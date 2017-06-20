Can FedEx Outspend The Threat?

Though the market initially likes the FQ4 results of FedEx (NYSE:FDX), the numbers were dominated by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for reasons that aren't all good. The company is spending an incredible amount of cash trying to keep the online giant from taking over the delivery market.

The stock is hitting new all-time highs on the headline earnings beat. The question now is whether investors should chase FedEx above $210.

The headline is that FedEx smashed analyst estimates with a $0.37 EPS beat. The beat though appears entirely due to tax benefits from new regulations and the inclusion of TNT Express of the same $0.37.

The news initially hints that the package delivery company is effectively skirting the fears that Amazon will eventually dominate the online shopping space and replace the company with an internal delivery system. The numbers though don't really reflect the Amazon threat yet. The e-commerce giant is still exploring deliveries with drones and operating an internal fleet of aircraft amongst other initiatives.

The real impact though is the incredible level of spending ongoing at FedEx to invest for the Amazon threat. The company spent $5.1 billion on capex last year and forecast an incredible jump to $5.9 billion this year.

Keep in mind that operating cash flows for the just ended fiscal year were only $4.9 billion. In fairness, cash flows dipped from $5.7 billion last year, but this doesn't change the fact that free cash flows were negative last year.

Source: FedEx FQ4'17 earnings report

Regardless, the package delivery giant is spending very aggressively to fend off the Amazon threat and provide a solution for other retailers trying to compete against the same threat. The biggest problem though is that FedEx is heading in the wrong direction in pricing to fend off that threat.

The company discussed higher rates as a reason for the strong quarter while competitor United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS) already has announced higher holiday shipping rates. These moves only help to make Amazon a bigger threat down the road because the online retailing giant needs to reduce shipping costs over the long run.

The key investor takeaway is that FedEx guided towards a FY18 EPS of $13.60. The company is sticking with estimates around previous analyst estimates while the stock trades at roughly 15.4x those estimates.

The stock isn't exactly cheap and I wouldn't want to chase FedEx at all-time highs with all of these capital expenditures not actually lowering shipping costs to keep the Amazon threat on the sidelines.