global equity futures notional volume is between 20% and 55%.

There are all manner of caveats worth noting, but in the interest of not making this any more complicated I won't regale you with them.

What you should note though is that that's just CTAs. As BofAML goes on to write, "model driven equity selling pressure via risk parity and equity vol control strategies is often also considered alongside that of CTAs as they all (1) use rules-based models that can at times make them price-insensitive buyers or sellers, (2) typically increase leverage when volatility is lower, and (3) can deleverage in response to a shock from low vol levels."

So between risk parity and volatility control funds, there's another God only knows how many tens of billions in rules-based exposure floating around out there. And on top of that, do note what else Burger says. To wit:

Low volatility among asset classes has made it difficult for quant managers to eke out returns. One remedy? Leverage.

Low volatility then, is an enabler in this equation.

And it gets worse. Here's Burger one more time:

The rise of quant funds' more simplistic clone, smart beta funds, also has affected the industry. Smart beta uses the quant concept of factor investing and repackages tilts to styles like momentum and value in a cheaper passive mutual fund or exchange-traded fund. A record $617 billion now sits in U.S. smart beta ETFs, data from Bloomberg Intelligence show.

The bottom line here is that this is all systematic exposure. That is, rules-based investing that, by virtue of being rules-based, is subject to programmatic deleveraging.

Sure, there's some double counting going on in everything said above, but rest assured that if we could somehow get a completely accurate figure, it would be enormous.

But the icing on the cake (and I'm probably increasing the chances that this happens by writing posts like this), is that if and when we do get the kind of market action that has the potential to trigger an unwind in these vehicles, the first domino might well be tipped by carbon-based investors (i.e. humans) who, by virtue of knowing that the machines are ready to hit the button, try to frontrun the algos by selling first.

In that respect, "the only thing to fear, may be fear itself."

And on that note, I'll leave you with one last quote from BofAML:

The fear of rules-based, nondiscretionary selling flows in stress periods may cause other more fundamental and discretionary managers to also unwind which could then potentially create a negative feedback loop of successive declines in equity markets.

