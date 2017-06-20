Is It Too Late To Buy Adobe?

Just before earnings we placed Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in our Daily Index Beaters' portfolio, notified our subscribers and told them it had a buy on weakness signal. You can see it in the chart below. We also published this chart before earnings. At the bottom of the chart you can see our passing grade, a fundamental and technical buy signal. You can also see our purely fundamental buy signal, implied return well above the 10% we require to be in the portfolio. Finally you can see Demand had dropped below the line into Supply. That is our buy on weakness signal anytime we have the two other buy signals shown at the bottom of the chart.

Is it too late to buy?

Let's drill down on the fundamentals and technicals to come up with the answer.

Analysts

Nasdaq.com showed 16 out of 20 analysts had buys before earnings. The consensus target was $150 and the high was $160. ADBE is trading at $146 up $5, after hours, as I write, so they are buying after earnings. I think this is probably a short covering pop. Some bearish analysts may raise their targets, but ADBE looks fully priced.

Flashrating.com showed that most recent analysts were positive with a median target of $155. But a couple of analysts were worried with targets of $131 and $112. Obviously the bearish analysts were wrong and the bullish 16 analysts were right before earnings.

Fundamentals

Finviz.com gives us the fundamental metrics along with a chart. The fundamentals look overvalued with the standard metrics of P/E, P/S, P/B and PEG coded red meaning that ADBE is overvalued. But this is a short-term earnings growth story and the FPE and next year's earnings growth look great. I was surprised the short ratio was not higher before earnings. That was an indication that the two bearish analysts did not have a great deal of support. With this positive earnings report, the shorts are squeezed and price is jumping after earnings.

Technicals

As you can see on our proprietary chart above, ADBE has our buy signals both fundamental and technical. When we have buy signals like this, any Supply, shown at the bottom of the chart, triggers our buy on weakness signal. Also note the Supply has reversed and turned up, improving, which is our swing trade, buy signal before earnings.

Conclusion

All signals pointed to a good earnings report after the close. ADBE is priced to perfection, and most analysts have optimistic targets. The two bearish analysts may reverse themselves tomorrow and raise their targets. But all the other analysts will probably sit pat, comfortable that they were right before earnings. Maybe they will reach for the high target of $160 but I don't think they will come out with $175. That is what is needed to justify this price. Therefore, I think it is too late to buy ADBE. It is about to lose our buy on weakness signal and I would wait for the next one to buy. Of course we will keep it in our paper model portfolio. You can take a peek at it by using our free trial.

