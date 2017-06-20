Bloomberg's Interview With The Dog Catcher, Bruce Berkowitz

We also address a point made by Berkowitz and his supporters that today's high-flyers will suffer in a market correction.

We share Berkowitz's answers to key questions on Sears, some of which were astonishing, and offer our responses to them.

On Monday, Bloomberg TV broadcasted Erik Schatzker's interview with Bruce Berkowitz, who famously caught one of the biggest dogs of the last decade, Sears Holdings.

Bruce Berkowitz, aka, The Dog Catcher

Interview With The Dog Catcher

Money managers often earn nicknames. For example, Warren Buffett is called the "Oracle of Omaha". It occurred to us while watching Erik Schatzker interview Bruce Berkowitz of the Fairholme Fund (MUTF:FAIRX) on Bloomberg TV Monday that Berkowitz's nickname could be "The Dog Catcher," since he managed to catch one of the biggest dogs of the last decade, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD).

Below we share Berkowitz's comments on Sears from that interview, along with our responses to them, and few related points.

Bruce Berkowitz: The markets are expensive. As usual, I am invested in that which is hated, or deemed to fail, and that's where I like to be... our shareholders are going to see if I'm right in the not-too-distant future. Erik Schatzker: I'm curious: when you look at the must-own stocks, the FANGs, for example, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) - or, some of the other high-flyers, say, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) - what do you see? Bruce Berkowitz: I see companies that are priced for a very, very rosy future, and if it's a great rosy future, people will do well. But a couple of problems, and it's going to be difficult for investors to recover over a period of time.

Let's pause here to address that last comment by Berkowitz because one of our readers made a similar point in our previous Berkowitz article. He wrote, colorfully (in part):

When this market breaks it will be as messy as an elephant [defecating] in your bed, so I would reconsider following the crowd at this point. Trust experience, read the FAIRX annual report, and do nothing until EOM [end of month, presumably].

Our response was that you would be better off buying high-flyers and hedging them (among the high-flyers mentioned by Schatzker, our system was bullish on Amazon and Nvidia long before now) because when the market breaks, SHLD and FAIRX are going to tank too. You'll be hedged, though, so your downside will be strictly limited during the market correction. And you will likely have made money during the bull market.

Back to the Bloomberg Interview: Erik Schatzker: Your holdings right now are concentrated into three groups: Sears, and what I'll call the Sears extended family; Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) preferreds, and St. Joe (NYSE:JOE). If I describe that portfolio as a bet on three things: retail, GSE [government sponsored entity] reform, and Northwest Florida real estate, would I be right or would I be wrong? Bruce Berkowitz: I think you'd be right, but my focus from the start has been on the real estate, the physical world, as the margin of safety, in the businesses. I'm not a retailer, I have great love for Sears, I think it's an iconic brand... I want to see the company transform, as a retailer. But there are many businesses in Sears - there's Kmart, the Kenmore brands, Craftsman, Diehard, there's an insurance company, there's over 100 million square feet of real estate, there's the working capital... there are many parts to Sears, and it's a tremendous asset base. Erik Schatzker: Right now, all of those things are priced at $7 per share. What do you figure it's worth? Bruce Berkowitz: At Fairholme, our internal valuation of the assets to date is between $90 to $100 per share. Erik Schatzker: $90 to $100 per share? [!] Bruce Berkowitz: That's right, people at Fairholme have been doing this for many, many years now, but sadly our valuations have come down significantly because of the operating losses in retail, but there's still tremendous, tremendous value in Sears. Erik Schatzker: So, Sears is, as I'm sure you know, the most-shorted stock in the Russell 3000. What do you see there that so many people don't see? Bruce Berkowitz: That's exactly what the United States Treasury once asked me about AIG (NYSE:AIG), and I said, 'I don't know, you'll have to ask everybody else'. I've studied AIG for decades, and I understand the franchise there. It's the same with Sears. I can't explain it - the math is there. I mean there's a psychology that the company is not capable of transforming, and I believe the company is going to prove those speculators who are shorting the company to be wrong. And the sooner the whole ecosystem realizes that, the better for everyone, because as you see today with Amazon taking over Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), there is value in the physical world.

Berkowitz is certainly right that there's "value in the physical world," but the physical world of Whole Foods is a lot more appealing than the physical world of Sears, in part because, as we noted 6 years ago, Sears chairman Eddie Lampert never cared much about the most basic aspects of Sears's physical world, such as proper lighting.

Also, since Bruce Berkowitz mentioned it as well, a quick note about the Whole Foods acquisition. In our previous article on Sears, we mentioned how a gauge of option market sentiment was bearish on Sears 6 years ago; in an article published Monday (A Higher Bid For Whole Foods?), we showed how our current gauge of option market sentiment was bullish on Whole Foods Friday, suggesting it might get a higher bid. Since then, other observers, including the Lex column of the Financial Times, and Seeking Alpha's DoctoRx, have come to similar conclusions.

Back to Berkowitz:

Bruce Berkowitz: With all the different channels merging together, there's omnichannel presence, and everyone is going to have to merge into this ecosystem. Erik Schatzker: If you had to go back, what was your one mistake with Sears? Bruce Berkowitz: Well, my mistake with Sears was the same mistake I've made with almost every investment in my life: I have suffered from severe premature accumulation, and I may have set the record with the Sears investment.

Berkowitz's willingness to answer interview questions, and his self-deprecation are admirable. And if you still believe in his thesis for Sears, you have a golden opportunity to buy a dollar for ~7 cents now. But it's also possible this isn't Berkowitz's kind of market. Maybe his approach will be worth reconsidering during the next bear market.

Open To Another Approach?

If you are open to an investing approach that won't blow a Sears-sized hole in your portfolio when it's wrong, you may want to consider Bulletproof Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.